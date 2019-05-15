96 Second News: The Astros WIN 7 In A Row; 'The Voice' Announces Taylor Swift , Jonas Brothers As Finale Performers

**The Houston Astros have been CRUSHING their games lately…

Carlos Correa started another great night last night with a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 11-4, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Wade Miley won his third straight start. This was the fourth time this season Houston has scored at least 10 runs in a game he pitched.

The Astros, who have won 10 of 11, scored in each of the first six innings against Detroit.

Former Detroit star Justin Verlander takes the mound against his former team as the Astros go for a three-game sweep tonight.

ABC 13

**The season 16 finale of The Voice is right around the corner and some of music's biggest stars are going to be stopping by to perform live!

As the show teased on Monday, the Jonas Brothers appeared -- via a pre-taped message -- to announce that they will be hitting The Voice stage next week.

Following the Jonas Brothers' message, Carson Daly also added, "If that wasn't enough news… Taylor Swift is also going to be here with Brendon Urie of Panic! And they're gonna do their new hit, 'ME!'"

Here’s where fans got upset: The Voice had not previously promoted Taylor being part of the finale, but instead posted that the Jonas Brothers and k-pop megastars BTS would be making announcements on Tuesday's results show.

While the Jonas Brothers came through, there was no mention of BTS during the episode at all. Needless to say, the BTS Army had some strong feelings about this, with many accusing The Voice of "catfishing" and false advertising.

ET ONLINE

**Nominees were announced yesterday for the "MTV Movie and TV Awards" . . . and "Game of Thrones", "Avengers: Endgame", and "RBG" lead the field with four nods each.

"Endgame" is up for Best Movie, along with "BlacKkKlansman", "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", "To All the Boys I've Loved Before", and "Us".

"Game of Thrones" is up for Best Show, along with "Big Mouth", "Riverdale", and "The Haunting of Hill House".

The show goes down Monday, June 17th, with ZACHARY LEVI from "Shazam!" hosting. He's also up for Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance.

MTV

**If you've got a refined palate, time to use it in the best way possible: Detecting the artificial flavor on potato chips that come in a can.

Pringles is releasing a new MYSTERY FLAVOR. And if you guess it right, you could win $10,000.

The mystery Pringles will be on sale at Walgreens sometime this month and should be available through the end of July.

And the flavor might be tough . . . unlike when Oreo ran its mystery flavor contest a few years back and everyone immediately knew it was Fruity Pebbles.

BEST PRODUCTS

**Hershey's Just Redesigned Their Chocolate Bars for the First Time in 125 Years . . . to Add Emojis

Hershey's is about to break a 125-year-old tradition just for the sake of putting smiley faces on chocolate.

Hershey's just announced they're going to change the design of their chocolate bars for the first time since 1894 . . . instead of each little square of chocolate saying "Hershey's", they're going to have different EMOJIS printed on them.

The emoji bars will be available for the summer.

THRILLIST

**ABC renewed "The Conners" for a second season a few weeks back . . . but now they're boosting the number of episodes. Network execs say they are trying to get a "full season," which would be 18 to 22 episodes.

Other shows ABC is bringing back next season include: "20/20", "America's Funniest Home Videos", "American Housewife", "American Idol", "The Bachelor", "Black-ish", "Bless This Mess" . . .

"Dancing with the Stars", "Fresh Off the Boat", "The Goldbergs", "The Good Doctor", "Grey's Anatomy", "How to Get Away with Murder", "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", "A Million Little Things", "Modern Family" . . .

"The Rookie", "Shark Tank", "Single Parents", "Schooled", and "Station 19".

The shows that ABC CANCELED include: "The Alec Baldwin Show", "The Fix", "For the People", "The Kids Are Alright", "Speechless", "Splitting Up Together", "Take Two", and "Whiskey Cavalier".

**Everybody wants to know who'll be the next James Bond. But maybe that choice should have been made sooner. Because the current Bond, DANIEL CRAIG, just injured himself…running.

He was filming a scene in Jamaica when it happened, and now production on the 25th bond flick is on hold.

A source says, quote, "He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle." Craig is 51.

VARIETY

**VANNA WHITE and PAT SAJAK have been working together on "Wheel of Fortune" for 36 years, and they've only ever had ONE argument. It was over, quote, "putting ketchup on a hot dog."

Vanna puts mustard and ketchup on hers, but Pat prefers just ketchup . . . which Vanna thinks is WEIRD.

Vanna can't really deny she's got the easiest job in TV, but she says it's not as easy as everyone thinks it is . . . quote, "Six shows a day in five-inch heels, it's hard work."

**If you love pork chops, you'll want to rush to Perry's Steakhouse for lunch on May 17.

In honor of their 40th anniversary, Perry's says the first 100 people in line when they open will get their famous Pork Chop Friday lunch for just 79 cents.

You must be 21 or older to be eligible. The rare offer is first-come, first-serve and for dine-in only. They will not accept reservations until 11:15 a.m. for lunch on Friday.

The offer is valid at all Perry's Steakhouse & Grille locations.

They have Houston-area locations in Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands.

ABC 13

**On this afternoon’s episode of Ellen, Taylor Swift is asked a series of questions, and answers candidly when asked about the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager.

"Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Swift said. "That was too much, that was too much."

She continued, "I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

DeGeneres jokes that Swift must have "held onto" that as she doesn't remember the moment.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT