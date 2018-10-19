96 Second News: The Astros Eliminated From World Series Run; MASSIVE Lotto Drawings Set For This Weekend

**The Houston Astros had Justin Verlander start on the mound for game 5 of the ALCS last night, and he easily cruised through the first two innings.



But the Red Sox struck first in the third inning on a home run to left field by J.D. Martinez, giving Boston the early 1-0 lead.

After hits from Mitch Moreland and Ian Kinsler, Red Sox outfielder Rafael Devers hit a 3-run homer to extend Boston's advantage to 4-0.



Houston eventually got on the board in the seventh inning after a solo home run by Marwin Gonzalez.



But at the end, the Boston Red Sox went on to eliminate the Astros from moving on to the World Series with a 4-1 final.

Congratulations to the @RedSox on winning the Pennant! Best of luck the rest of the way. -- pic.twitter.com/A6REZocvrI — Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2018

**Both of the big nationwide lotteries have MASSIVE jackpots right now. Tonight's Mega Millions is at $970 million, and Saturday's Powerball is at $430 million.

That's $1.4 billion combined. So . . . what are your odds of winning BOTH?

The Mega Millions odds are one in 302.6 million . . . the Powerball odds are one in 292 million. And combined, your chance of winning both of them is around one in 88 QUADRILLION. That's 88 followed by 15 zeroes.

Also, for what it's worth, if you take the lump sum on the Mega Millions, it'd be around $548 million . . . and the lump sum on the Powerball is $248 million. And after you knock off roughly 50% for taxes, you'll take home $398 million.

Powerball jackpot skyrockets to almost half a billion dollars, while prize for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot rises past $900 million. https://t.co/gyD65jBbt0 pic.twitter.com/BEVGJdSDug — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2018

**New in Theaters:

1. "Halloween" (R)

The new movie ignores the other sequels and focuses on Michael Myers' first target, Jamie Lee Curtis. Her character, Laurie Strode, has spent the past four decades preparing herself . . . and her heavily fortified house . . . for his return.

Michael's been locked up at the local sanitarium for the past 40 years, but he escapes after a couple of journalists taunt him with his old mask to try to get a story out of him. Then he goes on a major killing spree while making his way to attack his sister.

She's a grandmother now, who's been training herself to defend her family in the hopes of finally kill Michael. Judy Greer plays her daughter Karen.

2. "The Hate U Give" opens nationwide. (PG-13)

Amandla Stenberg from "The Hunger Games" plays a teenager dealing with the aftermath of a shooting where she was the passenger in a traffic stop when a white cop killed her best friend . . . after mistaking his hairbrush for a gun.

The rest of the cast includes Anthony Mackie, Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Common.

**There’s a new gross candy cane variety in town, and it’s giving those mac and cheese-flavored holiday treats a run for their money, which is an impressive feat!

Archie McPhee’s, the same company behind those mac and cheese candy canes, has potentially outdone itself with its latest release – rotisserie chicken candy canes. Per the company website, these candies come in a set of six and share a color scheme and flavor profile with a traditional rotisserie chicken. Yes, you read that right.

The yellow and brown-stripped sugar sticks, which are designed to look like “crispy chicken skin” have the “same savory flavor” one would expect to find when biting into a nice, juicy chicken, “with sweet mixed in.” The description boasts, “Forget the turkey, start a new Christmas tradition [with> Rotisserie Chicken Candy Canes!”

**Britney Spears is headed back to Sin City!

Entertainment Tonight has learned that Spears will have a new residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM, and is slated to begin next year at the theater inside the new Park MGM Resort. The 36-year-old singer will join other A-list performers with residencies at the Park MGM, including Cher, Ricky Martin and Bruno Mars, as well as upcoming shows from Lady Gaga and Aerosmith.

A source tells ET that Spears will be making over $500,000 a show, in addition to the singer getting a cut of ticket sales and merchandise.

The source says. "Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract.”

**Theater chain AMC understands that "Halloween" fans are excited about the return of the iconic horror franchise, but it's asking them to leave all weapons and Michael Myers masks at home. The slasher film hits theaters on Friday.

AMC said other costumes are fair game, but warned fans to stay away from masks and weapons — even fake ones. In a statement, the theater chain said, "In the spirit of 'Halloween,' and costumes, we at AMC love it when our guests dress up for the occasion, but a reminder that weapons, real or fake, and masks are not permitted at AMC. So come to HALLOWEEN at AMC prepared for a scary great time, and leave the mask at home!"

The "Halloween" sequel is the 11th film in the series. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, who tries again to escape the clutches of masked killer Michael Myers.

**Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere. It's in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.



However, the latest menu addition has people asking, are we out of control?



Buffalo Wild Wings has now entered pumpkin-spice-palooza with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce to accompany its wings.



"It's fall's favorite flavor," they say. "Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."



These specially-flavored wings are available for a limited time only, of course.

**The wildly popular video game Fornite is the top search around the country so far this year for Halloween costumes, according to Google annual Frightgeist report. The costume is the most popular in 43 of 50 states.



Here are the top 10 costumes you're likely to see this year, according to the data.



1. Fortnite

2. Spider-Man

3. Unicorn

4. Dinosaur

5. Witch

6. Harley Quinn

7. Superhero

8. Pirate

9. Rabbit

10. Princess



If you want help thinking of what you should be, the Frightgeist site also has a costume wizard which provides suggestions based on how scary and how unique you want to be.

**There's a fall chill in the air, so it's time perhaps for the scarves, hats, gloves and... nosewarmers. Like earmuffs, but for your nose.



They are real and their being produced by the Nosewarmer Company, who is based in the UK. They make them in all kinds of fabrics - from wool to faux fur to fleece.



They're about 7 and a half British pounds, or $10. The creator got the idea when she had a "genuine cold nose."



For anyone who thinks they look silly, she says not any sillier than a red, bare nose.

ABC 13

**A website called Streaming Observer calculated which horror movie each state is obsessed with, compared to other states.

"Silence of the Lambs" was the clear winner, taking SIX states: Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

"The Exorcist" carried two states, Hawaii and Vermont, plus Washington, D.C.

Texas favored "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", and Maryland went with "The Blair Witch Project".

"Halloween" came in at #1 in Alabama and North Carolina. Several other movies were also popular in two states, like "The Birds", "This Is the End", "Get Out", "Evil Dead 2", and "Drag Me to Hell".

SEE ALL OF THE STATES