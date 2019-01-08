96 Second News: A 'Bachelor' Season Premiere Recap; This Is The Most Retweeted Tweet Ever

**Season 23 of The Bachelor begins by introducing us to a few of the 30 women competing for Colton Underwood's heart. We saw a sloth, a girl who came out in a bikini, and even a girl who faked an Australian accent just to get Colton’s attention.

Early in the night, Colton told Chris Harrison that he's ready for this and that he's not doing it for the fans…he's really doing it to find love.

He gave the first impression rose to Hannah G.

The show also cut to viewing parties during the live portion of the show…we got to see Chris Harrison's mom, a tribute to Chris, a look at the Bachelor babies, Kaitlyn, JoJo, Jason and Blake, Krystal and Goose, Ashley and Jared, and Becca and Garrett, plus many fan favorites in attendance.

The drama, and ugly crying continues next Monday night at 7p on ABC.

This has NEVER happened on #TheBachelor before...and you won't want to miss one episode this season. pic.twitter.com/VgRDPeQKPA — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2019

**There's a new record for the most retweeted tweet ever...

There's a billionaire in Japan named Yusaku Maezawa, and he got rich by founding an online fashion company called Zozotown. On Sunday, he tweeted that he was going to give away 100 million Japanese yen to 100 random people who retweeted him. That works out to about $924,000, or a very solid $9,240 per person.

And the retweets FLOODED in. As of the last time we checked, it was up over 5.5 MILLION. Unfortunately if you're looking to get in on this, it's too late. The deadline for retweets was yesterday.

The old record for retweets was held by that dude a few years ago who asked Wendy's for free nuggets. They told him it'd take 18 million retweets . . . but they caved when he managed to get 3.5 million.

**Kevin Spacey was in a Massachusetts court yesterday to be arraigned on his assault charges. He pleaded NOT guilty to accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man in a Nantucket bar in 2016. If he's convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

After the arraignment, Spacey couldn't get away fast enough. He hopped a plane to D.C., where he was pulled over for SPEEDING.

According to a police spokesperson, he was given a verbal warning and, quote, "continued on his way without any further incident."

**According to social media, the Golden Globes’ breakout star was ... the girl carrying the tray of Fiji water.

The woman, since identified as Kelleth Cuthbert, gave a brief interview to the Los Angeles Times, saying that her red carpet photobombs behind the night's biggest celebs are "all strategic."

She’s no stranger to getting the perfect picture, either. She's a model, signed to several international agencies.

As Business Insider notes, Fiji has deployed models in blue dresses to dozens of award show and film festival events for years, directing them to drop into the background of photos of high-profile guests.

This woman holding FIJI Water at the #GoldenGlobes truly came to SERVE. pic.twitter.com/Aln54zOhKY — E! News (@enews) January 7, 2019

**Get ready, buttered popcorn Oreos are coming soon.

Have you ever had one of those buttered popcorn-flavored jelly beans? They're super weird . . . but some people love 'em and some people think they're the worst thing that's ever been made.

Well, if you're in the first camp, good news . . . that flavor is coming to Oreos.

An Instagram account called The Junk Food Aisle got a picture of the package . . . which shows Buttered Popcorn Oreos with two vanilla cookies and a yellow-ish cream. And apparently, they're coming soon.

**SHAQ is helping the family of Jazmine Barnes, the seven-year-old local girl who was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting just 2 weeks ago.

Shaq and an HPD officer named Kenneth Miles brought a cashier's check to Jazmine's family last week to pay for the funeral, which is happening TODAY.

@houstonpolice Officer Kenneth Miles and @SHAQ join forces to cover funeral expenses for 7 year old #JazmineBarnes, the girl shot and killed while riding in a car with her mother and sisters. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/awv7gtlBQ8 — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) January 3, 2019

Last week, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged his playoff game check to Jazmine's family, which should be about $29,000.

**Has Pete Davidson moved on from Ariana Grande…with KATE BECKINSALE?

At a "Golden Globes" after-party, Pete was spotted putting the moves on Kate, and apparently she was totally into him.

A source said, quote, "They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes."

They left around 11:30, but NOT together.

**"America's Got Talent: The Champions" premiered last night. The show features classic contestants from previous seasons, as well as other editions from around the world.

And they include SUSAN BOYLE, who became a world famous singer after appearing on "Britain's Got Talent" in 2009 . . . even though she only finished second.

Susan made her return last night, singing "Wild Horses", and she got a Golden Buzzer from MEL B, meaning she automatically moves on and goes straight to the live shows.

SIMON COWELL was on the panel when Susan shocked the world with her talent almost a decade ago. And after she sang last night he told her, quote, "I can't think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you . . .

"You're the one, you made a huge difference in a lot of people's lives. I'm absolutely thrilled you're here."

