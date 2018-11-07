96 Second News: Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers Out For 2019 Season, Ariana Grande Billboard's Woman Of The Year

**Lance McCullers Jr., who became a reliable arm for the Houston Astros pitching staff despite missing a chunk of the 2018 season, will now miss the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery.



The team announced the right-handed McCullers had Tommy John surgery performed on his right elbow on Tuesday. Despite the length of time of his absence, he is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.



McCullers, though, had been ravaged with the injury bug over the last two seasons. He missed 43 games due to right elbow discomfort.

Days are long but years are short. I will be back better than ever, better believe that!!! Come back SZN starts now!!! ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ #SIUEFA https://t.co/9rTMVwLbgm — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2018

**According to a new study, the average American spends 213 hours a year in a FOOD COMA. That's nine ENTIRE days.

After we eat a super heavy meal with lots of meat and carbs, it takes an average of one hour and 22 minutes before we feel sharp and ready to work or, really, do anything. And we have about two or three of those meals every week.

The most common foods that knock us out are: Burgers . . . pizza . . . mashed potatoes . . . burritos . . . fries . . . hot dogs . . . tacos . . . cheese . . . and potato chips.

https://www.swnsdigital.com/2018/11/post-meal-slumps-are-real-and-take-up-a-ton-of-time-study-finds/

**Yesterday we told you about Thanksgiving flavored Pringles, but if that wasn’t enough for you…good news! Now there is Thanksgiving flavored Ice Cream too.

If you've never heard of Salt & Straw, it's an ice cream company on the west coast, and they do . . . um . . . interesting things with their flavors. Like, at Halloween, they sold flavors made out of pig's blood and crickets.

They just rolled out their Thanksgiving flavors, and they aren't QUITE as extreme as those Halloween ones . . . but they're still not like normal ice cream. The flavors are . . .

1. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, with turkey fat and skin mixed in.

2. Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans.

3. Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet.

4. Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing.

5. And Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

A few of these are reruns from their Thanksgiving pack last year, but the cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce are brand new.

But now . . . the price. To get one pint of each shipped to you, it'll run you $65, plus up to another $50 or $60 for the air shipping they have to use for ice cream.

https://www.delish.com/food-news/g24742147/thanksgiving-ice-cream-salt-a...

**Ariana Grande has been named "Billboard's" Woman of the Year for 2018 . . . joining previous winners that include Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

She'll be honored December 6th at the Billboard Women in Music dinner.

Here's what they said . . . quote, "Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry. Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn't hospitable to that sort of strength in young women.

"She's got guts, she's making some of the best music of her career and she's absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year."

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**The "Shrek" franchise is being rebooted, along with its spin-off "Puss in Boots".

The producer behind the "Despicable Me" franchise is overseeing both. He's developing new storylines, but he wants to KEEP the voice cast from the original movies, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Antonio Banderas. Nothing is official yet.

Even with the same cast, it would be a "reboot." He says, quote, "The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it's not simply yet another film in a series of sequels."

It's unclear what he means . . . but it suggests that they're scrapping any previous scripts or plans for "Shrek" and "Puss in Boots" sequels.

VARIETY

**Zayn Malik spent five years in One Direction . . . but he wasn't friends with anyone else in the group. He says, quote, "I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time . . . that's just the way it is.

"There's things that happen and things that were said after I left [three years ago>. Snide things. Small things that I'd never have expected . . . People take [success> different ways . . . the relationships had broken apart."

Even before that, he was always a loner . . . quote, "I've always [been> a bit of an island. I don't like to confer with too many people."

VOGUE UK

**Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, showcased his vocal skills in a hilarious spoof of her song “Before He Cheats.”

The 38-year-old professional hockey player teamed up with Entertainment Tonight to put a spin on the 2005 hit tune originally sung by Underwood, 35. Fisher’s rendition was titled “Before She Bleats.”

The spin-off is based around the hunting-themed clothing brand, Catchin’ Deers, which Fisher and pal Austin Casselman founded together. The NHL star joked to the outlet: “I think most people know she’s not a hunting fan, so I think she wanted to be able to plead the fifth and then be surprised. We just wanted to have fun with it [and> obviously showcase my vocal talent.”

US WEEKLY