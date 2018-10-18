96 Second News: The Astros Take Another Big Loss; Texas Ranked 'Best Food'

**It was a controversial ruling that threw everyone off early on in the Astros/Red Sox ALCS Game 4 last night.



In the bottom of the first inning, Jose Altuve hit a fly ball towards the right center fence for a possible two-run home run to tie the game.



Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts jumped up towards the wall to catch it, with his glove extended toward fans trying to catch it as well.



The ball went out of play, but right field umpire Joe West called fan interference which effectively meant Altuve was out. Under fan interference rules, an out is called if a fielder's catch that would have been an out was affected by a fan in the stands.

The call was of course booed by fans, but the one fan who is at the center of the controversy, Troy Caldwell, says he did not touch Mooki’s glove.

According to Caldwell, the hit was "without a doubt" a home run. Caldwell later told ESPN that he never touched Betts' glove and it was another fan named Jared who did. "I never touched his glove, I can guarantee you that. But I definitely touched the ball," Caldwell claims.

The Astros went on to lose game 4, with a final score of 8-6. They face elimination Thursday night, now that they trail the Red Sox in the series 3-1. Justin Verlander will get the start, and the first pitch for game 5 is at 7 p.m.

ABC 13

Watch as we address the media after tonight's ALCS Game 4. https://t.co/6NZXuvtx4B — Houston Astros (@astros) October 18, 2018

**Burger King has a new sandwich coming out on Monday called the Nightmare King. Basically, it's a chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese . . . but the "Halloween" aspect is its GREEN BUN.

And according to its commercial to go along with it, this isn't just any green bun. Apparently BK teamed up with some researchers who ran a study and found that when people ate the sandwich, they had three-and-a-half times more nightmares than normal. Burger King is already selling a black Fanta slushie for Halloween.

DELISH

**You've still got a 1 in 300 million chance of hitting the Mega Millions $868 million jackpot tomorrow.

However, if you play…AND WIN…here are four things you SHOULDN'T do if you ever hit it big:

1. Don't forget to sign the back of the ticket. It protects you in case someone steals it. So you should sign it immediately.

2. Don't tell anyone. People will come out of the woodwork looking for handouts. But an even bigger concern is who THEY'LL tell. We've seen horror stories before about people hitting the lottery, then having their house broken into, or even worse.

3. Don't automatically take the lump sum. As long as you're smart with the money, it makes sense because you can use it to make even MORE money.

4. Don't start backing all your friends and family's business ideas. And don't start buying people cars and houses. It's amazing how fast you can burn through cash. Although if you win a BILLION dollars . . . go for it.

USA TODAY

**A few months back, "Forbes" released a list of 'The 100 Highest-Paid Entertainers.' And now, a new survey found that THE ROCK is the "most liked" of the celebrities on that list. Jackie Chan is the runner-up, and Kim Kardashian is the LEAST liked, at #100.

They asked more than 6,600 Americans to tell them what they thought of each . . . whether their opinion was favorable, unfavorable, or neither. Here's the Top 5:

1. The Rock . . . 82% had a favorable opinion of him, 6% unfavorable.

2. Jackie Chan . . . 76% favorable, 6% unfavorable.

3. Will Smith . . . 77% favorable, 11% unfavorable.

4. Paul McCartney . . . 68% favorable, 8% unfavorable.

5. Adam Sandler . . . 71% favorable, 13% unfavorable.

**According to a recent report on Thrillist.com, Texas is ranked No.1 when it comes to the food category. California came in as No. 2, New York No. 3 and Louisiana No. 4.



The states were ranked based on quality restaurant scenes, state specialties and fresh seafood and produce, according to the article. Texas, specifically Houston, won over the judges with its "most diverse immigrant populations in the country."



Even though the barbecue and Tex-Mex stole the judges hearts, they also named four cities that are known for their own unique food scenes.



Dallas also wowed the judges with their "perfection of the meat-centric steakhouses, while Houston's mix of ice house, seafood, and immigrant cultures took the judges by surprise."



San Antonio was named as the city with the "best Mexican food in Texas," and Austin was loved because of its traditional Texan barbecue, breakfast tacos and food truck culture.

TEXAS HAS THE BEST FOOD

**Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer who has played Big Bird on "Sesame Street," is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.



According to WPVI-TV, Spinney announced that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969.



In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch. "I always thought, how fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets," Spinney said.



Spinney says the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult and he developed problems with his balance. The show announced that Matt Vogel, "Sesame Street's" puppet captain, will take over the role of Big Bird. Vogel also plays Kermit the Frog.

ABC 13

**Sharpstown High School, which first opened in 1968, invites every student who has ever gone to the school to attend its 50th homecoming anniversary on Friday.

All former faculty, staff and their families are also asked to attend a day-long celebration, which begins with a neighborhood parade at 9:50 a.m.

A tailgate party at Butler Stadium starts at 2 p.m., with the homecoming game kick-off at 7 p.m.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Orange Is the New Black is officially saying goodbye to Litchfield.

The forthcoming seventh season of the Jenji Kohan-created prison dramedy will be its last, Netflix announced Wednesday. The final episodes will debut in 2019.

"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison. I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black," Kohan said Wednesday.

OITNB was renewed for a seventh season when the Lionsgate-produced series received a three-season pickup ahead of season four back in 2016. The news that season seven will be the dramedy's last comes as little surprise given the bulk pickup — a first at the time for Netflix.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Joe Jonas will not be visiting Westeros.

The former boy bander attended the Fendi Mania party at the Fendi boutique in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday where he squashed the rumors that he might be appearing on the last season of his fiancee, Sophie Turner’s, mega-hit show Game of Thrones.

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Jonas told Variety. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

He also revealed that, despite his close relationship with the 22-year-old actress, she hasn’t told him anything about the show’s final six episodes.

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Jonas shared. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

EONLINE