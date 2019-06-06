96 Second News: 'Baby Shark' Becoming Nickelodeon Show; Chris Hemsworth Recalls Almost Having No Money

**Just when you thought the "Baby Shark" phenomenon MIGHT be waning, Nickelodeon is breathing new life into it.

Nickelodeon is teaming up with the people who created the song to develop an original animated "Baby Shark" show aimed at preschoolers. There's no premiere date yet. (So if you have a preschooler now, you MIGHT luck out. If you have a toddler, well, you've been warned.)

To date, "Baby Shark" has amassed more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube, and it's also had a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

**CHRIS HEMSWORTH initially got into acting because he loved movies and TV . . . but also because his family didn't have much money, and he had a dream of being able to pay off his parents' house. But he put too much pressure on himself, and he was really struggling before he landed the role of Thor in the Marvel movies.

He said, quote, "If I hadn't taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed . . . I remember I had an audition right before Christmas one year, where things were not going good. I'd stopped getting callbacks, and I was getting worse feedback. I thought, 'God, why did I do this?'"

His luck started turning, but he still lost "G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra" to Channing Tatum . . . and the role of Gambit in the "X-Men" movies to Taylor Kitsch.

He said, quote, "At the time, I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn't have been able to play Thor." He was cast as Thor 10 years ago.

**ALEX RODRIGUEZ and JENNIFER LOPEZ seem to have one of those perfect, fairy tale romances, and maybe A-Rod is doing all he can to make things work because he's been wanting this for TWENTY YEARS.

The MLB Network showed a clip from 1998, where a 22-year-old Alex Rodriguez was asked what his DREAM DATE would be. And he said, quote, "Jennifer Lopez. Hopefully you can find me a date with her."

**For the First Time Ever, We Now Spend More Time on Our Phones Than Watching TV

According to a new study, for the first time ever, the amount of time we spend on our phones FINALLY surpassed the amount of time we spend watching TV. It happened midway through last year.

We now spend an average of three hours and 43 minutes a day looking at our phone and three hours and 35 minutes a day watching TV. And based on the trends, that gap is just going to keep getting bigger.

**Taco Bell Ran Out of Tacos . . . and a Customer Called 911

Everyone has a different definition of an emergency, clearly.

Someone in Slidell, Louisiana called 911 earlier this week to report a serious emergency . . . they went to Taco Bell, and the store had run out of both hard taco shells AND soft taco shells.

The cops told the person there's really nothing they can do about it, and the police station wrote on their Facebook page: “It’s been a while, but another “we can’t make this stuff up“ story. Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells. While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!”

**The game "Tetris" turns 35 today. The first playable version was finished on June 6th, 1984, but most of us played the Nintendo version that came out five years later. Here are a few more Tetris facts you probably didn't know . . .

1. It got its name from the Greek word "tetra," which means four. And the guy who made it loved tennis. So he combined the two for "tetris."

2. The four-celled blocks in Tetris have a name. They're called "tetrominoes."

3. The guy who created Tetris didn't see any profits until the mid-90's, because the Soviet government owned the rights for the first ten years.

4. It's the most ported game ever, meaning it's been on more systems than any other video game. Guinness put the number at 65 back in 2010.

5. An early computer version in 1987 had a "boss button" function. So if your boss walked by, you could quickly pull up a generic spreadsheet.

6. The Tetris World Championships still happen every year. The next one is in Portland this October.

**If you had to name the most germ-covered spot in your car, what would you guess?

The number one answer in a recent survey was the steering wheel. Followed by the driver's side door handle, and the gear shifter. But if you guessed any of those, you're WRONG. They're not even in the top three.

Researchers did a series of swab tests. And the spot that actually has the most germs is . . . your driver's side FLOOR MAT. Yes, floors are gross.

The average floor mat had about three times more bacteria, yeast, and mold growing on it than on the average steering wheel. The second germiest spot was the front seat cup holder, followed by the inside of the trunk. And dashboard air vents were fourth.

**It’s Summertime, and that means we've entered into "cold drink season" . . . and for some people that means putting ice in EVERYTHING.

A new survey asked people whether a bunch of drinks are better with or without ice, and there are some surprising answers. Like that one in 25 people put ice in their beer. Who are you all? Anyway, check out the results . . .

1. Lemonade . . . 86% say its better with ice.

2. Soda . . . 77% like it with ice.

3. Water . . . 71%.

4. Whiskey . . . 65%.

5. Coffee . . . 48%.

6. White wine . . . 28%.

7. Orange juice . . . 11%.

8. Red wine . . . 6%.

9. Milk . . . 5%.

10. Beer . . . 4%.

**A new survey found 54% of parents in the U.S. think they're more relaxed about the rules than their parents were. And only 52% said their kids have a curfew. The most common time is 8:30 PM. Besides a curfew, here are the top 5 most common "rules of the house" parents have for their kids . . .

1. Always say "please" and "thank you." 50% said it's a rule in their home.

2. Always be kind, 49%.

3. Before you can play, you have to finish your homework, 48%.

4. Always put things back where you found them, 46%. That's also the #1 rule kids BREAK, according to the survey.

5. Clean the table after dinner, 46%.