96 Second News: Baby Shark LIVE Is Going On Tour; Justin Bieber Was JOKING About Tom Crusie Fight

**"Baby Shark" Is Hitting the Road with 100-Date Live Show

Most parents will do ANYTHING for their kids . . . even if it means spending a WHOLE NIGHT listening to Baby Shark. Guess what? "Baby Shark" is hitting the road for a 100-date live TOUR.

'Pinkfong' is the South Korean educational brand behind the song . . . and they've just announced "Baby Shark Live!", which will be a, quote, "fully immersive, one-of-a-kind musical experience."

A full tour schedule will be announced on July 9th. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available, and fans can sign up on babysharklive.com to get the scoop about on-sale dates.

**Justin Bieber Admits He Was Joking When He Challenged Tom Cruise

It seemed pretty likely that JUSTIN BIEBER was joking when he challenged TOM CRUISE to a fight . . . and he admitted that yesterday when the paparazzi asked him about it.

He said, quote, "I don't know him. He's tight. The story is I saw an interview with him, and he was just on my mind. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes."

He added, quote, "He'd probably whoop my a** in a fight . . . I'm really skinny right now. I think he'd probably be out of my weight class . . . He's got that dad strength."

TMZ

**The Marriott Marquis Houston is again hosting Open Deck Days.

They’re the one with the world's only rooftop Texas-shaped river. But before you take a dive, day passes can be purchased from ResortPass.com, which start at $50.

The minimum day pass will get you access to the heated infinity pool, the Texas-shaped lazy river, hot tub, and food and drinks, among other things. Passes must be bought in advance and will only be available to visitors who are 21 years old or older.

The hours are Monday through Thursday, and also Sunday. The weekday hours are from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. The most expensive pass will cost $1,200 and will include 10 day passes, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, four bottles of water, and a plate of fresh fruit.​

ABC 13

**Green Giant just released the results of its annual survey on the most popular vegetables in America. And the winner was BROCCOLI in a landslide.

People in 38 of the 50 states voted for broccoli as their favorite vegetable. Corn came in second . . . it won seven states. Carrots are third, with two states.

There are also three vegetables that won just one state: Alaska picked asparagus . . . Montana picked cauliflower . . . and Arkansas picked potatoes. That's right, Idaho didn't even pick potatoes . . . they went with broccoli.

PR NEWSWIRE

** Are you a morning person or a night owl? It's okay if you're thinking, "Well . . . I'm kinda neither." It turns out there are more choices than that. A new study out of Belgium found there are really FOUR types of people:

1. Morning people, who are the most alert in the morning.

2. Night owls, who are most alert at night.

3. Afternoon people, who are most alert from around 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

4. And nappers, who are alert in the mornings, then fade HARD around 11:00 A.M., but then get a second burst of energy after 3:00 P.M. . . . especially if they can squeeze in a nap.

The researchers say it could actually improve all of our productivity if companies embraced sleep type and planned accordingly . . . Early starts for morning people . . . late starts for night owls . . . long bursts of afternoon work for afternoon people . . . and midday naps for nappers.

LIVE SCIENCE

**A list of interesting stats on "fictional worlds" came out recently, and we rarely stop to think about the reality behind our fiction. But if we applied real-world standards to the land of make believe, we'd come up with some pretty interesting stats. Like these . . .

1. Forrest Gump ran a total of 15,248 miles.

2. Recreating "The Lego Movie" with real Lego pieces would require more than 15 million blocks. A tower made with that many would be 90 miles high.

3. MICHAEL KEATON's Batman killed 20 people . . . three more than Jeffrey Dahmer.

4. The amount of damage done to Manhattan in the original "Avengers" has been estimated at $160 billion

5. If you owned 101 Dalmatians, you'd be cleaning up 76 pounds of poop EVERY DAY.

6. The main cast of "Seinfeld" dated 212 people over the course of the series. Jerry had the most, with 73 . . . followed by George (62), Elaine (50), and Kramer (27).

**When KHLOE KARDASHIAN first hooked up with TRISTAN THOMPSON, he was expecting a child with another woman by the name of Jordan Craig.

We all know by now that Tristan has issues staying faithful to his women which is why he and Khloe aren’t together anymore…but here’s why we’re bringing it back up: in recently-released court documents in Tristan and Jordan’s child support case, Jordan claimed that she was only a month pregnant and still very much with Tristan when he started running around with Khloe.

So Khloe released a statement yesterday saying she believed Tristan was single when they met, and he only told her about his pregnant "ex" after a few dates.

At that point she hesitated to keep seeing him, but he assured her he was single. He also put her on calls with his best friends, his business associates, his lawyer, and his MOTHER . . . who all told her it was over with Jordan.

But she added, quote, "If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry."

TMZ

**SELENA GOMEZ has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, making her the third most-followed person on the app, but she doesn't even have it on her phone anymore.

On "Live with Kelly and Ryan" yesterday, Selena said, quote, "I used to [use it> a lot, but I think it's just become really unhealthy . . .

"I think, personally, for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me. It would make me depressed.

Selena still posts about once a week or so . . . so how does she do it? Quote, "I have it on someone else's phone, and when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then."

Video of Selena Gomez Doesn&#039;t Have Instagram on Her Own Phone

**KEVIN DURANT of the Golden State Warriors posted a photo of himself in the hospital, and confirmed that he ruptured his Achilles, which is one of the worst injuries a player can suffer.

So not only will Durant miss the rest of the Finals, he's expected to miss ALL of NEXT season, which will shake up this summer's free agency . . . because a lot of people thought he'd opt out of his deal with the Warriors and hit the market.

He'll probably pick up his player-option to remain with the Warriors . . . because it'll pay him $31.5 million next year, even if he sits out the whole season.

In Durant's post, he said, quote, "[The> surgery was today and it was a success . . . my road back starts now! I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there [Monday> night because that's what I do.”