96 Second News: Astros Finish Historic Season On Top

**With their 8-5 win over the Angels Sunday afternoon, the Houston Astros finished their historic regular season 107-55, a franchise record for most wins in a season and the best record in baseball for the 2019 season.

Not only that, they clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League for the upcoming playoffs and the World Series, should they advance that far. It is the third straight year the Astros won the AL West.

The Astros became the sixth team in MLB history to win 100+ games for three consecutive seasons. It's a remarkable statistic to think about when you remember where the Astros were at the beginning of the decade.

**JUSTIN and HAILEY BIEBER are having an actual wedding ceremony at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina today . . . and some hotel guests aren't happy about it.

Apparently, the Montage sent out an email informing them that they can't use the spa, the pool, or the fancy restaurant on the grounds for 48 hours because of the wedding.

These areas became off-limits yesterday at noon, and will stay that way until noon tomorrow. Guests have been offered refunds, alternate bookings, and upgrades to make up for it.

Justin and Hailey hopped on a private plane Saturday . . . and they had a rehearsal dinner last night.

**He's 20 years old, he's been hot for less than a year, and LIL NAS X already needs some time off. On Friday, he backed out of two shows and announced he's taking a breather.

He said, quote, "It's been a wild last 7 months and I'm ready to take a little time off. Sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, I will not be there. I love u guys and will make it up to you some way."

Meanwhile, FIONA APPLE made an Instagram video calling him out for sampling her music without paying her. She didn't seem THAT bothered by it, though, so it's not clear if she actually wants him to pay her.

**We love our phones. But would we be better off if they were gone?

According to a new survey, 46% of people say they wish smartphones had never been INVENTED because of how they've affected us.

One of the main ways they've RUINED us? We have a LOT of trouble relaxing.

The average millennial relaxes for less than an hour a day . . . and older people relax for less than 90 minutes a day.

And the main reasons are all of the alerts, messages, news, and notifications our phones are blasting at us . . . and our inability to ignore them.

**A police department has put out guidelines for toilet papering a house in this day and age.

The police in La Farge, Wisconsin are anticipating the local high school homecoming and Halloween . . . and recently posted some guidelines on Facebook for anyone who's planning to TOILET PAPER a house.

Quote, "If children are going to 'toilet paper' someone's property, they should first receive consent from the property owner and clean up the mess when they are done."

That's right, everyone: If you want to TP a house in 2019, ask for permission first and clean up afterwards.

**Our long national nightmare is over . . . Spider-Man is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony and Disney agreed to a deal that will have them co-financing another "Spider-Man" movie that'll be released in 2021. The deal also calls for Spider-Man to appear in one more Marvel movie.

TOM HOLLAND celebrated the news by sharing a video of LEONARD DICAPRIO in "The Wolf of Wall Street" saying, quote, "I'm not [effin'] leaving!"

**CARRIE UNDERWOOD celebrated the 15th anniversary of her "American Idol" audition on Friday by telling the audience at her Nashville show that she had been preparing herself for a different career.

Here's what she said: "When I was a little girl . . . if you'd asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would've said I wanted to be a famous country music singer. As I got older, dreams tend to give way to practicalities, so I started going to school to get a real job.

"One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever. If there's something you are holding on to that seems like too big of a dream or something too crazy, I'm living proof that the craziest things can happen, and you can end up exactly where you always wanted to be."

** The animated movie "Abominable" won the box office this weekend, with $20.1 million.

"Judy", starring RENEE ZELLWEGER as Judy Garland, opened in 7th, with $3.1 million. But it only played 461 theaters, compared to 4,242 for "Abominable". Here's the Top 10:

1. NEW: "Abominable", $20.1 million.

2. "Downton Abbey", $14.5 million. Up to $58.5 million in its 2nd week.

3. "Hustlers", $11.5 million. Up to $80.6 million in its 3rd week.

4. "It: Chapter 2", $10.4 million. Up to $193.9 million in its 4th week.

5. "Ad Astra", $10.1 million. Up to $35.5 million in its 2nd week.

**CHRISTIE BRINKLEY seemingly fired back at WENDY WILLIAMS in an Instagram post of pics of her bruised arm and dislocated wrist that she got while rehearsing for "Dancing with the Stars".

If you hadn’t heard, Christie fell and hurt her arm before even getting to dance for the judges, and was replaced by her daughter Sailor. Wendy thinks Christie was FAKING it, and the whole thing was a ploy to get Sailor on the show.

Christie also posted pictures of her stay in the hospital, and some X-rays showing that she needed a metal plate to repair the damage.

Christie didn't mention Wendy in her Instagram post, but she didn't have to. She said, quote, "It goes against my better judgment to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I'm setting the record straight."

DWTS continues tonight at 7p on ABC.

