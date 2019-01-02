96 Second News: Ariana Grande Not Dating In 2019; How To Win An Ultimate Houston Sports Fan Package

**Ariana Grande said in tweet on Tuesday, January 1, that she’s not going to date anyone in 2019.

The singer, 25, who split from fiancé Pete Davidson in October after a four-month engagement, responded to a fan post on Twitter that posed the question, “Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?!”

“Can they tell me too?” the singer replied before adding, “spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for further questions.”

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. -- — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

US WEEKLY

**Someone is ringing in the New Year with a whole lot of money after the winning ticket for the $425 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in New York.

The winning numbers are: 34-44-57-62-70 Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4 The drawing was last night, and this is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing has taken place on New Year's Day.

There was no jackpot winner for the drawing last Friday. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and Mega Ball: 21.

The $425 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.

ABC 13

**A new survey asked people what New Year's resolutions they're planning to make for next year. And here are the top 10 answers . . .

1. Exercise more, 59%.

2. Eat healthier, 54%.

3. Save money, 51%.

4. Lose weight, 48%.

5. Reduce stress, 38%.

6. Stick to a budget, 35%.

7. Get more sleep, 31%.

8. Spend more time with family, 30%.

9. Learn a new skill, 27%.

10. Travel more, 24%.

**The Houston Sports Award is hosting a 2019 Golden Ticket Raffle, giving the ultimate die-hard Houston sports fan an incredible package.



The winner of the raffle will receive a pair of season tickets to home games and events for the Houston Astros, Rockets, Dynamo, Dash and Rodeo Houston. Tickets for the teams will run for their entire 2019-20 season. In addition, the winner will get two tickets to the Academy Sports + Outdoors 2019 Texas Bowl.



Raffle tickets cost $100, but you better act fast. Only 500 raffle tickets are available.



All raffle ticket proceeds will go to benefit the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Foundation. To purchase your tickets, visit the Houston Sports Awards' website.

ABC 13

**According to a new study, the average person has $161 worth of old gadgets sitting around their house. And about 14% of us have at least a few that are 20 years old. Here are the 10 most common old gadgets that are cluttering up our houses:

1. Cell phones.

2. Random chargers.

3. TV remotes.

4. Headphones.

5. Cameras.

6. DVD players.

7. Cell phone cases.

8. Digital cameras.

9. Laptops.

10. CD players.

MIRROR UK

**Word has it that a "Beverly Hills, 90210" revival is in the works . . . WITH the original cast. It's currently being pitched to networks and streaming services, and naturally it's generating interest.

A lot of the main stars are involved, including Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris. But it doesn't sound like Shannen Doherty or Luke Perry are involved . . . yet, at least.

The original show ran for 10 seasons from 1990-2000. It inspired the loose spin-off "Melrose Place", and there was also the "90210" reboot that aired for five seasons from 2009 to 2013.

TMZ

**Maroon 5 has been having trouble finding artists to join them in the Super Bowl Halftime Show . . . supposedly because of the way the NFL has handled COLIN KAEPERNICK and the controversy over national anthem protests.

Well they finally got a big name collaborator: TRAVIS SCOTT. But "Variety" says that JAY-Z is trying to talk him out of it. He's been a big Kaepernick supporter.

It doesn't look like it'll have an affect on the outcome though because not only is Travis confirmed, but sources also say negotiations are underway with CARDI B and BIG BOI from OUTKAST.

Super Bowl 53 happens on Sunday, February 3rd.

VARIETY

**Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married!

Both Miley, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, confirmed that they had secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s home in Franklin, Tennessee, by sharing a series of sweet photos from the happy day.

They have posted a bunch of photos from the big day, including one that Miley captioned: “10 years later,” a nod to the near decade they’ve known each another.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the couple’s special day. “Miley loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”

PEOPLE

**Netflix is making sure Stranger Things fans start 2019 with some good news.

The streaming service announced their hit show’s third season will premiere on July 4, switching the timeline to summer instead of the fall and winter setting of the previous two seasons.

The new season also comes with an ominous tagline, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) holds hands with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in a just-released teaser poster. “One summer can change everything,” reads the poster, which also features fireworks and the other major characters of the show.

Stranger Things also released a teaser clip announcing the new season just minutes into 2019, appropriately showing a video of the late Dick Clark counting down to the new year back in 1985, when the show is set.

PEOPLE