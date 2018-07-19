96 Second News: Astros Win ESPY For 'Best Team'; 'The Bachelor' Auditions TONIGHT In Houston

**The ESPYs confirmed what Houston Astros fans already knew: the Astros are the best team in sports.



On Wednesday night, three members of the club, Dallas Keuchel, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, accepted the award for Best Team of 2017 during the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Keuchel, Altuve and Bregman looked sharp at the podium.



"What a great year in sports it was, and I think this doesn't only signify that we were a really good team in 2017, but overall the last couple years, our clubhouse has been full of guys who want to win and make coming to the ballpark so easy," Keuchel said as he accepted the ESPY on the team's behalf.

Add another one to the trophy case! -- pic.twitter.com/Ud5mw3RF31 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 19, 2018

**Auditions for the new season of The Bachelor have begun! Houston, do you have the charm, style and charisma it takes to find true love on the popular, romantic ABC reality series? Eligible women who feel they could become America's next leading lady invited to The Downtown Houston Aquarium to meet with the show's casting producers.



Start now by completing the online application!



Thursday July 19, 2018

FROM: 5PM - 9PM

The Downtown Aquarium, Houston

410 Bagby Street

**Alex Bregman proved just how much he loves his mama after winning the All-Star MVP Tuesday night.



Bregman had a big night in D.C., hitting a homerun in the 10th inning of the All-Star game. Then he was named the MVP. Part of the perks for winning All-Star Game MVP is getting a car, but he had to choose between a truck or a Camaro.



"I gotta go with the Camaro and I gotta give it to my mom," Bregman said. He said his family joked about if he won the award, what he would do. "My dad wanted the truck and my mom wanted the Camaro. I had to choose my mom," he said.





To the victor goes the spoils.

@chevrolet #AllStarGame MVP @ABREG_1 takes the Camaro and gives it to his mother. -- pic.twitter.com/63As1ZC8K9 — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2018

**Need something to entertain you while you wait until 2019 for a new season of Game of Thrones to air? How about a Mother of Dragons beer? This is real, and it’s set to be released on September 28.

The drink, which honors GOT character Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke), is part of Brewery Ommegang’s most recent Royal Reserve Collection, and is the third of four libations to be released as part of this group.

The Mother of Dragons beer is “designed and brewed as an homage to one of four epic figures engaged in the battle for the Seven Kingdoms.”

**Wanna live in Justin Timberlake’s house? Justin is cutting the price of his SoHo penthouse by nearly a quarter million dollars.

Justin's now asking $6.75 million for the 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath crib. He put it on the market about 5 months ago for $7.995 mil, but dropped the price by a mil in the spring before knocking off an additional $245k this week.

JT purchased the ultra modern 2,600 sq. ft. place for $6.57 million back in 2010. Its neatest feature is probably the wraparound terrace, which is 853 square feet alone. The building also has a gym, garden and parking garage with a private entrance.

Justin Timberlake Cuts Price On SoHo Penthouse Again https://t.co/NOSOJYuaOx — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2018

**The Houston World Series of Dog Shows is back for its 41st year!



The dog show will take place at NRG Center from July 18-22. Families of all ages and sizes are invited out to watch dogs compete in contest events such as flyball, canine musical freestyle, grooming competitions and obedience.



There's something to captivate every member of the family.



If you plan on attending, admission and parking are both free on Wednesday. And of course, you can bring your four-legged friend to the show.



General show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Ticket information can be found on the Houston Dog Shows website.

**What better way to tease Stranger Things season 3 than to take viewers back to a mall food court from the 1980s?

Netflix released the brief clip on Monday, and instead of treating fans to a look at the Demogorgon or any other crazy things going on in Hawkins, Indiana, where the Netflix hit is set, the teaser provided an upbeat look at the fictional Starcourt Mall.

While the mall doesn’t reveal much of what’s to come on the third season of the sci-fi drama, Netflix has yet to confirm exactly when Stranger Things season 3 will premiere. The promo ends with the words, “Coming next summer.”

Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

**As part of an effort to get customers to download the McDonald’s app, the fast food chain is sweetening the deal with some offers that are almost too good to be true.

Believe it or not, one such coupon will give app users a free medium fries every Friday. To get your free, sodium-packed eats, all you need to do is download the app, and make a purchase of at least $1, which is especially easy given the Golden Arches’ beloved Dollar Menu.

The free fry promotion, which quietly began last Friday, isn’t just going to last for a week or two. Instead, McDonald’s plans to run this epic deal through December 30, 2018.

**2019 RodeoHouston season tickets prices are going up.



The price for Chute Seats, Club Level, Field Level and Loge Level season tickets will remain the same, but a seat for each of the 20 Rodeo dates in the Upper Level will now go for $400. Those seats went for $360 last year.



The price for Action Seats has also increased by $25, according to rodeo organizers. A season ticket gets you into all 20 performances at a cost of $20 per concert on average for Upper Level seats. Season ticket holders can add the George Strait shows to their order for a separate fee.



A limited number of season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at 10 a.m at www.RodeoHouston.com with a virtual waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m. Individual tickets will go on sale in early January 2019. The 2019 rodeo will run from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.

**Lay's just announced EIGHT new flavors. They're all part of a "Tastes of America" line, so each one is supposed to represent a flavor from different parts of the country, and they are:

1. Deep Dish Pizza, for Chicago.

2. Lobster Roll, for the New England states.

3. Pimento Cheese, for the South.

4. Thai Sweet Chili, for the Pacific Northwest.

5. Fried Pickles with Ranch, representing state fairs everywhere.

6. Crab Spice, for Maryland.

7. Chile Con Queso, for Texas.

8. And Cajun Spice, for Louisiana.

They're all going on sale at the end of the month, and will be available through September. BUT . . . they'll only be in stores in the regions they represent. If you want the other ones, you'll have to order them from Lays.com.

**In case you missed it, there was a pretty potentially dangerous fail on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.

It was during a performance by Duo Transcend . . . a.k.a. married trapeze artists Mary Ellen Wolfe and Tyce Nielsen. At the end of the act, they attempted a stunt where Tyce would try to catch Mary BLINDFOLDED. He missed.

Mary fell to the stage and there was no net. Luckily, she wasn't injured, thanks to her training.

Tyce told "Entertainment Tonight", quote, "We've fallen so many times learning these skills. Not to say that I wasn't worried, because I definitely was, but I also know that she's trained and knows how to go to the ground."

Mary said the trick for her was to tuck her head before she hit the ground so she wouldn't break her neck.

As for why they messed up . . . for starters, the blindfold was new. They wanted to "step up" their act for the show. They each knew what to do and when to do it, thanks to both a music cue and a verbal cue from Tyce.

'AGT' Trapeze Artist Plummets During Blindfold Trick Over Fire https://t.co/UWbZgJL7lC — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2018

**Jim Carrey Doesn't Want to Do Another "Ace Ventura"

He could probably score a decent payday for a third movie, but he isn't up for it. That's according to TOMMY DAVIDSON, who was in the second movie with him and also worked with Jim on "In Living Color".

He says, quote, "He doesn't want to do it now.

"But Jim is one of those kind of artists that, you know, he does what he feels, he does what he believes in. I asked him about it. I told him, 'Hey man, it'd be nice in Jamaica.' He said, 'No I'm not doing those now.'"