96 Second News: The Astros Back At Minute Maid Tonight; Thanksgiving Day Parade Announces Grand Marshals

**This year's Thanksgiving Parade will be one to remember as the mayor says two MVPs are serving as grand marshals.



In a tweet, Mayor Turner announced the Houston Rockets' James Harden and the Astros' Jose Altuve will be leading the parade this year.



"A historic dynamic duo of MVPs!" Mayor Turner said.



Make your way downtown on Thanksgiving Day to join the free and "champion-caliber family fun!"

**The Astros have lined up Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton for Games 3 and 4 of the ALCS, which are tonight and tomorrow here at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will take on the Boston Red Sox with a start time of 4:09p this afternoon. There will be a street fest to kick off festivities beforehand that starts at noon, and the gates will open at 1p.

Get there early, because parking can be tricky…and expensive.

Back home and back at it tomorrow.



Some key times to know. -- pic.twitter.com/HuNjXDEblo — Houston Astros (@astros) October 15, 2018

**The car wash isn't typically a place you can get scared during the Halloween season, but one place in Spring is already freaking out little kids, thanks to some masked car wash attendants.



Family members recorded their little ones screaming and hiding under their car seats as a person in a Michael Myers masked stood outside each vehicle waiting in line at the car wash.



It turns out, the haunted car wash is a promotion at GFY Express Car Wash, and according to its website, patrons can get the scary once-over from costumed workers weekends in October.



**The window to take up Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale on his free mattress bet for an Astros World Series win in 2018 just closed over the weekend.



Mattress Mack, though, continued to make bets on his beloved baseball team in Vegas though, placing bets at sportsbooks all over town, most notably a $150,000 bet on the Astros to win the World Series. At 9-5 odds, the bet should net Mack more than $83,000 on top of his original bet.



The report also states that Mack made other bets, but those were unspecified.



Last year, Mack had to issue more than $10 million in rebates when he bet on the Astros. The original bet stated if the team won its first World Series, he would pay back mattress purchases surpassing $3,000 each.



This year, he is repeating that bet, and as of Monday, Houston is just seven wins away in the postseason from making it a win for customers.

**It’s one of Rodeo Houston's most fierce competitions, and now is your kid’s chance to sign up for "Mutton Bustin'.”



Entries for Mutton Bustin' at the 2019 Livestock Show and Rodeo open on Nov. 1. All participants must be either 5 or 6 years old and must not exceed 55 pounds.



If your child is not chosen, there's still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin' arena in The Junction, but participation is on a first come, first serve basis and costs $15. ​

**Halloween is just about two weeks away, and if you don't know what you're going to dress up a, a new survey asked people what costumes they think will be the most popular this year.

Here are the top three hero costumes:

1. Black Panther, 13%

2. Wonder Woman, 10%

3. "Fortnite" skins, 9%

The rest of the most popular costumes include Deadpool (7%), Captain America (5%), The Incredibles (5%), Iron Man (4%), Harley Quinn (3%), Thor (2%), Hulk (1%), Black Widow (1%), Aquaman (1%), Gamora (1%), and Han Solo (1%).

The top three celebrity costumes are:

1. Donald Trump, 35%

2. Cardi B, 5%

3. Stormy Daniels, 4%

The rest of the celebrities who made the list include Meghan Markle (4%), Beyoncé (3%), LeBron James (2%), Kim Kardashian (2%), Kanye West (1%), Ariana Grande (1%), and Melania Trump (1%).

**A new survey asked people what major things they'd be willing to give up if it meant they'd never be HUNGOVER again. But very few of them were actually willing to give up alcohol. Here are the top 5 things people would be willing to sacrifice to avoid hangovers forever . . .

1. Watching sports, 32%.

2. Their dignity, 25%.

3. Social media, 22%.

4. Coffee, 20%.

5. Netflix, 11%.

**Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson May Just Be Slowing Things Down

Don't count ARIANA GRANDE and PETE DAVIDSON out just yet. Various reports indicate that they haven't exactly made a clean break.

Sources say MAC MILLER's death hit Ariana hard, and made her realize she and Pete were moving too fast. So they're slowing things down, including calling off the engagement.

But they'll still hang out together. In fact, just this past Saturday, they were making out backstage at "Saturday Night Live".

**A "Golden Girls" cereal has finally hit the market . . . just a little over 26 years since the show went off the air. It was put out by Funko, the company that makes those anime-style, pop culture dolls with the big heads.

It's a Target exclusive, and it's currently being rolled out at various locations.

The box features the Funko-versions of all four characters . . . and the cereal itself is "multigrain," and it looks a little like ALL-BLUE APPLE JACKS. It's $8, which is steep . . . but each box comes with a collectible toy.

The name of the cereal is actually 'Funko's,' and they've produced a whole line of these throw-back character cereals, some of which are already out. Others include Gollum from "Lord of the Rings", Mega Man, Jason Voorhees from "Friday the 13th", and Freddy Krueger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street".

Each kind is exclusively available at a DIFFERENT store.

**It's not even Halloween yet, but Houston is already getting into the Christmas spirit.



Highland Village is known for its holiday decor, with their oversized bows displayed on top of stores.



Crews decorated the area recently, which is making us all wish it was already Christmas time.

**The luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston Monday.



The boutique, which includes a huge collection of new, pre-owned and vintage handbags, clothing and accessories, will have up to 90 percent off retail price.



Some of the well-known brands in the sale featured are Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and more. For the first time, the pop-up boutique will have men's items available too.



Doors to the pop-up boutique open at 10 a.m. at Amherst Street in Rice Village. The sale runs through Thursday, Nov. 15.

**Britney Spears has a big announcement, but she’s not announcing it just yet…

The pop star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s episode on Friday to announce that…an announcement is on the way.

“I actually have a huge announcement to make… My announcement is actually that I have an announcement,” Britney said when Ellen asked why she made a surprise appearance. “I can’t announce the announcement until October 18.”

A video will be posted on Ellen‘s YouTube channel that day with all the details. Fans have been buzzing about a new Las Vegas residency, so there’s a chance that’s what is coming.