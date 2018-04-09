96 Second News: Astros Replica Rings Going for $10,000 On eBay; Rockets Playoff Tix On Sale Today

**The Houston Astros beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Sunday to win the three-game series. Justin Verlander will start Monday for the opener of a three-game series in Minnesota.

How much would you pay for a replica of the Astros' Worlds Series Championship ring? The team gave Mattress Mack a real one for all he's done for the community, which is awesome so he won't be needing a knock off, but for you?



One eBay seller put his replica ring for sale for up to $10,000.

I'm sorry, what? TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS??



There's a "reason" why he is selling it at such a high price, according to the eBay post, this is the one ring that has "Earned History" engraved upside down.

One of our favorite listeners was lucky enough to get one, yay Debbie! (now can we borrow it? lol)

**Rockets fans, the team's playoff tickets go on sale this mornig at 10a!



The team has already secured the best record in NBA and has locked up home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. But the Rockets still do not know which team they will play against. That's because seeds nine through five are only separated by one game.



The team's first playoff game is on Saturday, April 14.



If you're up and early, you can get your tickets here.

**"A Quiet Place" Tops the Box Office, While "Black Panther" Is Now Third of All-Time

The John Krasinski horror movie "A Quiet Place" opened at the top of the box office with $50 million. "Ready Player One"fell to second with $25.1 million . . . ahead of the new movie "Blockers", which debuted in third with $21.4 million.

"Black Panther" brought in another $8.43 million, which was good enough for fourth. But more importantly, it's now made over $665 million domestically in eight weeks, and it has passed "Titanic" to become the THIRD highest-grossing movie of all-time . . . behind only "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Avatar".

Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "A Quiet Place", $50 million.

2. "Ready Player One", $25.1 million. Up to $96.9 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "Blockers", $21.4 million.

4. "Black Panther", $8.43 million. Up to $665.4 million in its 8th week.

5. "I Can Only Imagine", $8.4 million. Up to $69.1 million in its 4th week.

**'Grease' will play in more than 700 theaters nationwide starting Sunday.



The movie musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta is celebrating its 40th anniversary by playing three days: Sunday, Wednesday and next Saturday.



There are dozens of showings across the Houston area. For a full list of theaters playing 'Grease,' click here:



**On Monday, some lucky fans will get to see the inside of the Astrodome before renovations begin, and the Conservancy is calling it a Domecoming. The Domecoming party will be celebrating the historical landmark's 53rd anniversary.



Astrodome fans will have the opportunity to mix and mingle, and once again see the inside of the "Eighth Wonder of the World." During this event, fans will be able to enjoy of entertainment and Astrodome giveaways.



Gates will open at 4 p.m. at NRG Park, and people can get inside the stadium at 5 p.m. The party will end at 8 p.m. Unfortunately, tickets to the event have sold out.

**Tommy Hilfiger's new spring line makes dressing easy for everybody, including those with disabilities.



The Tommy Adaptive line includes functional modifications to accommodate various physical conditions. One of the women's dresses in the line, for instance, includes magnetic closures at the shoulders that allow the dress to more easily be pulled on over the head if the wearer has limited mobility.



A pair of slim-fit jeans for men ditches the traditional zipper and button closure for Velcro and magnets, easing the dressing process for those with limited dexterity. Hidden button loops at the leg opening allow the hem to be raised up to four inches to accommodate leg braces, orthotic devices or height differences.



Despite the modifications, the garments are designed to look similar to the designer's main line; pants that don't have a functional button still have a faux button sewn on, for example.

**The key to a happy relationship may be in the kitchen sink. Hmmm....



Researchers say the number one chore most likely to ruin a relationship is washing the dishes.



The study by The Council of Contemporary Families compared a number of household chores and found that women want to split the responsibility of doing the dishes more than any other chore.



Women who constantly do the dishes report conflict and less satisfaction in their relationship than those who split the responsibility with their partner.

**Amazon is reportedly getting ready to spend big bucks to turn Lord of the Rings into a television series.



Amazon is paying more than a $1 billion to bring this dream to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The article says the network's groundbreaking negotiation guaranteed a five-season commitment of J.R.R. Tolkien's adaptation, making it the "most expensive TV series ever." Amazon Studios reportedly shelled out an estimated $250 million for the rights.



So, when will we see it? Production will reportedly start within the next two years.

**Kate Hudson is going to be a mom — for the third time! The 38-year-old actress announced on Friday, April 6, that she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

“SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It’s was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” the Almost Famous star captioned a video of her gender reveal on Instagram. “Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying!”

Kate already shares Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2007. She also shares son Bingham, 6, with her ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.

**The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story follows the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld. Viewers will see Han Solo befriend his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meet the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of theStar Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.



The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany.

