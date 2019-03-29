96 Second News: Astros WIN First Game; Nicolas Cage Annuls Marriage After 4 Days

**The Houston Astros opened MLB’s new season by beating the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday, after George Springer crushed his third consecutive opening day home run.

New Astro Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve, then added solo blasts to George's three-run "Springer Dinger" to give Houston the 5-1 win.

Houston and Tampa Bay's game today will bring Former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton (who now pitches for the Rays) up against Gerrit Cole.

ABC 13

**Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment following his whirlwind marriage to girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas.

The 55-year-old actor submitted an application for annulment on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Cage and Koike, a makeup artist, filed for a marriage license last Saturday and received their marriage certificate the same day, court records show.

Cage and Koike have kept their relationship low-key, although they were spotted vacationing together in Puerto Rico in April 2018.

PEOPLE

**We're only 16 days away from the start of the Game of Thrones finale, and HBO just announced that they will air a two-hour Game of Thrones documentary on May 26 (a week after the series finale) called Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.

The documentary has been described as "much more than a “making of” documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.

BUZZFEED



**The UH Cougars will face Kentucky tonight at 9 p.m. as the March Madness continues…



UH will host a watch party for the game, and doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Fertitta Center, and the UH game will start at 9 p.m.

ABC 13

**New in Theaters This Weekend:

1. "Dumbo" (PG)

Tim Burton directs this live-action remake of the 1941 animated classic. It also reunites him with Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

DeVito runs the circus where Dumbo's born and Keaton is like an evil version of Walt Disney, who wants to buy them out after he finds out that Dumbo can fly.

There are no talking animals in this movie. Instead, the action focuses on the human children of Colin Farrell. He plays a one-armed World War I veteran who's put in charge of the elephants. He falls for Eva Green, a trapeze artist who flies with Dumbo.

"Dumbo" is the first of several live-action remakes coming out this year from Disney. We've also got "Aladdin" on May 24th and "The Lion King" hits theaters on July 19th.

2. "The Beach Bum"

It stars Matthew McConaughey as a stoner named Moondog trying to write a novel, raise a daughter, and stay out of jail. The rest of the cast includes Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, and Martin Lawrence.

**‘Empire’ actor JUSSIE SMOLLETT may not be completely in the clear yet. The City of Chicago will be sending him a bill, and it could be around $130,000.

Their Mayor says, quote, "The police are right now finalizing the cost that was used, police resources, to come to the understanding this was a hoax and not a real hate crime."

He adds, quote, "It is a small way of both acknowledging, one, guilt; two, that we spent these resources, and the taxpayers deserve, at minimum."

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**From wicked queen to international spy, Angelina Jolie has a wide variety of roles under her belt, and she may be adding "Marvel superhero" to her résumé soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina is in talks to star in The Eternals, based on Jack Kirby's comics.

While details about Jolie's involvement are slim, we do know The Eternals takes place millions of years ago, and focuses on a cosmic group called the Celestials, which creates two super-powered beings called the Eternals and the Deviants.

Jolie’s other upcoming projects also include Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The highly anticipated sequel from Marvel's parent company is set to hit theaters on Oct. 18.

POPSUGAR

“**Toy Story" just isn't "Toy Story" without DON RICKLES as Mr. Potato Head, and I’m sure everyone was CRUSHED when Don passed away before he could record his part for "Toy Story 4".

But Mr. Potato Head IS in the movie, and he IS voiced by Don Rickles . . . thanks to a bunch of audio tracks he left behind. And they have his family's blessing.

Director Josh Cooley says, quote, "We went through 25 years of everything we didn't use for Toy Story 1, 2, 3, the theme parks, the ice capades, the video games . . . everything that he's recorded for Mr. Potato Head. And we were able to do that. And so I'm very honored that they asked us to do that, and I'm very honored that he's in the film. Nobody can replace him."

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY