96 Second News: The Astros Swept The A's This Weekend; Franzia Now Has Adult Juice Boxes

**The Houston Astros had a nice weekend here at home to kick off the 2019 season. The ‘Stros beat the Oakland A’s in all 3 games played at Minute Maid Park. This is how the scores looked over the last 3 games:

Friday: 3-2

Saturday: 6-0

Sunday: 9-8

Up next for the Astros: Justin Verlander will start on Monday when Houston begins a three-game series at home with the Yankees. Verlander will look to get back on track after allowing six hits and four runs in four innings of a loss to Texas in his last start.

**Franzia Now Has Wine 'Juice Boxes' That Hold Three Glasses Each

Franzia just debuted MINI boxed wines that are basically like an adult juice box.

Each one is 500 milliliters, which is about three glasses. A normal bottle of wine is 750 milliliters. So this is perfect if you want more than a glass or two . . . but aren't QUITE ready for the judgement that comes with drinking straight out of the bottle.

There are four different types: Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Crisp White, and Rosé. They're calling them "Little Franz" wine boxes, and they're rolling them out nationwide this month. #FRANZForLife

BUSINESS WIRE

**Social media has dominated the last 15 years of our life. But has it made our lives better? Well, according to a new "Wall Street Journal" poll, the majority of us aren't sure it has. Here are some fresh stats about our ongoing relationship with social media:

1. Six in 10 Americans don't trust Facebook to protect their personal information. And only 6% said they trust it "a lot" or "quite a bit."

2. 57% of us think sites like Facebook and Twitter do more to divide our country than unite it.

3. 55% think social media helps spread lies and falsehoods more than educate us against misinformation. And 61% think it also helps spread unfair attacks and rumors.

4. And 82% of us admit social media is a huge TIME-WASTER in general.

But despite all that, 69% of people in the poll said they still check social media at least once a day. Although 42% of us have tried to limit our social media use in the last two years.

NBC NEWS

**Americans Are the Second Biggest Liars in the World . . . Canadians Are First

Canadians are known for being overly polite all the time. But is it all just an act? Because a new study found they also might be the biggest LIARS in the world.

Teenagers from a bunch of different countries were given a list of mathematical concepts. And they had to say whether they were familiar with each one or not. But several of the concepts on the list were totally FAKE.

Teens in Canada were the most likely to claim they'd heard of the fake concepts before. Meaning they were the most dishonest. America ranked second, followed by Australia, New Zealand, and England. And overall, boys were more likely to lie than girls.

DAILY MAIL

**Dictionary.com just added more than 300 new words and phrases to their official lexicon. But are they all words we really NEED? Here are a few notable additions:

1. screen time (noun), "the amount of time spent watching content on a screen."

2. JOMO (noun), "stands for the joy of missing out . . . a feeling of contentment with one's own pursuits and activities." So, the opposite of FOMO.

3. infodump (noun), "a large quantity of backstory supplied all at once."

4. womp womp (interjection), "used to dismiss or mock a failure."

5. JSYK (abbreviation), stands for "just so you know."

6. welp (interjection), "an informal variant of well, used to indicate disappointment."

7. crybully (noun), "a person who self-righteously harasses others while playing the victim."

8. dad joke (noun), "a corny and generally unfunny joke, reminiscent of the types of remarks made by middle-aged or elderly fathers."

**Tonight's NCAA national championship game will feature the Virginia Cavaliers versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas Tech, a 3-seed, got in by showing off their defensive prowess in defeating 2-seed Michigan State.

Also on Saturday, Virginia, a 1-seed, slipped past the 5-seed Auburn to land the other spot in the finals. That game was controversial though, because the refs failed to catch a double dribble in the final seconds.

By the way, Virginia guard Kyle Guy was forced to take down his WEDDING REGISTRY because of the NCAA's strict regulations regarding the gifts and benefits college athletes can receive.

SPOTS ILLUSTRATED

**"Shazam!" easily topped the weekend box office with $53.5 million, and if you include early preview screenings, it's now up to $56.8 million.

The "Pet Sematary" remake debuted in second with $25 million. That's the second-highest opening weekend for a Stephen King adaptation, behind the $123 million opening for "It" in 2017. Here's the weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: "Shazam!", $53.5 million. Up to $56.8 million when you include early preview screenings.

2. NEW: "Pet Sematary", $25 million

3. "Dumbo", $18.2 million. Up to $76.3 million in its 2nd week.

4. "Us", $13.8 million. Up to $152.4 million in its 3rd week.

5. "Captain Marvel", $12.7 million. Up to $374.1 million in its 5th week.

**KATHIE LEE GIFFORD's last day on the "Today" show was Friday, and as part of the fanfare, there was a 'pop quiz' about her time together with HODA KOTB. The segment was hosted by JOHN CENA.

And the first question he asked was quote, "Approximately how many glasses of wine have been served on this show in 11 years?"

The three options were: 2,500 glasses of wine . . . 5,300 . . . and 10,800.

Kathie Lee guessed 10,800 . . . before Hoda correctly said 5,300. Kathie added, quote, "That's not a lot over 11 years." Maybe not for Kathie, but that breaks down to roughly 241 glasses a year, EACH.

https://people.com/food/kathie-lee-gifford-hoda-kotb-wine-today-show-las...