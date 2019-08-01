96 Second News: Astros Acquire Ace Pitcher Zack Greinke; Houston Restaurant Weeks List Grows

**The Houston Astros made the biggest move of Wednesday's trade deadline, acquiring right-hander Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks for four prospects.

Greinke joins an already-awesome rotation that includes Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said, "Zack Greinke's one of the best pitchers in baseball. We had him high on our list. We didn't know if this was even remotely possible, and it really wasn't until the last 48 hours, really the last 24 hours that we started to get traction on something. [Astros owner Jim Crane] supported us and agreed that we could make the appropriate investment dollar-wise, and it became a matter of finding the right prospects, the right mix of players, to go back.

"We really don't have any holes right now. If we stay healthy, this team is as good as any team I've ever seen."

https://abc13.com/sports/astros-land-greinke-emerge-as-ws-co-favorites/5...​

**Recently, Buzzfeed asked whether you'd rather date a particular CELEBRITY, or afamous CHARACTER they played. And in a lot of cases, it was a really tough call.

Here are some highlights: Would you rather date . . .

1. Bradley Cooper, or Jackson Maine form "A Star Is Born"?

2. Jennifer Aniston, or Rachel Green from "Friends"?

3. Mario Lopez, or A.C. Slater from "Saved By the Bell"?

4. Matt LeBlanc or Joey Tribbiani from "Friends"?

5. Channing Tatum or Mike Lane from "Magic Mike"?

6. Will Smith or Alex Hitchens from "Hitch"?

https://www.buzzfeed.com/ajanibazile/would-you-rather-date-celeb-or-char...

**Houston Restaurant Weeks' website launched on July 15, but since then the number of restaurants have almost doubled since then. While the site only launched with 143 locations, that number has increased to 252 as of last Sunday, according to CultureMap.

This year’s lineup includes plenty of popular H-Town restaurants - including five locations of The Union Kitchen, seven locations of Perry's Steakhouse, and seven locations of El Tiempo - but it also includes several new and/or first-time participants

Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event that runs from August 1 until September 2, will donate a set amount of money to the Houston Food Bank for every meal ordered.

Those donations have added up to more than $2 million in each of the past couple of years.

https://abc13.com/food/houston-restaurant-weeks-list-is-expanding-once-a...

**How old were you when you finally felt like a real adult? A new survey asked 2,000 people. And the average answer was 26 for men, and 23 for women. It also asked people to name the top SIGNS you're an adult. Here are the top five . . .

1. Having a budget.

2. Buying a house.

3. Doing your own taxes.

4. Working on your credit score.

5. Investing in a 401k.

The rest of the top ten are doing your own laundry . . . regular doctor visits . . . using a list at the grocery store . . . cooking dinner most nights . . . and a tie between watching the news, and changing your bed sheets regularly. And the most quote-unquote "ADULT" foods you can have in your kitchen are vegetables . . . fruit . . . coffee . . . milk . . . meat . . . chicken . . . baking ingredients . . . fish . . . frozen food . . . and oatmeal.

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/07/study-uncovers-how-each-generation-d...

**The Nintendo Game Boy turned 30 yesterday. It hit stores in the U.S. on July 31st, 1989. So if you had one . . . you're feeling very old right now.

Over 1,000 Game Boy games were released between 1989 and 2001. And the top 10 BEST SELLING GAMES of all time are:

1 Tetris 1989

2 Pokémon Red, Green and Blue 1996

3 Pokémon Gold and Silver 1999

4 Super Mario Land 1989

5 Pokémon Yellow 1998

6 Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins 1992

7 Pokémon Crystal 2000

8 Dr. Mario 1990

9 Pokémon Pinball 1999

10 Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 1994

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_best-selling_Game_Boy_video_games

https://www.businessinsider.com/best-game-boy-games-2019-4

**According to a new survey by Expedia, 33% of Americans say they'd rather take a solo vacation with just them and their phone, rather than take a trip with another person.

And whether it's really for alone time with their phone or not, solo trips ARE definitely getting more popular . . . 60% of people plan on taking one in the next two years.

The top reasons people want to travel alone are to meet new people . . . explore new places . . . totally disconnect from their work and life . . . and improve their independence and confidence.

And the worst things that can happen on a solo trip are: Getting lost by yourself . . . having trouble with foreign languages . . . eating alone . . . and, to bring this all full circle, having your phone battery die.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/could-mobilemoons-be-the-newest...

**Oprah has just revealed what she wants for her final meal . . . and even though she's talked about her love for BREAD in the past, that isn't it.

She said, quote, "Pasta. And if we're going to choose my [whole] last week, they'd all be pastas."

She prefers a skillet pasta, with everything together. She said, quote, "It's part of the life that I grew up with. When I grew up, tuna casserole was one of my favorite things in the world because you get all the stuff mixed together.

Of course, this is Oprah we're talking about, so she's promoting something. And in this case, it's her new line of frozen skillets from her 'O, That's Good' line, which will be available in the fall.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0l5gJ0BYkj/

**Woodstock 50 has officially been CANCELLED.

Co-founder Michael Lang said, quote, "We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating.

"We thank the artists, fans and partners who stood by us even in the face of adversity. My thoughts turn to Bethel and its celebration of our 50th Anniversary to reinforce the values of compassion, human dignity, and the beauty of our differences embraced by Woodstock."

The festival was supposed to happen in just TWO WEEKS, and there were still significant issues with the venue, the slate of performers, V.I.P. ticketing, and the 'free' general admission.

Cue Fyre Festival part 2…glad they got out while they still could.

**The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been canceled this year, according to model Shanina Shaik.

The Australian model told The Daily Telegraph that the annual lingerie show, which has been broadcast by CBS and ABC in recent years, will not take place in 2019. ET has reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment.

"Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," said Shaik, who walked in the fashion show in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

"I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show, because it's the best show in the world," she added.

https://www.etonline.com/victorias-secret-fashion-show-is-canceled-this-...