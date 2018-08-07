96 Second News: 'The Bachelorette' Picks Her Final Man; Demi Lovato Releases Statement

**Becca Kufrin made her decision on the finale of "The Bachelorette" last night . . . and she went with Garrett Yrigoyen over Blake Horstmann. (who Chris Harrison kept dubbing as the saddest rejection they've ever seen on the show's history)

TMZ caught Becca and Garrett together months ago . . . essentially spoiling the season.

Speaking of months ago, Garrett is the guy who came under fire for 'liking' some offensive posts on Instagram.

They talked about it on the "After the Final Rose" special. Becca said she "doesn't condone" those sentiments . . . but that ultimately, she doesn't care and just wants to move on from it. So, they're still happily engaged.

Meanwhile, ABC gave the happy couple an OLD MINI-VAN, because on the first night, Garrett rolled up in a similar van.

**Demi Lovato issued her first statement since being hospitalized for an apparent overdose almost two weeks ago.

She admitted that addiction is something she, quote, "must continue to overcome and have not done yet." She also thanked her fans for their "positive thoughts and prayers" . . . and her family, friends, and medical staff for their support.

She added, quote, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.

"I will keep fighting."

**Ceelo Green is returning to "The Voice" this season, as a mentor to Adam Levine's team.

CeeLo was a coach on the first three seasons, but he left in 2014, while he was dealing with allegations from a woman who says she woke up naked in his bed after he drugged her.

CeeLo was never charged with rape due to lack of evidence. But he did plead guilty to giving her a controlled substance. He denied rumors that he quit "The Voice" to avoid being fired.

"The Voice" returns for its 15th season on Monday, September 24th.

**Pink took some heat for canceling a show in Australia over the weekend . . . because she was later photographed at the beach with her family. But she really isn't feeling well, because she canceled another show yesterday.

Live Nation said Pink was hospitalized on Sunday night for dehydration, and that she was re-admitted yesterday, where she was diagnosed with a gastric virus. They said she was staying in the hospital overnight to recover.

It's unclear when she might be well enough to perform. She has about 20 more shows scheduled over the next month on the Australian leg of her tour.

**Nike and General Mills just released three new limited-edition pairs of basketball shoes that are based on different CEREALS.

And they're all based on the basketball shoe line Nike makes for Kyrie Irving from the Boston Celtics, because apparently he really likes cereal? He also genuinely believes the Earth is flat. He's . . . eclectic.

Anyway, the three new shoes are . . .

1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which are brown and covered in swirls.

2. Lucky Charms, which are bright red and have embossed pictures of the marshmallow shapes.

3. And Kix, which, fittingly for that cereal, are pretty boring and just look like a bright yellow and blue shoe.

Oh, and the liners inside the shoes have pictures of the actual cereal on them.

The retail price is $120 and Nike is going to release them on their Snkrs app on Saturday . . . but for now, they're selling them at random popups at basketball events in big cities.

**According to three dermatologists from the Boston University School of Medicine, there's been a big increase in the number of people who are getting plastic surgery to look like SNAPCHAT FILTERS.

If you're not familiar, Snapchat lets you alter your pictures or video with different "filters" that add special effects to your face . . . like making your eyes huge or making you look like a glowing angel or whatever.

The doctors say, quote, "'Snapchat dysmorphia' has patients seeking out cosmetic surgery to look like filtered versions of themselves, with fuller lips, bigger eyes, or a thinner nose.

"This is an alarming trend, because those filtered selfies often present an unattainable look and are blurring the line of reality and fantasy for these patients." They say it's definitely a sign of a big change . . . people used to look at celebrities for inspiration for plastic surgery, now they're looking to Snapchat filters.

**There's an Amish guy in Colon, in southwest Michigan, named Timothy Hochstedler. And he just launched something he's calling AMISH UBER . . . where he gives people rides in his horse and buggy for $5.

Unlike Uber, you can't get Amish Uber with your cell phone . . . Timothy doesn't use one. To get a ride from him, you have to flag him down. So really, it's more like an Amish taxi . . . but that doesn't have the same ring to it.

UBER

**What class in high school did you slack off in, and now you WISH you hadn't? A new survey asked people to name the #1 subject they wish they'd paid more attention to. And MATH took the top spot.

Here are the top eight subjects we wish we'd tried a little harder at . . .

1. Math. 31% of people wish they'd paid more attention. 23% of men and 15% of women said it was the most useful class they took.

2. A foreign language, 26%.

3. Science, 23%.

4. History, 19%.

5. English, 15%.

6. Social studies, 14%.

7. Music, 9%.

8. Physical fitness, 8%.

Older people were more likely to say history. And young people were more likely to say music or gym class.

**Lance Bass had a very emotional weekend. He really, really wanted to own the "Brady Bunch" house, which was recently put on the market. This is the one that was used for the EXTERIOR shots.

The asking price was $1.89 million, and since he was expecting a bidding war, he offered a LOT more than that. It's unclear how much . . . but TMZ says it was about $3 million. He was later told that he'd won, and that the house would be his.

But Lance says that AFTER the deadline for offers passed, a "Hollywood studio" came in and outbid him, and took it out from under his nose.

In an Instagram post, he said that he was willing to go even higher, but he was informed that the other buyer would "outperform any bid" and they had "unlimited resources."

He said he was "heartbroken," and he was also upset because he thinks he was merely "used" to set the price . . . and that this "corporation" had always intended on swooping in and buying it after all the bids were in.

**Adam Levine launched into a mini-tirade on Twitter the other night, because he was under the MISTAKEN impression that CHILDISH GAMBINO's "This Is America" video had gotten snubbed by the "VMAs".

He said, quote, "This year, Childish Gambino released one of the most impactful, thought provoking and intelligent videos ever made. I'm sure he doesn't care that he wasn't nominated for a VMA because he's cool as [eff> and everything. But I care. Because I'm NOT that cool. And I still want MTV to mean something again. But it won't. Ever. K bye."

But Adam deleted that message after he found out that "This Is America" was actually nominated for SEVEN awards, including Video of the Year.

He replaced it with an apology, saying, quote, "I'm sorry MTV. Still hate you though. But mostly, I'm sorry."

Then he posted a video apology. He explained his mistake as a GOOGLING error. He also took a shot at MTV for not nominating MAROON 5's "Girls Like You" video. He said, quote, "Big shocker. It doesn't surprise me. They always blow us off."

He ended the video by saying, quote, "I'm just going to come out here and say, 'I [effed> up. My bad.' Sorry, MTV. You did good. Now, make sure he wins."

**Robert Redford is bidding farewell to Hollywood. The 81-year-old actor announced that he plans to retire after his role in the upcoming movie The Old Man & The Gun.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and [I’ll> move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21,” Redford told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Monday, August 6. “I thought, ‘Well, that’s enough.’ And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

The Oscar winner said the “framework” of his forthcoming film helped him make the decision.

“To me, that was a wonderful character to play at this point in my life,” he said of his role as real-life career criminal Forrest Tucker. “The thing that really got me about him — which I hope the film shows — is he robbed 17 banks and he got caught 17 times and went to prison 17 times. But he also escaped 17 times. So it made me wonder: I wonder if he was not averse to getting caught so that he could enjoy the real thrill of his life, which is to escape?”

This might not be the last time Redford steps foot on set, though. When asked whether he sees himself directing future projects, he responded, “We’ll see about that.”

**Charlotte Rae, who played Edna Garrett on Diff’rent Strokes and Facts of Lifedied at the age of 92 at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 5, according to multiple reports.

The Tony-nominated actress, who also played Woody Allen‘s mother in the 1971 movie Bananas, revealed in April 2017 that she had was battling bone cancer, seven years after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Now, at the age of 91, I have to make up my mind,” she said in a statement at the time about deciding whether to undergo treatment. “I’m not in any pain right now. I’m feeling so terrific and so glad to be above ground. Now I have to figure out whether I want to go have treatment again or opt for life.”

“I love life. I’ve had a wonderful one already,” she continued. “I’ve had a great life, but I have so many wonderful things happening. I’d like to choose life. I’m grateful for the life I’ve already had.”

**Researchers polled 2,000 people over the age of 55. Half of them had at least one cat or dog, and the other half didn't have pets.

And the ones who DID have pets were twice as likely to consider themselves a "success" in life.

They were also more likely to be married . . . have kids . . . volunteer . . . have a college degree . . . and have a job they like. And they made about $5,000 more per year, on average.

They also got almost twice as much exercise as people who didn't have pets. 90% of people with pets said they think it's good for their health and wellbeing. And 31% said it adds purpose to their life.

There were a few areas where non-pet owners did excel though. The survey found people who didn't have pets were more likely to have their mortgage completely paid off, and about 10% more likely to retire early.