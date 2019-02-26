96 Second News: Ariana Grande Surpasses Selena Gomez On Instagram; Kacey Musgraves Covered Selena At Rodeo

**Move over Selena Gomez, there's a new queen of Instagram.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ariana Grande has officially surpassed Gomez as the most followed woman on Instagram as of Monday.

Gomez previously reigned with 146,267,801 followers, but on Monday afternoon, Grande had 146,312,013 followers, with Gomez trailing closely behind with 146,274,570.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is meanwhile the most followed person on the app with more than 155 million followers.

The milestone comes less than a week after Grande reached another achievement -- landing the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “7 Rings,” “Thank U, Next” and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

**Kacey Musgraves flew straight from the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday night to Houston to kick off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo last night!

The Texas native kicked off opening night with a beautiful cover of the late Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's 1992 hit "Como La Flor."

Musgraves fans showered her performance with praise all over social media, and even Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, thanked Musgraves on Instagram, alongside a video of the singer belting the celebrated song.

"Awww this makes me wanna shed a tear! Takes me back," she wrote. "A Big Big Thank you @spaceykacey for the love at the Houston Rodeo tonite with that SELENA Y LOS DINOS Jam!"

**Jennifer Esposito seems to be having a laugh at her ex-husband Bradley Cooper’s expense.

The NCIS actress who was married to the actor, for five months before filing for divorce in May 2007, commented on a joke David Spade made about her former spouse following his steamy 2019 Oscars performance with Lady Gaga.

“Is there any chance these 2 aren’t ______?” David captioned a shot of Cooper’s duet. Esposito then chimed in with a simple, “Ha.”

As far as Bradley’s current girlfriend Irina Shayk, watched from her front-row seat — and wasn’t bothered at all.

“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the 33-year-old model. “It’s a non-issue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”

**Katy Perry couldn't be more excited about her engagement to Orlando Bloom, and she says she owes their love connection to fast food.

Katy sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night and opened up about her new fiance, and how their romance started over an In-N-Out hamburger, and how Orlando proposed.

“It was very sweet,” Perry shared. “It was Valentine’s Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter.”

“Very Bachelor,” Kimmel replied.

“Yeah. I’m glad I don’t have to go on that show now,” Perry responded, laughing. “It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter,” she said, before adding that not everything went according to plan during the proposal.

**While viewers have known since early December that Kathie Lee Gifford would be leaving the Today show in April, yesterday the official date was revealed.

According to ET, on April 5, just six short weeks from now, Kathy Lee will say goodbye to her long term gig to pursue other projects.

After making the announcement, co-host Hoda Kotb presented a compilation of touching messages for Gifford from countless celebrities including Gifford’s old partner in crime, Regis Philbin, who said: “Kathie Lee, you wanna know the best part of my life? It was 15 years I spent with you.”

**If you love Peeps, get ready for some new flavors and colors coming out just in time for Easter.

New flavors include cotton candy, orange sherbet, chocolate caramel swirl, vanilla creme, blue raspberry, root beer float, and pancakes and syrup.

"PEEPS is dedicated to offering our fans a variety of products, looking at the latest trends to inspire new and exciting innovations," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS. "We know many families include PEEPS in their Easter traditions, and we want to provide our fans with fun new flavors, varieties and merchandise in addition to our iconic PEEPS candy."

Peep maker Quality Confections says 70 percent of parents give their kids Easter baskets.

**If you're a beer lover, you'll be excited about this brand new Lucky Charms-flavored beer.

The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia is releasing their new Lucky Charms-themed brew on March 2.

The beer is made with "house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more."

It will be available in 16 oz. cans for a limited time.

**"Gremlins" Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series

Warner Brothers is working on an animated series based on the "Gremlins" movies. It'll be a PREQUEL, featuring younger versions of Gizmo the Mogwai and his keeper, Mr. Wing, going on adventures.

There's no word if it'll be for kids, but the "Gremlins" movies had a pretty wicked and dark sense of humor. The series is being developed for Warner's upcoming streaming service.

The original "Gremlins" came out in 1984, and was followed by "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" in 1990.

**A new study out of Michigan State University found that dogs' personalities CHANGE over time.

And in a lot of cases, they actually take on some of the big personality traits from their owners.

The researchers found that people who are outgoing had dogs that were more active and excitable . . . people who are unhappy had dogs that were more fearful and harder to train . . . and agreeable people had dogs that were less aggressive.

The results were a surprise to the researchers, who say, quote, "We expected the dogs' personalities to be fairly stable because they don't have wild lifestyle changes [like> humans do, but they actually change a lot."

**According to a new survey, 62% of people say they have an ENEMY at work.

Our work enemies are usually the same age as us or older . . . the same gender as us . . . and someone we interact with on a daily basis. Oh . . . and 28% say their enemy is their BOSS.

So what makes someone an enemy? The top five reasons are: They lie to make themselves look good . . . they criticize other people . . . they always interrupt . . . they're passive-aggressive . . . and they're dismissive.

7% of people say they've started hating someone at work for cutting their nails at their desk.

The survey also found that 77% of people who have a work enemy say they're unhappy at their jobs . . . and 70% are considering trying to find a new job to get away from their enemy.

