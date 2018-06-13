96 Second News: Ariana Grande's Massive $100,000 Engagement Ring; How To Get Free Tacos Today

**The construction and traffic on 290 drive is pretty much expected these days, but now commuters can see some measurable progress on the construction project that began in 2011.



As of Monday, all five eastbound main lanes for US-290 from Pinemont to the 610 West Loop have reopened, following a total closure over the weekend to allow crews to place the lanes in its permanent configuration.



Later this year, crews will also build a Highway 6/ FM-1960 bridge over US-290.



TxDOT crews broke ground on the 290 widening project in June of 2011, and expect the project to wrap up by the first quarter of 2019.

**If you've got a craving for In-N-Out, you're gonna have to wait about 24 hours to satisfy it.



The chain announced that it has closed all of its Texas restaurants due to a quality issue with their burger buns.



According to ABC13 who contacted In-N-Out about the problem, they got this statement from Executive Vice President, Bob Lang, Jr.: "At In-N-Out Burgers, we have always served the highest quality food with no compromise. We recently discovered that our buns in Texas do not meet the quality standards that we demand. There was and are no food safety concerns. We decided to close all of our Texas stores until we are confident that we can serve our normal high quality bun. A new shipment of buns is on the way and we expect to reopen within the next 24 hours. We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause for our customers.



In-N-Out has 37 restaurants in Texas.

**Forget about Taco Tuesday…today is free taco Wednesday!

In celebration of the Golden State Warriors’ June 8 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Championship, Taco Bell is giving everyone in America free tacos. The best part is: There’s no purchase necessary.

In fact, all you need to do to claim your free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 13, is to head into any participating Taco Bell restaurant between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the tasty treat is all yours. Easy enough, right?

The Mexican chain announced this taco-rrific promotion on its website on Tuesday, June 12, cleverly tying it back to basketball by writing, “The Warriors stole Game 3, and Taco Bell is letting everyone steal a taco!” Had the “stolen game” occurred any later in the series, Taco Bell would have handed out free food on Wednesday, June 20, instead.

According to Thrillist, this is Taco Bell’s third year holding the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, and the second time a Warriors win in the NBA Championship has meant free tacos for all.

**Ariana Grande and her new fiance Pete Davidson got engaged after a whirlwind relationship, and now we finally got a good look at the RING!

As it turns out, Ariana’s ring has been hiding in plain sight for almost two weeks, with the songstress first debuting the massive teardrop bauble during her performance at Wango Tango on Saturday, June 2 — though no one made the connection at the time.

The huge pear-shaped diamond appears to be set in platinum and surrounded by a halo of smaller stones. The slender band also is completely encrusted in diamonds. TMZ is reporting that Davidson commissioned NYC jeweler Greg Yuna (a.k.a. Mr. Flawless) to design the $93,000 ring about two weeks ago, and he seemingly confirmed the report on his Instagram Story.

Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Cost Nearly $100,000 https://t.co/MduBtd2oTZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2018

**A new study out of the University of North Carolina figured out the reason why we get so ANGRY when we're hungry.

They found that when people were hungry, little things could quickly put them in a bad mood . . . and then, from that point, they started viewing EVERYTHING more negatively. People who had just eaten didn't do that.

Quote, "So there seems to be something special about unpleasant situations that makes people draw on their hunger feelings."

In other words: Your hunger isn't MAKING you angry . . . your hunger is just messing with your head and making it easier for you to get angry about everything else.

**A new study at the University of Miami found that having wrinkles around your EYES is a GOOD thing, because it makes you seem more sincere and genuine.

Researchers had people look at photos of different expressions. Some of the people in the photos had wrinkles around their eyes, and some didn't. And the ones with wrinkles were consistently rated as more sincere.

The explanation they came up with is pretty simple. Basically, our brains are just pre-wired to view people as more sincere if they have wrinkles around their eyes.

And being seen as more sincere is a good thing. Because when people feel like they know what you're thinking and feeling, it makes you more trustworthy.

**If you're psyched about JAMIE LEE CURTIS returning for the new "Halloween" movie, then you can write a letter of thanks and mail it directly to . . . JAKE GYLLENHAAL.

They're not related, but there's a family connection somehow . . . and Jamie even considers Jake her "unofficial godson."

Jake worked with director David Gordon Green on the movie "Stronger", and had an amazing experience. So when he heard that Green was directing "Halloween", he convinced Jamie to do it.

Jamie enjoyed working with Green, too . . . and she thinks they made a fantastic movie . . . quote, "It's powerful. It's old-school. It's terrifying."

Jamie seems to have a habit of coming back to "Halloween" every 20 years. After the original in 1978, she returned in 1998 for "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later". But that one didn't really work out the way she'd hoped.

She says, quote, "[It> started out with best intentions, but it ended up being a money gig . . . I ended up really doing it for the paycheck."

**Kim Kardashian is really trying to be influential these days…she's trying to get Twitter to add an 'Edit' button.

Facebook and Instagram both have an edit function. But if you botch something on Twitter, you have to delete it and do it over again. But Kim is working on it.

She says she talked to CEO Jack Dorsey about it, and he "really heard her out." Dorsey joked about the conversation with Kim . . . but hasn't said whether or not it's happening.

An edit button would MOSTLY benefit celebrities with mass followings, and if they have to delete one to re-post, the old link gets broken and they lose all their re-Tweets, likes, and embeds.

**Father's Day is coming up this Sunday, so the website HowToWatch.com put together a list of the most popular TV DADS in every state, using recent data from Google Trends.

29 different TV dads are represented, so a lot of them only carried one state.

Overall, the most popular dad was Jack Pearson from "This Is Us". He was #1 in six states: Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Five states . . . Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas . . . have a thing for goth dads, because they love Gomez Addams from "The Addams Family".

Two dads carried four states. David Nolan (a.k.a. Prince Charming) from "Once Upon a Time" was the top dad in Alaska, Idaho, Kentucky, and South Carolina . . .

And Homer from "The Simpsons" was #1 in Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. New Mexico went with Walter White from "Breaking Bad".

**Evan Gattis hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs, Carlos Correa returned from a four-game absence and homered on the first pitch he saw, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.



FYI, Gattis has seven homers and 20 RBI over his last 14 games.



"It's been good for the last month," he said. "It's easy to lose sight of that when you have a couple games where it's like 1 for 8 or 9 or something like that the last couple games in Texas. It's good to kind of sustain it a little bit."

UP NEXT Astros: RHP Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.16 ERA) totaled 21 strikeouts to just four earned runs allowed in his first two starts against the A's this season.

**It's wedding season apparently, and here are some results from a new study on weddings:

1. 64% of people say the wedding planning process is stressful. The biggest source of stress is the budget . . . the second biggest is other people, like your mother or mother-in-law.

2. 50% of people say their spouse was involved, quote, "just the right amount" in planning. 20% say their spouse wasn't involved, but that was a GOOD thing.

3. Brides say it's three times more important for their dress to look good than for the flowers to look good . . . and they say getting their hair and makeup right is more important than their wedding vows.

4. The cities that have the most "bridezillas" are: New York . . . San Francisco . . . Detroit . . . Houston . . . and Tampa.

5. And one out of three brides in New York give their bridesmaids specific instructions on how TAN they should be for the wedding.

**Waiting for your luggage is one of the worst parts about flying. After a five-hour flight, that extra 10 or 15 minutes feels like an eternity. So here's a trick that might cut your wait in half . . .

There's something you can do to increase the odds of your bag coming out FIRST. And it's so simple, we can't believe we'd never heard it before. When you check your luggage, ask them to put a sticker or tag on it that says "FRAGILE."

Most airlines have them for free. And it increases the odds of your bag being loaded onto the plane last.

That's good, because when they unload the plane, there's a higher chance they'll send it to the carousel first. Or at least in the first group of bags.

Plus, the other added benefit is they might be a little more careful with your stuff. Which is good even if you don't have anything too breakable in there.

