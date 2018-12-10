96 Second News: “Avengers: Endgame" Trailer Breaks Records; Texans Ended Winning Streak At 9 Games

**“Avengers: Endgame" isn't anywhere near its premiere date, but the upcoming Marvel film is already breaking records.

Marvel announced Saturday that the film's first trailer, released early Friday, had been viewed 289 million times, making it the most-viewed film trailer within 24 hours of its release in history.

"To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning until the endgame and making this the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!" Marvel wrote on Twitter.

2017's first "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer was previously the most-viewed; "Endgame" bested it by nearly 60 million views.

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.

**The Houston Texans ended their winning streak at 9 games yesterday with the 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Three games remain on the season and the Texans still hold a two game lead over the Tennessee Titans and Colts to clinch the AFC South.

In addition, with the New England Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Texans still have a chance at securing a first round bye week.

ABC 13

**Duchess Kate and sister Pippa Middleton’s former apartment in London is up for sale — for the grand price of just a little more than $2,482,000.

The three-bedroom flat is located in Old Chelsea and offers two bathrooms and a reception room. The real estate website describes the residence as a “peaceful, light and spacious home. The flat is accessed on the first floor and there is an internal flight of stairs which leads up to the second floor, comprising of a double reception room, kitchen and guest W/C.”

On the third floor of the apartment, a picturesque en suite with views of the Justice walk and the chimney pots of Old Chelsea can be found. Beyond that, the floor boasts two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Kate and Pippa’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, bought the property in 2002 for $993,017, according to The Sunday Times.

US WEEKLY

**Ariana Grande went to get her latest ink and inspired her grandmother, Marjorie Grande, to get a tattoo in the process.

She documented the outing on her Instagram Story on Friday, December 7, after she accepted her Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women in Music event in New York City.

Ariana shared an Instagram photo of her new tattoo, which covers the top of her left hand and features a moon and sun. Meanwhile, the singer’s Nonna chose to have her late husband Frank Grande’s nickname “Ciccio” forever marked on the interior of her ring finger. He died in July 2014 after battling cancer.

US WEEKLY

**Kevin Hart announced that he’s decided to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars amid a controversy surrounding his inappropriate tweets.Hart made headlines on Thursday after his since-deleted homophobic tweets resurfaced from 2011.

Kevin tweeted, “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

He added: “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

US WEKKLY

**Get your limited-edition Star Wars themed Columbia coat to stay warm this winter.

The blue custom coats are made to look like the ones worn by the crew back in 1979. The "Empire Strikes Back" parka is expected to retail for about $500, and are going on sale just in time for Christmas.

Inside the custom coats are the latitude and longitude of the Norway iceberg where the planet Hoth was filmed.

The coats are only being sold in seven countries and a collection of the sales will be given to Mark Hamill's education charity. They are expected to become collectors' items as the release is limited.

ABC 13

**Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.

Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean that Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.

On Twitter, Kid Rock said "great idea!" in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.

Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock's manager later came into the store to make the payment.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**While he was Houston Thursday to attend the funeral of late president George H. W. Bush, Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn't leave Texas without…hitting up Killen's Barbecue of course!

The actor and former governor of California attended the services at St. Martin's Episcopal Church near the Galleria area, and then headed to the Pearland restaurant, accompanied by his girlfriend Heather Milligan and a security team of four, for some tasty 'BBQ.

"We prepared a tray with a combo of all the meats," owner Ronnie Killen told Chron.com. Schwarzenegger and his group, who were at the restaurant for approximately an hour, skipped the line to get inside and sat at a table in the main dining area with the other guests, although interaction was limited.

"He didn't have any special requests but we did our best to protect his privacy," Killen says.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE