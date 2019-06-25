96 Second News: 'Bachelor' Auditions Heading Back To Houston; Ikea To Start Delivering Food

**Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is just like the rest of us was flying back from Men’s Fashion Week in Paris when he discovered his seat was in a particularly awkward spot for a 6-foot-5, 245-pound human being.

So he did what any famous person would and attempted to buy a better seat from someone in first class. Unfortunately for Newton, some things — like extra legroom on a transatlantic flight — are priceless. We know this because Newton apparently offered $1,500 to swap seats and was still turned down.​

That stunned smile from Newton as he heads back to his (cramped) seat is about as relatable as it gets.

YAHOO

So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

**Casting for the new season of The Bachelor has already begun, even though we are only halfway through the current season..

According to the ABC 13 website, it says "Houston, do you have the charm, style and charisma it takes to find true love on the popular, romantic ABC reality series? Eligible women who feel they could become America's next leading lady invited to The Downtown Houston Aquarium to meet with the show's casting producers."

Start now by completing the application online.

Auditions will be held in Houston on Thursday July 11, from 4PM - 7PM at the Downtown Aquarium. 410 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002

ABC 13

**If the answer to losing a little weight is to stop exercising and start drinking more coffee . . . I'm IN. According to a new study out of England, drinking coffee just might help you burn off fat.

The researchers found that coffee can stimulate something called "brown fat" in your body. That's a special kind of fat that heats up and burns calories.

Now . . . this isn't a license to start drinking two dozen cups of coffee a day and hoping it makes you supermodel skinny.

The researchers say that more studies are needed . . . but for now, this link between coffee and burning fat DOES look promising.

USA TODAY

**"Business Insider" has a list of the top-selling one-hit wonders over the years. There's no precise definition of a 'one-hit wonder,' just artists who had one single that vastly outperformed any of their other tracks. Here's their list:

1. "Somebody That I Used To Know", Gotye, 2011, 8x platinum

2. "Eye of the Tiger", Survivor, 1982, 8x platinum

3. "Let Her Go", Passenger, 2012, 6x platinum

4. "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)", Silentó, 2015, 6x platinum

5. "Panda", Desiigner, 2015, 5x platinum

6. "Ridin'", Chamillionaire, 2006, 4x platinum

7. "Like A G6", Far East Movement, 2010, 4x platinum

8. "Lips of An Angel", Hinder, 2006, 4x platinum

9. "Macarena", Los del Rio, 1993, 4x platinum . . . The English-language remix came out two years later, in 1995.

10. "Hey There Delilah", Plain White T's, 2006, 4x platinum

11. "Whoomp! (There It Is)", Tag Team, 1993, 4x platinum

BUSINESS INSIDER

**Over 2,000 people in North Carolina hit a lottery jackpot on Saturday . . . by playing the numbers ZERO-ZERO-ZERO-ZERO.

2,014 people played those numbers. About half of them bought one-dollar tickets, and got a $5,000 payout. The other half bought 50-cent tickets, and won $2,500.

The odds of matching all four numbers in the "Carolina Pick 4" game are 1 in 10,000. And it turns out the all-zeroes combo is one of the more POPULAR sets of numbers people play. The total payout of $7.8 million is the largest in the game's history.

The previous record was $7.5 million. It happened in 2012 . . . when the four winning numbers were ONE-ONE-ONE-ONE.

NC LOTTERY

**This story just breaks my heart.

LEXI RABE is the seven-year-old actress who plays Tony Stark's daughter Morgan in "Avengers: Endgame" . . . and apparently, people are bullying her and her family both in person and online.

It's unclear WHY they're getting hate . . . it's probably just because she's famous now, and even though she's still a kid, people probably EXPECT stuff from her out in public, like autographs, photos, conversation, or whatever.

Lexi posted a video on Instagram where she apologizes for how she "messes up" when she's out in public sometimes . . . and she adds, quote, "Please don't bully my family. Or me." She also posted an anti-bullying image.

Lexi's mother runs her account, and she posted a long caption explaining how they're not always able to stop and talk to fans.

**Ikea Is Going to Start Delivering Food

Ikea is apparently they're the sixth biggest food chain in the world, and soon, they may start bringing their food to YOU.

They've just started testing a food delivery service in Paris . . . and if it goes well, it could expand around Europe and then around the world.

The company confirmed the trial includes delivery of its Swedish foods—which include salads, salmon, beets, and cabbage—and which are distributed out of its two-story, 58,000-square-foot urban store located centrally in the city. If the pilot is successful, Ikea may bring the idea to Spain and other European markets in the future.

FAST COMPANY

**7-Eleven has been doing home delivery for about a year now . . . but what if you want a Slurpee when you're at the beach or hiding in the alley behind your office to cry?

Well . . . yesterday, 7-Eleven launched a new program where they'll deliver stuff to you out in PUBLIC. There are more than 2,000 "hot spots" in their 7NOW delivery app where they'll bring you whatever you want.

The delivery fee is $4 and they say they'll get you your order in about 30 minutes.

YAHOO FINANCE

**ADAM LAMBERT has a new guy in his life, and he met him ONLINE. But apparently it's going well. On the "RuPaul Show" yesterday, he said, quote, "We met on Instagram . . .

"I think after this much time I'm a pretty good judge of character. I mean every once in a while I screw up, but I'm cautious.

"We were texting for a while, then we went on a proper date and it was lovely. It was just a good vibe right from jump and it felt instant!"

JUST JARED

**Today is the 10th anniversary of MICHAEL JACKSON's death. FARRAH FAWCETT died that same day, but her death was totally overshadowed by Michael's.

YouGov.com conducted a poll to find out how we're feeling about Michael these days. Here are the results of the poll that asked people what Michael's best song is. Here are the Top 5:

1. "Thriller" got 19% of the vote.

2. "Billie Jean" was the favorite for 13%.

3. "Beat It" was preferred by 10%.

4. "Man in the Mirror" was the top pick for 9%.

5. "The Way You Make Me Feel" had 5% of the vote.

YOU GOV