96 Second News: Ariana Grande's New 'Mean Girls' Themed Video; How Long Thanksgiving Leftovers Last

**Still digging into your Thanksgiving leftovers? I mean, probably...right?



Leftovers don't last forever though, and it's important to practice good food safety habits to prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. As a general guideline, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services recommends eating or freezing turkey and other leftovers within three to four days. For Thanksgiving, which always falls on a Thursday, that means that properly refrigerated leftovers are good through Monday. If you're not sure what to do with leftover turkey, visit FoodSafety.gov for a list of easy leftover turkey recipes.



Reheating leftovers



When it comes time to feast on your leftovers, make sure that you reheat them thoroughly.



Freezing leftovers



Should you choose to freeze leftovers, your mileage will vary depending on the dish. The USDA's FoodKeeper app broadly advises consumers that leftover dishes containing meat, fish, poultry, or egg last two to three months in the freezer. Leftovers without meat, though, only last one to two months in the freezer.

ABC 13

**"Wreck-It Ralph Breaks The Internet" and "Creed II" led the way for the highest grossing Thanksgiving box office weekend on record this past weekend.

Disney's animated sequel starring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman took the top spot with an estimated $84.5 million 5-day holiday weekend in the United States.

That's the second biggest Thanksgiving opening ever. The highest grossing 5-day opening for the holiday is "Frozen," which made $93.5 million in 2013.

Even though it came in at No. 2, "Creed II" was still a champion. The sequel to the 2015 original, which reunited Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, earned an estimated $55.8 million over five days in North America. That's the most a live action film has ever brought in on Thanksgiving.

1. NEW: "Ralph Breaks the Internet", $84.5 million.

2. NEW: "Creed II", $55.8 million.

3. "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", $42.9 million. Up to $117.1 million in its 2nd week.

4. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch", $42 million. Up to $180.4 million in its 3rd week.

5. "Bohemian Rhapsody", $19.4 million. Up to $152 million in its 4th week.

KPRC

**Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pregnant as she announced that she and husband Jionni LaValle are expecting their third child together.

The Jersey Shore star, 30, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 22. “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” she captioned photos of her 6-year-old son, Lorenzo, and her 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna, holding a sonogram.

In one pic, the siblings cuddle while looking lovingly at the baby. Their moods change entirely in the second shot, where the pair appear to freak out over the soon-to-be newest addition.

US WEEKLY

**Harold ‘Devin’ Lima of the boyband LFO has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Brad Fischetti, who is now the last living member of LFO, paid tribute to Devin following his passing in a video on YouTube last Wednesday. “He will be greatly missed by many.”

He continued: “For me, he was a brother. To his six kids, he was a father. To their mother, a wonderful partner. He was a son, a brother, a friend and beloved by so many. He was an extraordinary talent and a beautiful man.”

Brad added his thanks for the support he has received in the description of the video. “On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media and those in the music industry.”

US WEEKLY

**Ariana Grande is so FETCH! She has been working on the music video for her new single “Thank u, next” and officially has THE Aaron Samuels on board.

Entertainment Tonight previously learned that Jonathan Bennett would be making an appearance as his Mean Girls character in Grande's music video, but now there is have photographic evidence.

Bennett took to Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of himself with Grande in a high school hallway. In the shot, Ari is dressed as Rachel McAdams' character, Regina George. "Aaron ❤ Regina. Thank U, Next," Bennett captioned the pic.

Grande also shared a series of other pics from the music video with her Plastics: Alexa Luria as Karen Smith, Courtney Chipolone as Gretchen Wieners and Elizabeth Gillies as Cady Heron.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will soon say goodbye to Kensington Palace and head to the suburbs to start their family.



Officials said Saturday that the couple will move from the palace in central London to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Estate about 20 miles from central London. The move is scheduled for early 2019.



Frogmore Cottage is a two-story, stucco-covered house on the Windsor Estate. It is near Frogmore House, the grand 17th-century manor house where Meghan and Harry held their evening wedding reception.

ABC 13

**Texans owner Bob McNair passed away on Friday in Houston, the team announced. He was 81.



"It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side," the team said in a statement.



The team did not disclose how McNair died. In August 2014, he revealed that he had been dealing with skin cancer for nearly 20 years. McNair has also fought squamous cell carcinoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia in the past.



McNair was the driving force for bringing an NFL team back to Houston after the Oilers left in 1996. He also helped bring two Super Bowls to NRG Stadium: Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) and Super Bowl LI (2017).

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

ABC 13

**"Storage Wars" star DAN DOTSON recently sold off a storage unit for $500 . . . and later found out that it had $7.5 million in it.

The money was inside a safe, and it's not clear whether Dotson knew the safe was in there, or why he didn't try to open it himself. But the new owner did, and found the cash.

Soon after finding the money, the new owner got a call from an attorney representing the ORIGINAL owners of the unit . . . a.k.a. the people that money actually belonged to.

They offered the new owner $600,000 to return the cash . . . but the two sides eventually settled on $1.2 million.

Video of Stacks of Cash 7.5 Million dollars found in a storage auction

**PHIL MICKELSON beat TIGER WOODS and took the $9 million prize in their winner-take-all showdown on Friday.

It was close. They were tied after 18 holes, and had to do four playoff holes before it was decided.

Phil lost the $200,000 side-bet he made on the first hole, because he didn't birdie, but after that, it was all Phil. He went three-for-three on 'closest to the pin' side-bets, which means Tiger will shell out $600,000 to his charity.

The match was supposed to be available on pay-per-view for $19.99 . . . but there was a technical glitch on the Bleacher Report Live paywall page. They couldn't fix it, so they just took the paywall down.

And since people were able to watch it for free online, most cable providers are giving refunds to anyone who paid to watch it.

PGA TOUR

**RITA ORA got called out for lip syncing on her float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but JOHN LEGEND quickly came to her defense.

He Tweeted, quote, "Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"

Rita thanked him for sticking up for her . . . and Macy's admitted some performers experienced technical difficulties.

Thank you and I appreciate the honesty and I hope everyone still had a great time! ❤️ https://t.co/uKgO8mt9dw — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

**ED SHEERAN's single "Photograph" just surpassed a BILLION streams on Spotify. It's his THIRD song to hit that mark, behind "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shape of You", which is currently Spotify's MOST-streamed song.

Ed is only the second musician to have three songs hit a billion on Spotify.

JUSTIN BIEBER has also done it. In fact, he's had four songs reach a billion, although he's only the 'featured' artist on two of them, "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake.

Justin's songs "Love Yourself" and "Sorry" have also surpassed a billion.