96 Second News: Baby Verlander Is Here; People's Choice Award Winners

**Kate Upton and Justin Verlander welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, November 7.

The couple announced their little girl’s arrival on Instagram on Saturday, November 10, with Upton sharing a closeup of the baby’s face along with the caption, “Genevieve Upton Verlander 11.7.18.”

Verlander posted a photo of the couple holding their little one’s hand. “Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my [heart> the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018.”

Genevieve Upton Verlander -- 11.7.18 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 10, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

**Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their return to television via their own network seven months after their hit series, Fixer Upper, ended.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said, ‘You can tell your mother, but that’s it.’ So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement: We are coming back to television,” Chip, 43, revealed during the Friday, November 9, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You’re gonna get to see the kids grow up. You’ll get to see us — obviously maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world. But we’re excited to be back.”

Chip, who appeared alongside his wife, 40, further explained their comeback. “We just learned a lot through the five-year process of being on Fixer Upper, and I think some of the things that really caused us the most problems, we have concluded, I think we can figure this out.”

US WEEKLY

**The setting of The Bachelor might be radically different after Colton Underwood’s season. The mansion that the hit ABC reality series and its spinoff The Bachelorette use each season is in flames after wildfires spread through southern California on Friday, November 9, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“There was no one at the house at the time it caught on fire,” a source told Us. “The part of the house that was used for the production offices has burned down … The whole back house is burned down and it traveled up to the backyard.”

A second source for the ABC hit told Us that the cottage served as the production area while filming. An insider who lives right next to the mansion told Us that while the main house “will be saved” by firefighters, a second structure is “completely destroyed.”​

US WEEKLY

**Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Houston Astro's player Alex Bregman walked into their wedding, unexpectedly.



The bride, Haylee, says she's a fan of Bregman and reached out to his photographer/ videographer to shoot do their wedding. She said she was very surprised.



Bregman and his camera crew crashed the wedding as a part of his new YouTube series that shows viewers a glimpse of his life off the field.

ABC 13

**The original "Die Hard" is coming back to theaters.



The popular film, which is widely considered to be the best Christmas action movie ever, is blasting back onto the big screen.



It's to mark the 30th anniversary of the film's release.



The Bruce Willis movie will play in more than 700 theaters Sunday and again on Wednesday, November 14th.

ABC 13

**Aerosmith's Joe Perry was wheeled out of Madison Square Garden on a stretcher Saturday night after performing with Billy Joel.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ, Joe had just finished "Walk This Way" with Billy Joel on stage and went back to his dressing room. A source connected with the concert tells TMZ, Joe collapsed and "looked terrible."

Paramedics put the famed Aerosmith guitarist on a stretcher, gave him oxygen and rushed him to a hospital.

Sources connected to Joe tell TMZ, he's been having "breathing issues for the last few weeks and it came to a head last night." We're told it involves congestion in the lungs.

Our sources say Joe is still in the hospital but he's awake, doing well and could be released as early as Sunday afternoon."

TMZ

**If you're looking for a little holiday cheer, head over to the Galleria on Saturday for the 30th Annual Ice Spectacular with the lighting of its 55-foot Christmas tree, featuring 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,000 ornaments in a variety of colors and shapes.

The 45-minute tree-lighting and ice-skating show will showcase a performance by Angelica Hale, the 11-year-old Atlanta singer who was runner-up from Season 12 of America's Got Talent. The event will culminate with the lighting of the tree by Skating Santa and a fireworks display.

The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. It's also the 30th anniversary of the event.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**The Toy Hall of Fame just announced their three toys that will be inducted as part of their 2018 class. And they are: Uno . . . pinball . . . and the Magic 8-Ball.

Back in September, they announced 12 finalists. So here are the nine toys that DIDN'T get the votes to make it in this year:

American Girl dolls . . . chalk . . . Chutes and Ladders . . . He-Man action figures . . . the sled . . . tic-tac-toe . . . Tickle Me Elmo . . . Electric Football . . . and the Fisher-Price corn popper.

http://www.museumofplay.org/press/releases/2018/11/5067-2018-national-to...

**As California continues to burn, several celebrities have lost their homes. They include:

Gerard Butler

Camille Grammer

Robin Thicke

Fred Durst, although he had a sense of humor about it

Neil Young, who's had this happen to him before

The "Bachelor" mansion was also hit, but mostly survived.

Stars whose homes escaped the flames include Caitlyn Jenner and Flea . . . who says his home was spared by a neighbor who defied evacuation orders and stayed behind, putting out little fires at neighboring homes with a garden hose.

**The "People's Choice Awards" aired last night. It's the show's first time at its new home, E!. So it's not surprising that "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" won Favorite Reality Show . . . and KHLOE KARDASHIAN won Reality TV Star.

But the night belonged to Marvel. "Avengers: Infinity War" won Favorite Movie and Favorite Action Movie of 2018. And SCARLETT JOHANSSON won Favorite Female Movie Star for her role as Black Widow.

Meanwhile, "Black Panther" won two awards: CHADWICK BOSEMAN took Favorite Male Movie Star, and DANAI GURIRA won Favorite Action Movie Star.

Other film winners included "The Spy Who Dumped Me" for Favorite Comedy Movie, "Fifty Shades Freed" for Favorite Drama Movie, and "The Incredibles 2" for Favorite Family Movie.

On the TV side, "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" won Favorite TV Show of 2018, and its stars Harry Shum Jr. and Katherine McNamara were voted Male and Female TV Star.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**The new "Grinch" movie topped the box office this weekend with a $66 million opening. The horror movie "Overlord" and "The Girl in the Spider's Web" both tanked.

"Overlord" finished 3rd with $10.1 million, and "Spider's Web" debuted in 5th, with $8 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch", $66 million.

2. "Bohemian Rhapsody", $30.9 million. Up to $100 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "Overlord", $10.1 million.

4. "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms", $9.6 million. Up to $35.3 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: "The Girl in the Spider's Web", $8.015 million.