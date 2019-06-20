96 Second News: 'Avengers Endgame' Heading Back To Theaters; Fans Want Keanu Reeves For Time's 'Person Of The Year'

**"Avengers: Endgame" might beat "Avatar's" box office record after all . . . because it's coming back to theaters next weekend with NEW FOOTAGE. But you have to wait until the end of the movie to see it.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige says, quote, "[There will be] a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

At the moment, "Avatar" holds the global box office record, with $2.788 billion. But "Endgame" is right behind, with $2.743 billion.

It'll be in theaters a week from tomorrow, which is June 28th. Some people think the new footage will include tie-ins to "Spider-Man: Far From Home", because it's coming out just a few days later, on July 2nd.

CNBC

**Someone has launched an online petition calling for KEANU REEVES to be named "Time" magazine's 'Person of the Year.'

The petition says, quote, "Keanu is the most wholesome person alive . . . [he's] secretly donated millions to children's hospitals and other charities, and has done amazing things for people in public, while [asking] for nothing in return."

That's really all there is to it . . . basically give him the honor because he's awesome. The goal is 50,000 signatures, and it's up over 44,000.

"Time" hasn't commented, but Keanu's chances are probably slim. They usually take the honor seriously. Last year, they gave it to four journalists and a newspaper as "guardians" in "the war on truth."

By the way, the president of Marvel Studios says he's been hoping to bring Keanu into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they haven't found the right way to do it yet.

Speaking of 'Time' Magazine...

**Angelina Jolie has just added journalist to her resume.

The 44-year-old actress and activist joins Time magazine as a contributing editor, the publication announced on Wednesday. Jolie's pieces are set to focus "primarily on displacement, conflict and human rights," and will be published monthly on the magazine's global platforms.

Angelina’s first piece will be published on World Refugee Day, June 20.

ET

**Ever play the board game Monopoly as a kid…or even as an adult? You passing go collecting $200 was one of the most fun parts of the game, but the days of collecting that cash are almost over…

A new version of Monopoly is coming out on July 1st . . . and it's totally cashless. All the banking is done electronically . . . by a voice-controlled, talking top hat in the middle of the board.

If you're interested, you can preorder it on Amazon now for $30.

GIZMODO

**The "Hollywood Reporter" has put together their second annual list of the most powerful people in comedy.

They compiled this year's list by polling "industry insiders" and "mining data," whatever that means.

There are 40 entries, but some include multiple people, or pairs. They're not all famous actors and stand-ups . . . there are also writers, directors, TV executives, agents, and producers. Here are the highlights . . .

Sacha Baron Cohen

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who's paired with "Veep" showrunner David Mandel

Ellen DeGeneres

Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Hart

Mindy Kaling

Seth MacFarlane

Melissa McCarthy

Kate McKinnon, who's paired with her "SNL" co-star Pete Davidson

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**According to a new survey, a SHOCKING number of people don't wear deodorant or antiperspirant, especially younger people . . .

39% of people between 18 and 24 say they haven't worn deodorant or antiperspirant in the past month. Neither have 31% of people between 25 and 34 . . . 22% of people between 35 and 44 . . . and 16% of people over 45.

And just under HALF of people between 18 and 24 say they haven't even BOUGHT deodorant in the past year. Neither have 37% of people between 25 and 34.

**Lindsay Lohan is clearing the air following a report claiming she is losing both her MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, AND her nightclub in Mykonos, Greece.

"The show was moving in a new direction," Lindsay told ET in a statement. "Perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that's not where I am in my life). And, as for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand-new and exciting location in Athens and so a new location and partnership to be announced in [Mykonos]. It's all positive."

What's more, the show has not been officially canceled. A source close to the show told ET that MTV was trying to rework some things to try and salvage the series.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Meghan Markle may still officially be on maternity leave, but she's filling her time with important projects.

A source tells ET that the Duchess of Sussex will guest edit the September issue of British Vogue. According to ET's source, she has been working with editor Edward Enninful on her vision for the issue, which will highlight a number of women's humanitarian accomplishments around the world and other causes close to her heart.

Entertainment Tonight reached out to Vogue for comment, but nothing back yet. And whether Meghan will appear inside the magazine hasn't been confirmed, the former Suits star has notably taken a step away from the spotlight since giving birth to her first child, Archie, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

ET ONLINE

**Bradley Cooper is completely focused on his career and his daughter following his split from Irina Shayk, according to ET.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old supermodel broke up after four years of dating earlier this month, and the source says the two are now working on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Lea.

"Bradley and Irina are feeling a sense of freedom and both are relieved to find time to focus on their careers and spend quality time with their daughter," the source says. "They are 100 percent on the same page about making sure their daughter is happy and well cared for."

Meanwhile, the source notes that Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, are still just very close friends despite any rumors.