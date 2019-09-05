96 Second News: Ariana Grande Suing Forever 21 For $10 Mil

**Ariana Grande’s got some beef with fashion store, Forever 21.

On Monday, Ari filed a lawsuit against the clothing company and the spin-off beauty brand Riley Rose. Grande alleges Forever 21 stole her name, likeness and other intellectual property to promote the brands for free.

According to Grande's lawsuit, Forever 21 wanted an endorsement deal, but Grande's team rejected the deal because the company was unwilling "to pay fair market value for a celebrity of Ms. Grande's stature.” They also allege Forever 21 used images of a look-alike model to make it look like Grande endorsed the brand.

Grande wants $10 million for the various alleged offenses including copyright infringement and common law trademark infringement.

ABC 13

**The nominees for the 2019 "People's Choice Awards" were released yesterday. This is the second year that they'll air on the E! network, after moving over from CBS, where they'd been for 43 years.

This year, they've reduced the number of nominees from 12 to 'just' EIGHT in each category. Which was NECESSARY, because there are already 43 categories.

EOnline.com has a list of all the nominees. Voting is open NOW through Friday, October 18th at PCA.EOnline.com.

E! will air the ceremony LIVE on Sunday, November 10th. There's no word on a host yet. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest categories . . .

Favorite Movie:

• "Avengers: Endgame"

• "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

• "Captain Marvel"

• "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"

• "Hobbs & Shaw"

• "Toy Story 4"

• "The Lion King"

• "Us"

Favorite Male Movie Star:

• Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"

• Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame"

• Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

• Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"

• Will Smith, "Aladdin"

• Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"

• Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, "Hobbs & Shaw"

• Adam Sandler, "Murder Mystery"

Favorite Female Movie Star:

• Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Avengers: Endgame"

• Zendaya, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

• Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel"

• Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"

• Millie Bobby Brown, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"

• Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"

• Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"

• Jennifer Aniston, "Murder Mystery"

Favorite TV Show:

• "Game of Thrones"

• "Stranger Things"

• "The Walking Dead"

• "The Big Bang Theory"

• "Riverdale"

• "This Is Us"

• "Grey's Anatomy"

• "WWE Raw"

Favorite Male Music Artist:

• Shawn Mendes

• Post Malone

• Ed Sheeran

• Drake

• Travis Scott

• Khalid

• Lil Nas X

• Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Music Artist:

• Ariana Grande

• Taylor Swift

• Pink

• Halsey

• Billie Eilish

• Camila Cabello

• Cardi B

• Miley Cyrus

FULL LIST --> HERE

**Here's a list of big pop culture events that happened 10 years ago Buzzfeed just reminded us about...from September of 2009:

1. The Black Eyed Peas had the #1 song with "I Gotta Feeling".

2. Selena Gomez & The Scene released their debut album, "Kiss and Tell".

3. Ellen DeGeneres was announced as a new judge on "American Idol".

4. Khloe Kardashian married Lamar Odom.

5. Patrick Swayze passed away at the age of 57.

6. Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the "VMAs"

7. "Modern Family", "Community", "The Vampire Diaries", and "The Good Wife" debuted.

8. "King of the Hill" aired its final episode.

*BRAD PITT made some real changes when he split with ANGELINA JOLIE . . . like completely giving up alcohol.

In a new interview with the "New York Times", he says, quote, "I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privilege."

Brad hooked up with an all-male Alcoholics Anonymous group, and went to meetings for a year and a half. He says, quote, "You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard.

"It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There's great value in that."

PEOPLE

**Which type of cereal leaves behind the best milk? People who drink their cereal milk have spoken. Here are the winners from the recent online Buzzfeed survey of more than 100,000 people.

1. Cocoa Puffs. 35% said it creates the best leftover cereal milk.

2. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, 22%.

3. Frosted Flakes, 7%.

4. Fruity Pebbles, also 7%.

5. Reese's Puffs, 6%.

5. Apple Jacks, just over 4%.

6. Froot Loops, 4%.

7. Cap'n Crunch, also 4%.

8. Lucky Charms, again 4% of the vote.

The other 7% of people voted for some other kind of cereal.

BUZZFEED

**The Pumpkin Spice Latte has been back at Starbucks for a little over a week now . . . but if you're already bored with it, maybe it's time to switch things up.

There's a secret menu item at Starbucks called the "Cinderella Latte." Some people apparently discovered it last fall, but it's just starting to spread this year.

If you want it, it's actually just a Pumpkin Spice Latte…where you swap out half of the pumps of pumpkin spice and replace them with pumps of white chocolate mocha.

DELISH

**According to a new survey, 80% of people say they get into fights or arguments about doing chores. And from that group, about one in five say those arguments happen a LOT. Here are the five chores we hate and fight over the most . . .

1. Washing the dishes and cleaning the kitchen.

2. Doing laundry.

3. Cleaning the bathroom, including the toilet.

4. Sweeping and vacuuming.

5. Cooking meals and grocery shopping.

The survey also found the average person spends 690 hours a year on housework, which comes out to around 13 hours a week.

FOOD AND WINE