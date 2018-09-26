96 Second News: The Astros Clinch Second Straight AL West Title; Bill Cosby Sentenced

**The Astros clinched their second straight AL West title and reached 100 wins with a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays last night.



Now fans can officially get ready to buy their tickets to the Astros opening round. Game 1 will be Friday, Oct. 5 at Minute Maid versus the Cleveland Indians.



Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28 starting at 9 a.m.



They can only be purchased by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at Astros.com/postseason.

**Will Smith turned 50 years old yesterday, and he celebrated by bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon . . . from a HELICOPTER.

And there’s even video, and it does a great job showing how crazy this is. For starters, while the helicopter took off and flew into position over the Grand Canyon, Will had to be HANGING OUTSIDE it, just standing on the landing skids.

Then, even after the jump, he spent a while being flung around the Canyon . . . without a helmet, clinging to the bungee. He was yelling about how "gorgeous" everything was . . . maybe in case those were his last words.

A bunch of onlookers were there to watch him, including his family and ALFONSO RIBEIRO, who was hosting the live stream.

**Dunkin' is dropping the donuts - from its name, anyway.



Doughnuts are still on the menu, but the company is renaming itself "Dunkin'" to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks.



"By simplifying and modernizing our name, while still paying homage to our heritage, we have an opportunity to create an incredible new energy for Dunkin'," the company's chief marketing officer, Tony Weisman, said in a statement.



The name change will officially take place in January, when it will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at U.S. stores. The change will eventually be adopted by international stores.



The new logo will still have Dunkin' Donuts' familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink color scheme, which the company has used since 1973.

Just DUNKIN

**Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after being convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

The disgraced comedian, 81, appeared at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, September 25, but he did not make a statement during the hearing. In addition to the sentence, Judge Steven O’Neill deemed Cosby a “sexually violent predator,” meaning he must undergo lifetime counseling and appear on a sex offender registry.

He has been denied bail and will be immediately transported to state prison.

Cosby faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, 10 for each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault with which he had been convicted.

The Cosby Show alum, who was once known as “America’s Dad,” has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women. Constand’s case is the only one that has resulted in criminal charges against the actor, who has long maintained his innocence.

US WEEKLY

**Dina Lohan’s financial woes have caught up to her. The 56-year-old mother of Lindsay Lohan has filed for bankruptcy, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dina claims to have $1,578,049 in debt, with the majority of it stemming from money owed to the mortgage company PennyMac Loan Services. She owes $4,651 in California state taxes and $9,000 in New York.

The TV personality also owes $10,000 to Honda and another $10,000 to her children’s former private school, St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York. In addition, the bankruptcy filing states that she does not know how much debt she has accrued on her Victoria’s Secret credit card.

Dina’s home in Merrick, New York, fell into foreclosure in April after she defaulted on her mortgage. The Blast reported at the time that she owed more than $1.4 million on the property as of December 2017.

**Weight Watchers is getting a makeover! The popular weight loss company announced on Monday, September 24, that it plans to revamp itself in a variety of ways, starting with its name.

From now on, Weight Watchers will simply be known as WW. “To reflect the next stage of the company’s evolution to focus on overall health and wellness, Weight Watchers International announced that the company will become WW, honoring its legacy while broadening the role it plays in helping everyone live healthier lives,” a press release explained.

With the new moniker comes a new tagline – “Wellness that Works” – which will be used globally to reflect the company’s heritage and overall approach to health and well-being.

**M&M's Filled with "Nutella" Are Coming Next Year

We're finally going to find out what happens when you combine America's favorite chocolate spread with its second-most popular candy.

There's a new flavor of M&M's coming . . . and they're filled with NUTELLA. Well . . . not actually Nutella, I guess they couldn't make that corporate partnership happen. They're filled with, quote, "hazelnut spread." In other words, generic Nutella.

Unfortunately, they're not coming out until next April.

**"This Is Us" has been a sensation since Day One, and the new season just kicked off last night. After all their success, now the cast is being rewarded. The "Hollywood Reporter" says that the five main stars got massive pay raises for Season Three, which premiered last night.

Milo Ventimiglia(Jack), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Chrissy Metz (Kate), and Justin Hartley(Kevin) will make $250,000 per episode, or roughly $4.5 million per season.

So they're all making the same amount now . . . but they weren't before. For example, Milo had been making $115,000 per episode, while Justin earned $75,000, and Chrissy was only getting $40,000 an episode.

They didn't say what Mandy and Sterling were getting, but since they were slightly bigger names, their paychecks might have been closer to Milo's.

**There’s a new Chuck E. Cheese's opening in Houston this week, and the new store will provide more of a modern experience for customers, which includes a light-up dance floor, live shows, birthday shows and a fresh game room.



Guest are welcomed to visit the new store on Thursday, Sept 27. for cake and a chance to win a free birthday party package.



The Chuck E. Cheese's will be located at 146 FM 1960 Rd. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

