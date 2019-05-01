96 Second News: 'Avengers Endgame' Could Be Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time; The Rockets Fall to Golden State

**"Avengers: Endgame" has already made over $1.2 billion at the box office. At this pace, it it'll probably become the highest grossing movie of all time. Unless you adjust for inflation.

Once you do that, "Avengers" has little chance of taking the title. Because the all-time champ is a little film from 1939 called "Gone with the Wind".

When you adjust for inflation, it's the most successful movie ever, with $7.4 billion worldwide, and $3.5 billion in the U.S. alone.

The chances of "Endgame" getting to either of those totals are slim to none.

But it IS projected to eventually hit $3 billion worldwide, which would break the all-time record NOT adjusted for inflation. "Avatar" currently sits at #1 with $2.8 million.

**This past Sunday's "Game of Thrones" had a lot of people complaining, because the screen was just TOO DARK. Well, the cinematographer would like you to know it's not his fault.

He says, quote, "We tried to give the viewers and fans a cool episode to watch . . . I know it wasn't too dark because I shot it."

He does admit, though, that HBO's compression of the episode could have added to the darkness . . . especially for people watching on a streaming service with a weak connection, or in a room that's too bright.

He says "Game of Thrones" is a, quote, "very dark and very cinematic show," so your best bet is to watch it in a dark room, and on your TV as opposed to your phone or a laptop.

**The Houston Rockets fell to the Golden State Warriors again last night, with a final score of 115-109 for a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

Game 3 is Saturday in Houston.

**"Variety" put out a 'sampling' of Hollywood salaries, which includes both upcoming movies and ones that are already out. Here are the salaries they listed . . .

1. Ryan Reynolds, "Six Underground" (no release date), $27 million

2. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (2019), $20 million

3. Robert Downey Jr., "The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle" (2020), $20 million

4. Will Smith, "Bad Boys for Life" (2020), $17 million

5. Jason Statham, "Hobbs & Shaw" (2019), $13 million

6. Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick" (2020), $12 to $14 million

7. Emily Blunt, "A Quiet Place 2" (2020), $12 to $13 million

8. Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman 1984" (2020), $10 million

9. Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019), $10 million

10. Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" (2019), $10 million, which "Variety" says is half his rate. Same story for Brad Pitt. They reportedly took pay-cuts for Quentin Tarantino to do it together.

**A new survey asked 2,000 parents what careers they want to see their kids go into when they grow up, and the results basically say computers are good, interacting with people is bad. Here are the top five careers we want for our kids . . .

1. Engineering, 48% of parents.

2. Coding, 45%.

3. Finance, 39%.

4. Healthcare, 36%.

5. I.T., 34%.

And the five careers we don't want them to have are:

1. Sales, 2%.

2. Retail, 3%.

3. Transportation and logistics, 5%.

4. Human resources, 5%.

5. Journalism and publishing, 5%.

**Just thought we’d mention a few Summery, unhealthy food options coming out:

1. Nickelodeon Slime ICE CREAM and popsicles are now available at Walmart. What does slime taste like? Apparently like lemon-lime.

2. Hostess is coming out with "dessert kits" where you can put together your own parfaits using TWINKIE PUDDING. They also have Ding Dong pudding kits. There's no word when these will go nationwide.

3. Starbucks just added a new item to its permanent menu called Dragon Drink. It's bright pink and a mix of mango and dragon fruit juice.

4. Pop-Tarts has two CUPCAKE flavors coming out in June. Frosted Chocolate Cupcake is new . . . and Frosted Confetti Cupcake is coming back after a two-year hiatus because, apparently, fans were begging for its return.

**Here are five things to look forward to in the month of May:

1. The Billboard Music Awards are TONIGHT on NBC. Kelly Clarkson hosts for the second straight year. Performers include Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Ariana Grande.

2. Another ROYAL BABY is on the way. Meghan Markle is due any day now.

3. The last three installments of "Game of Thrones" air this month, including the finale on May 19th. Also, the last episode of "The Big Bang Theory" airs May 16th.

4. A few big movies hit later this month: The live-action "Aladdin" with Will Smith in blue-face opens May 24th. Then the new Godzilla movie and the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" both come out on May 31st.

5. And finally, the holidays: Memorial Day is May 27th. Also-

. . . Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday.

. . . Mother's Day is May 12th.

. . . National Wine Day is May 25th.

. . . And National Hamburger Day is May 28th.

**A new survey listed a bunch of different places and asked 2,000 Americans whether or not they've cried there before. And the place we're most likely to break down in tears is . . . in our CAR.

53% of people said they've cried in their car before. Probably because it's one of the few places you know you're alone . . . and traffic may have a small hand in it.

Here are the five places we're most likely to cry, according to the survey . . .

1. In our car, 53%.

2. At a family event, 41%.

3. At work, 34%.

4. Walking down the street, 29%.

5. At the grocery store, 16%.

(What about at home or at the movies?)

**A New "Adulting" Calendar Lets Adults Give Themselves Stickers for Doing a Good Job

The "I Adulted!" calendar is coming out next month. It's a 16-month wall calendar that comes with 100 STICKERS you can give to yourself for doing a good job . . . like, quote, "I put the phone away!" and, quote, "I fought the patriarchy today!"

It's clearly supposed to be ironic . . . but also, it's sort of not. You can pre-order it on Amazon for $16.

