96 Second News: The Astros AND The Texans Won This Weekend

**The Houston Astros have clinched their third straight AL West title yesterday. Last night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels had a final score of 13-5

George Springer hit a career-high three homers in the first four innings of the game, and Justin Verlander posted his MLB-leading 20th win. It hasn't been determined who they will face in the playoffs as they try for their second World Series championship in three years.

The Astros are off on Monday, but then opens a two-game series at Seattle with Gerritt Cole on the mound.

ABC 13

**And it was a good weekend for not only the Astros, but also some fans! One couple who was in attendance had a surprise engagement. Jason Shoemake proposed to his girlfriend, Jenni Tucker, during the game.

According to ABC 13, the proposal took place in front of the Astros mural, which features the World Series trophy.

Jenni said she thought they were leaning in for a picture when Jason got down on one knee and popped the question. Jenni said yes.

**Good news and bad news here. The good news: As flu season approaches, a study found hand sanitizer WILL help you protect yourself. The bad news: You'll basically have to make applying hand sanitizer your part time job.

The study found that when you apply hand sanitizer, you have to rub your hands together for FOUR MINUTES to get it to completely kill all the flu germs.

Fortunately, there IS a better solution. The study found that if you wash your hands with antibacterial soap, it kills all the flu germs in just 30 seconds.

**Three movies debuted this past weekend . . . and the "Downton Abbey" movie did the best, winning the box office with $31 million. "Ad Astra" made $19.2 million and edged "Rambo: Last Blood" ($19 million) for second. Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Downton Abbey", $31 million

2. NEW: "Ad Astra", $19.2 million

3. NEW: "Rambo: Last Blood", $19 million

4. "It: Chapter Two", $17.2 million. Up to $179.2 million in its 3rd week.

5. "Hustlers", $17 million. Up to $62.6 million in its 2nd week.

**It was a good weekend for Houston sports, of course the Astros crushed the Angels 13-5, and the Houston Texans also beat the LA Chargers 27-20 yesterday afternoon.

The Texans had a rough start, but completely took over in the second half, outscoring the 20-3 in the final 30 minutes.

Deshaun Watson had a fantastic game, finishing with 351 passing yards and three TD's. J.J. Watt had two sacks and finally made that big impact Texans fans are accustomed to seeing.

The Texans are now 2-1 with yesterday’s win.

ABC 13

**The critics weren't kind to the final season of "Game of Thrones", but Emmy voters dug it. The show picked up two awards last night: Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor for PETER DINKLAGE.

But it won 10 trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, for a total of 12. That ties the record "Game of Thrones" set in 2015 for most Emmys won by a series in a single season. The show ends its run with 59 Emmys in all.

The Amazon series "Fleabag" won Best Comedy, and star (slash) creator PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE won Best Actress in a Comedy, upsetting JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS, who was nominated for the final season of "Veep".

Amazon also scored big with "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", when ALEX BORSTEIN and TONY SHALHOUB won Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy.

Shows that were surprisingly shut out included "Veep", "This Is Us", "The Big Bang Theory", "Better Call Saul", and "House of Cards".

**When you pull into a parking lot, what's your strategy for finding a spot? A new study found there are really three approaches people take . . . and the worst one might NOT be what you think. Here are the three approaches . . .

1. People who drive right up to where they're going, hoping they'll find an amazing spot right in front.

2. People who do the opposite, and just grab the first spot they see, no matter how far away it is, and walk.

3. And people who split the difference. They might not grab a terrible spot at the back of the parking lot . . . but they also don't try to get an incredible spot. They'll grab one that's in the middle.

Well . . . the researchers found that the people who split the difference ultimately waste the least amount of time.

But, believe it or not, people who go for dream spots have the second-most efficient strategy. Even though they might get denied when they go to the front of the lot, on average, they get where they're going faster than people who grab a far spot and walk.

So . . . it's better to hunt for an amazing parking spot than just take the first one you see and walk. Over your life, you'll save more time that way.

NEW YORK POST

**Here’s another Buzzfeed list of things that are going to make you feel old:

1. Things that are now 20 years old include the shows "Roswell" and "Angel", and the movies "Cruel Intentions", "10 Things I Hate About You", "She's All That" and "American Pie".

2. "Friends" is 25 . . . and so is GREEN DAY's "Dookie" album.

3. If Bart Simpson aged like a regular person, he'd be 40 years old now.

4. In three years, DESINTY'S CHILD will be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

5. MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR is older today than DENNIS HASKINS was when he started playing Mr. Belding on "Saved by the Bell" . . . which turned 30 this year.

6. "Jurassic Park", "Mrs. Doubtfire", and "Hocus Pocus" were all released closer to the Moon landing than they were to today.

**A news anchor from Seattle named Liz Dueweke tweeted a picture on Saturday of six fun-sized candies with the question, quote, "One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose?"

And the candy choices are: Snickers . . . Kit Kat . . . Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . M&M's . . . Milky Way . . . and Twix. The tweet went viral . . . with around 35,000 people weighing in.

And based on the responses, there's no real consensus. But there doesn't really have to be, since the answer is so obviously Milky Way.

One has to go. Forever. Which one do you choose? pic.twitter.com/IBFF1nuvr0 — Liz Dueweke (@LizDueweke) September 21, 2019

**MILEY CYRUS and her "girlfriend" Kaitlynn Carter have already broken up . . . but they're still friends.

A source says, quote, "They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore."

Miley and Kaitlynn had been spending a lot of time together since announcing their splits from their men: Liam Hemsworth, and Brody Jenner.

PEOPLE