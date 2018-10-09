96 Second News: Astros Beat The Indians; Cooler Weather Is Finally Coming!

**Contrary to reports, Dakota Johnson is not pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Chris Martin, a rep for the actress tells Us Weekly.

TMZ reported on Monday, October 8, that the couple are expecting a baby boy based on a video obtained from a party the day before. In the footage, a string of blue and pink balloons were released into the sky. The 28-year-old 50 Shades star’s parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, were spotted at the get-together. Sean Penn, Julia Roberts and Jeremy Allen White were also in attendance.

A rep for Johnson, however, confirms to Us that the aforementioned celebration was a birthday party.

**The Houston Astros are going to the ALCS after their 11-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Game 3.



The Astros earned history with their first playoff sweep in franchise history on Monday.

The Indians were dominated in Games 1 and 2 by Astros fireballers Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Cleveland has had some success against Keuchel, beating him on May 19 in Houston. The Indians scored three runs in the first inning and chased Keuchel after in five innings.

After Monday's 11-3 victory, the defending World Series champions now have a few days before they play either Bostonor the Yankees in the next round.

**Cooler weather is finally on it's way!

There's a chance for scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two again Tuesday. ABC's Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says these storms will pop up in the unusually warm and steamy October air ahead of a cool front arriving Wednesday.



This will be the first of two cool fronts that blow through Houston over the next 10 days. We'll enjoy lower humidity by Wednesday evening, then drop into the mid 60s Thursday morning.

The second front arrives late Sunday night, and this will be our first true fall front of the season. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain could linger after the front, keeping highs in the upper 60s with morning lows in the 50s for the first time since April 20th!

**Bruno Mars’ celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday, and he’s at a status where he can pretty much do whatever he wants to!

Yesterday, while backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Bruno made Ed Sheeran serenade him with…the happy birthday song.

Bruno captioned a clip of Ed singing by saying, “You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!”

**The '80s are coming back...to a statium near YOU!



Donnie Wahlberg and his New Kids on the Block are marking the 30th anniversary of the "Hangin' Tough" album by announcing the NKOTB Mixtape Tour, kicking off in May of 2019. Special guests will include Salt 'n' Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature.

Everybody on the tour even teamed up for a new song called "80s Baby".

They will be here MAY 15, 2019 at the TOYOTA CENTER.

**Ariana Grande is headed to the Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve!



After taking some time off to deal with some emotional issues revolving around the passing of her ex boyfriend, Mac Miller, she will take the stage at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Dec. 29. And then, on Monday, Dec. 31, Vegas' own Imagine Dragons will be taking the stage at The Cosmopolitan’s venue as well.

Tickets for both Grande and Imagine Dragons go on sale on Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PST.

**Christmas Tree-Flavored Potato Chips Are Now a Thing That Exists

A company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. The main ingredient is pine salt seasoning . . . and one review says the chips have a, quote, "piney, woodsy taste." Cool?

Anyway, there's no word on whether they could go on sale over here, but if you HAVE to have them, I'm sure you can find a way to order them with international shipping.

A short Twitter video is going viral right now that shows a bunch of DiGiorno frozen pizza boxes at a Little Caesars in Indiana. Whaaattt? SCANDAL!

Now hang on a sec. . . there's actually a good reason for this. The Little Caesars is part of a Kmart, and someone had returned those DiGiorno pizzas because they were expired, and the shopping cart of the frozen pizzas just so happened to be by the Little Caesars counter.

But until people found that out, it LOOKED like Little Caesars was trying to pass off the frozen pizzas as their own . . . and people have REALLY jumped on them on social media.

**Here’s an interesting piece of info that’s just now coming to light: It's funny that JIMMY FALLON is hosting the "Tonight Show", given the fact that NBC didn't even want him in their late night lineup to begin with.

He only got CONAN O'BRIEN's old job on "Late Night" because "Saturday Night Live" boss LORNE MICHAELS lobbied for him.

Jimmy says, quote, "NBC didn't even want me. I remember them saying, 'Really, Jimmy Fallon? His movies are terrible.' "But Lorne was like, 'Don't worry, he works well and plays well with others.' Like I was a kindergartner."

It still took four meetings before they gave him the job. But of course, the rest is history: He took over for Conan in 2009, then got the "Tonight Show" from JAY LENO in 2014.

**HGTV recently bought the "Brady Bunch" house for $3.5 million . . . but we all know who should REALLY own it: Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!!! And she thought about it.

MAUREEN MCCORMICK says, quote, "When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, 'Gee, I would like to buy that house.'"

But when it seemed like a major bidding war was going to break out, she knew it was over. Quote, "Once I heard all the craziness, I thought, man, I can't even compete with the onslaught of people that I thought would be coming for it."

Still, Maureen thinks HGTV will do a "great job" renovating it to look like the Brady house inside as well as out.

