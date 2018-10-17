96 Second News: The Astros Lose Big In Game 3; Mega Millions Jackpot Rises

**Astros fans didn't get the ending they had hoped for in game 3 of the ALCS last night.

Dallas Keuchel took the mound for the 'Stros early on, and surrendered two runs on three hits for a 2-0 Boston lead.



The Astros were able to strike back in the bottom half of the first after hits from Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, and then Marwin Gonzalez was able to drive a run home to make the score, 2-1. Then in the sixth, after Altuve walked, a Bregman RBI tied the game up at 2-2.



But the tie didn't last long. Red Sox outfielder Steve Pearce hit a rocket home run to left field to put Boston ahead once again, 3-2. Matters only got worse from there.



Astros reliever Roberto Osuna came in to pitch the eighth inning, but gave up five runs on three hits, including a grand slam to Jackie Bradley Jr.



Game 4 will feature Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello facing off against Astros pitcher Charlie Morton. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is at 7:39 p.m.

**HOLY MEGA MILLIONS.

After nobody won the Tuesday Mega Millions grand prize, the jackpot leaps ever closer to the $1 billion mark.

It appears nobody won Tuesday night's $667 million Mega Millions jackpot as the lottery game announced the new jackpot for Friday will be an estimated $868 million. That's the second-largest grand prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 3-45-49-61-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 5

KHOU

**Pippa Middleton welcomed her first child with husband James Matthews, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz. on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

According to People magazine, her rep said “Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

Pippa followed in the footsteps of her royal big sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their royal children.

Pippa Middleton is officially a mom and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a new cousin! https://t.co/40nQ7WHt7F — E! News (@enews) October 16, 2018

**This year's Thanksgiving Parade will be one to remember as the mayor says two MVPs are serving as grand marshals.



In a tweet, Mayor Turner announced the Houston Rockets' James Harden and the Astros' Jose Altuve will be leading the parade this year.



"A historic dynamic duo of MVPs!" Mayor Turner said.



Make your way downtown on Thanksgiving Day to join the free and "champion-caliber family fun!"

ABC 13

**The premiere of The Conners wasted no time when it came to approaching the elephant in the room. During the Tuesday, October 16, premiere of the revival’s spinoff, the Conners learned that Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) had died. Laurie Metcalf‘s Jackie, as well as Roseanne’s mother (Estelle Parsons), stepped in to help the family. The family thought it was a heart attack, but the coroner report revealed it was actually an overdose on opioids.

Dan (John Goodman) was appalled by the fact that Roseanne overdosed, especially since he had flushed all of her pills after her knee surgery. Looking for someone to blame, he flipped out on the woman whose name was on the pill bottle. However, he later learned that the woman was just one of many people who was giving Roseanne pain pills, and she had stashes all over the house.

The premiere ended with the credits, which included the entire family sitting around the table. However, this time, there was no loud laughter at the end, just one happy group. Viewers also saw Dan crawl back into his bed — he had been sleeping on the couch since Roseanne’s death.

US WEEKLY

**Now you can have your Whataburger and wear it, too with James Avery's new Whataburger-cup charm.

The Texas icon announced their second collaboration with James Avery on their Instagram page Tuesday morning. "We teamed up with @jamesavery to bring you this one-of-a-kind, sterling silver plus colorful enamel charm. Wear it alone on a charm bracelet, on a necklace, or pair it with our other James Avery charm for a look that has as much personality as you!" it said on their Instagram post.

In 2017, Whataburger and James Avery teamed up for their first-ever charm which brought a lot of excitement to Whataburger fans across the country. The Texas-shaped charm, engraved with the Whataburger logo, sold out in less than 24 hours.

The new charm is $80 and is only available on the Whataburger website. You also have a choice to purchase a James Avery sterling silver hook-on bracelet, changeable charm holder necklace or a custom Whataburger YETI tumbler.

**In March 2019 a traveling, interactive recreation of the popular Super Nintendo game Super Mario Kart with real go-karts is coming to Houston to an as-yet-unannounced venue.

A representative from the Australian company that is putting the tour together told Chron.com this week it’s not yet determined if Houston will be getting a full weekend event or just one day. Only 600 racers will be chosen for the event, and interested racers can sign up now for more information as the event comes closer.

It's Mario cosplay with a unique twist. "The winner of each city will be offered a trip to Las Vegas in July to compete in the grand finale," said Jamie Leigh. It's yet to be announced if the Houston stop will only be for riders 18 years old and up.

Tickets will run $55 per person and costumes are included. Racers can decide which Mario Kart character they want to be, be it Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, or Toad.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married?

A video Kylie recently posted on Instagram has people wondering. It's just a brief clip of some flowers Travis sent her, but the caption says, quote, "Just because flowers are the best kind. Thank u hubby."

Someone mentioned in the comments that Travis has been known to refer to Kylie as "wifey", too. Obviously, these could just be nicknames. We won't know for sure until one of them comments.

The pair already have a child together. Their daughter Stormi was born on February 1st.

MARRIED OR NO?

**A "Golden Girls" cereal has finally hit the market . . . just a little over 26 years since the show went off the air. It was put out by Funko, the company that makes those anime-style, pop culture dolls with the big heads.

It's a Target exclusive, and it's currently being rolled out at various locations.

The box features the Funko-versions of all four characters . . . and the cereal itself is "multigrain," and it looks a little like ALL-BLUE APPLE JACKS. It's $8, which is steep . . . but each box comes with a collectible toy.

FUNKO

**Michael Bublé set the record straight about rumors that he is retiring from music.

“Well, it’s true. It’s all true,” the singer-songwriter, 43, joked during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Fantasy Sports Radio on Monday, October 15. “Just consider the source. That’s all I say to people. … Come on, are you kidding me? I need the money. I’m not going anywhere.”

Bublé seemed to suggest during a recent interview with the Daily Mail that his upcoming album, Love, will be his last in the wake of his 5-year-old son Noah’s battle with cancer.

“I’m retiring from the business,” he was quoted as saying to the U.K. newspaper. “I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

However, a rep for Mike later assured Us Weekly that fans can breathe a sigh of relief: “He is absolutely not retiring. He was talking about the emotions he was feeling during his son’s illness. He has an album coming out [in November> and possibly an upcoming tour, so all good. He is not going anywhere.”