96 Second News: 'Avengers: Endgame' Will Be Over 3 Hours Long; 'Total Bellas' Star Nikki Bella Is Retiring

"Avengers: Endgame" is 182 minutes long, which is the longest runtime of a Marvel movie to date. That's not "Gone with the Wind"-long, but it's plenty long enough . . . three hours and two minutes to be exact.

For context, last year's "Avengers: Infinity War" was more than a half hour shorter, at 149 minutes.

Super long movies can scare some people away . . . but in this case, there are probably a lot of Marvel nuts who are THRILLED that "Endgame" will be three hours and 2 minutes. They'd probably be cool if it were FIVE hours long, really.

**Right now, the ratio of chocolate to peanut butter in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup feels like it's about 50-50. So if you wish those proportions could tilt harder in either direction . . . here's some good news.

Reese's just announced two new versions of their Peanut Butter Cups. One has extra peanut butter inside and replaces the top half of the chocolate with even more peanut butter.

The other one has less peanut butter than normal on the inside, which leaves more room for chocolate.

They're both going on sale next month for a limited time. ​

**'Bachelor' Franchise host Chris Harrison thanked fans of the ABC hit The Bachelor for 17 years of loyal viewership.

“On this day in 2002 we started a crazy new show called #TheBachelor,” the former sports reporter, 47, wrote on Instagram on Monday, March 25. “I could go on and write the longest caption ever but I’ll just say Thank You! #BachelorNation.”

Harrison’s girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima, poked fun at Harrison, commenting on the post, “Wait a minute how old are you?” “Hey I look damn good for 72,” he responded.

The series premiered with its inaugural bachelor of Alex Michel, who chose event planner Amanda Marsh over Trista Sutter. (The Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of a Grateful Heart author, for her part, went on to become the first Bachelorette.) Despite his love connection with Marsh, however, the show’s star chose not to propose and the couple broke up one year later.

**Have you ever brushed your teeth, then immediately had orange juice, and it's the worst taste in the world? Here's the science behind why it happens . . .

There's an ingredient that creates suds in toothpaste called sodium lauryl sulfate . . . or SLS for short. It's also in other stuff, like soap and shaving cream. And one of the side effects when it hits your tongue is it temporarily kills your ability to detect sweet things.

It turns out orange juice is pretty bitter if you remove all the sugar. And since the SLS prevents you from TASTING that sugar, you just taste more of the bitter stuff.

On top of that, SLS also interferes with certain compounds that normally reduce bitterness. So you end up with even more bitter . . . no sweetness to mask it . . . and that's why it tastes so bad.

**Domino’s Pizza is about to make ordering food a whole lot easier! The world’s largest pizza company announced Monday, March 25, that it is working with Xevo Inc., the global leader of in-vehicle commerce and services for automakers, to launch an AnyWare pizza ordering platform that will be pre-loaded in cars starting later this year.

Translation: Thanks to this new in-vehicle Domino’s app, you will soon be able to order food from your car with the touch of a button.

“At Domino’s, we want pizza ordering to be simple and always within reach, no matter where a customer happens to be,” Chris Roeser, director of digital experience at Domino’s, said in a statement. “This new AnyWare platform will make ordering pizza easy, whether you’re in the car waiting for the kids to finish soccer practice or you’re on your way home from work.”

Here’s how it works: Customers, with this upcoming feature, which will be automatically loaded on millions of cars with the Xevo platform starting in late 2019, will have the option to order their Domino’s favorites with just a few taps on their vehicle’s touchscreen. Furthermore, once the customer is logged in, they can save time by ordering their Easy Order or most recent order, and then track it with Domino’s Tracker, so they know when it’s out of the oven. Customers can locate their local store and call in an order from the in-car interface as well.

**Total Bellas star Nikki Bella is throwing in the towel when it comes to her wrestling career. She just announced that she's retiring.

“I just feel like I’m too old for that travel,” Bella, 35, explained during the season 4 finale of the E! reality show on Sunday, March 24. “That travel was really, really rough. So I realized, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and I can’t — I mean, the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully, [I’m done.>”

Bella’s reveal comes weeks after her twin sister, Brie Bella, also retired from the ring. After Nikki shared news of her retirement, she and Brie — along with friends and family — celebrated the next chapter of their lives by cheering a drink at the dinner table.

**Even though it's IMPOSSIBLE to imagine when you're young, one day, we all turn into our parents, and a new study found exactly when that happens. The researchers found that the average woman starts turning into her mother at 33 . . . and the average man starts turning into his father at 34.

So what does that mean? For women, the biggest signs are they start acting more maternal . . . taking up hobbies like knitting . . . using clichés and expressions their mothers used . . . and even starting to look more like them physically.

For men, the biggest signs are they start balding and gaining weight . . . turning off lights in empty rooms . . . dressing more conservatively . . . and taking on their fathers' political opinions.

**There's a 28-year-old guy named Ben Winchip from Swindon, England, and he's getting married next month. And for the past year, he and his friends have been planning a massive bachelor party in Las Vegas.

They all kicked in around $900 each, for a total of about $10,000, and handed it over to Ben's best man to handle everything.

But . . . it turns out the best man EMBEZZLED all of the cash and didn't plan anything. And the cops just arrested him for fraud. (His name wasn't released.)

As for Ben, he says now he and his OTHER friends are going to be doing an exponentially less epic bachelor party . . . one night out at a bar in Newcastle, England.

Ben's mom also set up a GoFundMe . . . and even though "cool bachelor party" isn't exactly the biggest hook to get people to donate, so far it's raised almost $2,000.

**A Canyon in Iceland Had to Be Closed to the Public . . . Because of Justin Bieber?

If you ever visit Iceland, there's a gorgeous canyon with a beautiful river running through it that you should really check out. Except you CAN'T. And it's JUSTIN BIEBER's fault.

Justin filmed his "I'll Show You" video there in 2015, and ever since then it's been overrun by tourists. There's been an increase in foot traffic of between 50 and 80 percent over the last several years.

That's caused a lot of damage . . . so environmental officials are shutting it down until June, to allow it to recover.​

**"USA Today" put together a 'March Madness' bracket for Netflix movies and shows, and then had their readers vote on each round.

The four 'divisions' of the bracket were: Dramas, Comedies, Movies, and Non-Fiction, and the Final Four were: "Stranger Things" (out of the Dramas division), "Bojack Horseman" (Comedies), "Bird Box" (Movies), and "Making a Murderer" (Non-Fiction).

Then, after "Stranger Things" took out "Bird Box", and "Bojack Horseman" beat "Making a Murderer" . . . "Bojack Horseman" took the championship, winning in a landslide over "Stranger Things".

**Two months after HBO announced the premiere date of the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, the network has released the upcoming six-episode lineup, including the season finale date and the running time for the remainder of the show.

As fans already know, season 8 will make its debut on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The first episode will have a running time of 54 minutes… and then it only gets better from there.

The following episodes will air over the course of the next five Sundays (4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19), with each one increasing in running time, HBO announced on Friday.

Similar to the debut episode, the 21st will air for 58 minutes. The episode on the 28th is the first one from the new set to extend beyond 60 minutes, at an hour and 22 minutes. Then, the 5th will be on for an hour and 18 minutes, while the 12th will be back up to an hour and 20 minutes.

By May 19, a.k.a. the season finale, fans will be able to soak up a full — and final — hour and 20 minutes of the last episode.

