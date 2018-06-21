96 Second News: The Astros Win Big Last Night, A 4th Austin Powers Happening??

**The excitement was in the air last night even before the Astros game started because all fans who attended got a replica of the World Series Championship rings. But when Jose Altuve stepped to the plate in the sixth inning of last night's game, the sold out crowd at Minute Maid Park was still buzzing over back-to-back homers by George Springer and Alex Bregman to start the inning.

Springer, Bregman and Altuve landed back-to-back-to-back homers off Tampa Bay starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, sending the red-hot Astros to their 13th win in 14 games with a final score of 5-1.

It was only the sixth time in franchise history that the Astros have hit three consecutive homers and the first since Miguel Tejada, Lance Berkman and Carlos Lee did it against Brewers pitcher Carlos Villanueva on May 2, 2008.

**Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hit the town for a romantic dinner date after moving in together.

The Tuesday, June 19, outing comes one day after the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, 24, and the Saturday Night Live star, also 24, went furniture shoppingat New York City’s Restoration Hardware. On Saturday, June 16, Grande revealed that the newly-minted couple had moved into a swanky condo in NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The luxury pad is valued at $16 million and includes access to amenities including a 75-foot indoor pool lit by an impressive skylight, an IMAX theater seating 12, a juice bar, fitness facility, private spa, freestanding bathtubs and more. The first two sales back in 2017 were priced at more than $6 million for two-bedroom units.

**Mike Myers teased that a fourth Austin Powers movie may be in the works.

“I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of a movie should a movie like that exist or not exist,” the 55-year-old actor said with a smile during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, June 20. “It’s looking good. Yeah, so we’ll see.”

Myers acknowledged that it has been “a long time” since fans last saw the womanizing British spy on the big screen, something he chalked up to his growing family. (The third flick in the franchise, Austin Powers in Goldmember, was released nearly 16 years ago.)

“I have three kids now,” he explained, referencing son Spike, 6, and daughters Sunday, 4, and Paulina, 2, with his wife, Kelly Tisdale. “Mostly what I try to do is just stuff out of my house. I did a documentary for two years [about> Alice Cooper’s manager Shep Gordon called Supermensch. I’ve been developing stuff, doing small parts in stuff like Bohemian Rhapsody and that film Terminal with Margot Robbie. Just stuff that didn’t keep me far away from my family, so yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

**Are congratulations in order for internet sensation April the Giraffe? Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch hinted on Tuesday, June 19, that April might be pregnant 14 months after giving birth to son Tajiri.

Patch announced he has “pretty exciting news” in a video shared on the Hapursville, New York-based park’s Facebook page. But pregnancy tests for giraffes are more complicated than peeing on a stick. To confirm if April is indeed expecting, zoologist Allysa Swilley collected fresh fecal simplest over the course of 30 days that have been shipped off for laboratory testing.

In Tuesday’s clip, Swilley revealed they have been carefully observing April’s behavior. “We’ve done a lot of watching, a lot of looking, and we all have our opinions,” she said. “But until we’re 100 percent sure, I”m not saying anything.”

For 65 days the world watched and waited for April to give birth. Finally, on April 15, 2017, 2 million viewers cheered as she and companion, Oliver, welcomed Tajiri, who weighed a whopping 129 pounds and stood at foot! Swilley chose the Swahili name that means “hope,” “confidence” and “king.”

This would be April’s fifth pregnancy.

**A Canadian boy has taken his dislike for greens to a whole new level!

On June 14, the Halifax District Royal Canadian Mounted Police took to Facebook to remind the community they serve when it is and is not appropriate to call 911 for help. As explained in the post, the clarification occurred after the police received not one, but two calls on June 12 from a 12-year-old child who was displeased with the salad his guardian made for him.

“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said in a statement to Us Weekly. “The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies”

Hutchinson told Us the child’s parents had no idea their son resorted to calling 911 to complain about his salad until law enforcement arrived. “His parents were not impressed with his actions. They were upset that he called 911 over not liking the ingredients in his salad,” Hutchinson explained. “In Nova Scotia, police have to attend all 911 calls to ensure there is no emergency.”

Still, Hutchinson and his colleagues took this unusual opportunity to teach the boy about when it is suitable to call 911.

**Houston will be represented well at the ESPY Awards on July 18. Rockets guard James Harden and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve have been named finalists for the ESPY Best Male Athlete Award. This is the first time receiving the honor for both athletes. Harden has also been named a finalist for best NBA player.



Joining Harden and Altuve as the other finalists are New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Stanley Cup Champion Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. Kevin Durant took the award home last year.



Both Harden and Altuve are being honored for their respective seasons.



Altuve took home American League MVP in 2017 along with a World Series Championship. His 204 hits were the most in the AL and his .346 batting average was a career high.



Harden finished this past season with averages of 30.4 PPG and 8.8 APG. He had the Rockets one win away from the NBA Finals and is a finalist for the NBA MVP. His 60-point triple-double against the Orlando Magic was the first in NBA history.

**Nothing takes the air out of a book club night or backyard barbecue faster than running out of booze. Luckily, Amazon wants to ensure Houstonians never have to endure this party foul ever again.



Beginning June 20, Amazon Prime Now is offering "superfast" delivery of beer and wine in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth.



Once that YETI cooler starts looking a little empty, Prime Now Members can log in via the app or website, make a beer or wine selection (or go nuts and buy both), and then choose a preferred delivery time. Options include free two-hour delivery or one-hour delivery for $4.99.

**The Rockets' P.J. Tucker is probably the biggest sneakerhead in the NBA, which is a league full of sneakerheads.

In an interview with Complex that was published Tuesday, Tucker estimated that he spent "probably close to ($200,000)" on shoes in the past year. The Rockets paid Tucker $7.5 million last season, so that means he spent about 2.6 percent of his annual salary on his sneaker obsession.

Tucker doesn't just buy sneakers to keep them on a shelf in his closet and brag about them to his friends. He actually wears a lot of his rare sneakers on the court during games. In fact, he often changes sneakers during games. The Undefeated noted that Tucker wore 22 different sneakers in the Rockets' 17 playoff games this season.

**Instagram unveiled IGTV, a new service for long-form videos from professional Instagram creators, at an event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. IGTV will live both within the main Instagram app, as well as via a dedicated app for iOS and Android. “It’s mobile first, it’s simple and it’s high quality,” said Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.

Systrom positioned IGTV as Instagram’s answer to shifting entertainment consumption habits. “Teens may be watching less TV, but they are watching more creators online,” he said.

At its heart, IGTV will be both a hub within the existing Instagram app, as well as a new dedicated app that will allow users to watch IGTV videos. These are basically vertical videos produced by some of Instagram’s top creators, and curated based on past viewing behavior of Instagram’s users.

“Soon, you don’t even see me — it becomes not about the selfie, but about the scale of the environment I’m in.” —Traveling drone photographer Renee Lusano. Update your app now to watch our IGTV channel, and experience Renee’s drone selfies. Link here: https://t.co/psTxjnKDqY pic.twitter.com/NNfWTCIBpc — Instagram (@instagram) June 21, 2018

**According to a new study, the average parents only last 13 days into their kids' summer break before they go NUTS. So, yeah, less than two weeks.

And the main reason is . . . you feel a lot of pressure to keep them entertained.

58% of parents feel like they have to figure out activities for the entire summer . . . and 64% have felt like they've let their kid down because they didn't come up with enough good stuff.

The top five things parents do to keep their kids occupied are: Amusement parks . . . movies . . . the zoo . . . bowling . . . and camping.

**ABC is bringing back "Lost" . . . as a REALITY SHOW. It actually sounds like a cross between "Lost" and "Survivor". It's called "Castaway", and here's how it works:

12 contestants will be dropped ALONE on a string of islets in Indonesia. And they'll have to survive on washed-up luggage, scattered resources, and abandoned structures, as if they survived some kind of disaster.

But they won't know at first that they're not the only ones playing. Over the course of the show, they'll come to learn there are OTHERS . . . remember that word from "Lost"? But they won't know where or how many there are.

Also, the action will be mixed with documentary-style FLASHBACKS of the contestants' lives before they left for the show . . . you know, like "Lost".

**A Philadelphia Phillies fan named Kathy McVay went to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, and she got hit right between the eyes by a FLYING HOT DOG that was shot out of a hot dog cannon by the Phillie Phanatic mascot.

Kathy says, quote, "It just came out of nowhere . . . and hard. He shot it in our direction, and BAM. It hit me like a ton of bricks."

The hit messed up her face pretty good, so she went to the hospital to get checked out. She says she's okay, other than a "small hematoma" in her eye.

She isn't considering legal action . . . but she wants fans to be aware of how dangerous flying hot dogs can be. The Phillies have apologized, and offered her free tickets when she's ready to come back.

**Fried Chicken Donut Nuggets Are Now a Thing That Exists

A chef in Melbourne, Australia just created DONUGS . . . which are fried chicken nuggets shaped like donuts. Then they add different toppings like Dijon and cheese, chili flakes, and black salt.

They're only going to be available in Australia for now, but the guy behind them says he has plans to expand to America and the rest of the world as soon as he can.

**A Michael Jackson Musical Is in Development

A musical based on MICHAEL JACKSON is in development, and it's on track to make a Broadway premiere in 2020.

There aren't many details . . . but his music WILL be included . . . but there isn't any confirmation on what songs they're using, or how they'll be used.