96 Second News: Barbara Bush's Public Funeral Service Info; Texans 2018 Game Schedule

**Barbara Bush's funeral will be held at St. Martin's Church in Houston today, where she and the former president have been devoted members for decades. She repeatedly has said she wanted a very simple service.

Mrs. Bush will lie in repose where the public can pay their respects from noon until midnight. Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Saturday will be a private service for 1,500 guests, where several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.



The funeral procession will run from Houston to College Station and the burial ceremony will be private.​

**"Time" magazine revealed its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People. "Time" doesn't rank them from 1 to 100, they just lump them into categories, like Leaders, Icons, Artists, and Pioneers. Here are some of the names on the list:

Celebrities / Entertainers:

Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things", (the youngest person to ever make the list)

Sterling K. Brown from "This Is Us",

Superheroes Gal Gadot, Hugh Jackman, Chadwick Boseman,

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler,

"A Quiet Place" star and director John Krasinski,

"The Shape of Water" director Guillermo Del Toro,

Actors Nicole Kidman, Roseanne, Tiffany Haddish, and Kumail Nanjiani,

Singers Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kesha, Cardi B, and Shawn Mendes.

Oprah, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Hannity,

and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb from "Good Morning America".

Athletes:

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim,

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon,

J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans,

I am incredibly honored and humbled to be included on the Time 100 list of most influential people in the world.



I am only able to be an influence for others because I have been fortunate enough to have some incredible people influence me. https://t.co/af42sAB6VB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 20, 2018

Tennis player Roger Federer,

and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

Politics / Activism / World Leaders:

President Trump,

Kim Jong-Un,

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,

and the Parkland, Florida High School shooting survivors.

**The Kardashians Are Closing Their Dash Stores

KIM, KHLOE, and KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN are closing all of their Dash stores . . . because they're too busy to deal with them. Kim announced the decision yesterday, saying, quote, "From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our 'Dash Dolls' spin-off show, it's been such a huge part of our lives.

"We've loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on."

**New in Theaters:

1. "I Feel Pretty" (PG-13)

Amy Schumer struggles with feelings of insecurity and low self-esteem until a fall in an exercise class has her suddenly believing she's a supermodel. And with her newfound confidence and sense of empowerment she starts fearlessly living her life.

Busy Philipps and "SNL's" Aidy Bryant play her best friends, Emily Ratajkowski is a girl Amy resented for her good looks, and Michelle Williams plays Amy's boss.

2. "Super Troopers 2" (R)

The troopers are all back, with Steve Lemme as Mac, Erik Stolhanske as Rabbit, Jay Chandrasekhar as Thorny, Paul Soteras Foster, and Kevin Heffernan as Farva.

They're recruited to set up a new Highway Patrol station after the government realizes our northern border is off, and a small Canadian town is actually part of the U.S.

Rob Lowe is the town's mayor, Emmanuelle Chriqui is a French-Canadian cultural attaché, and Lynda Carter returns as the Governor of Vermont. Tyler Labine, Will Sasso, and Hayes MacArthur are also in it as Canadian Mounties.

3. "Traffik" (R)

Paula Patton and Omar Epps are vacationing with Roselyn Sanchez and Laz Alonso in the mountains when they're attacked by a biker gang. They're after a sex trafficker's phone that Dawn Olivieri from "House of Lies" slipped into Paula's purse.

**A former beauty pageant star is joining a Houston news station as a reporter.

Former Miss Nebraska 2009 Brittany Jeffers left her position with Dallas' CBS to join KPRC 2, the station confirmed.

"I've had the privilege to work with some of the most talented people I know and do what I love; share your stories. It'll be bittersweet to leave DFW but I'm choosing to head to Houston and excited to be with my fiancé," Jeffers wrote on Facebook March 25.

Jeffers received an Emmy for her work on the weekend and evening news shifts, and

placed in the top 10 of the Miss America 2010 pageant.

**Carrie Underwood did an interview yesterday and talked about the infamous fall that broke her wrist and left her with a scar on her face.

It happened when she was walking the dogs and tripped on the porch. She tried to catch herself with her right hand but missed the step. She said she landed, quote, "Around my mouth." She was thinking "busted lip" until she looked in the mirror.

She ended up getting some 40 stitches . . . but at least she had time on her side.

Quote, "I was lucky that when it happened everything was shutting down in the music world [because> of the holidays. But I was at a point where I didn't know how things were going to end up. I didn't know what it was going to heal like."

She admits to hiding the scar with makeup, but she won't pretend it never happened. Quote, "I don't know if I'll ever be done talking about it, because it was an event in my life and I'm okay talking about it."

**French fry fans, McDonald's is offering free fries on the last two Fridays of April.



Customers can receive a free order of medium fries by using the McDonald's iOS app and Apple Pay to check out. A minimum $1 purchase is required.



The offer can only be redeemed by customers once per week on April 20 and April 27.

**The Houston Texans released their 2018 regular season schedule Thursday night, revealing back-to-back road games in weeks one and two.



The Texans head to New England to take on the Patriots on Sept. 9, with kickoff scheduled for noon. They follow it up with a matchup with the Titans in Nashville on Sept. 16.



The Texans' home opener is on Sept. 23 against the New York Giants.



Houston will play in four nationally-televised games in 2018, including a big in-state rivalry game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on the night of Oct. 7.



**You Can Now Teach Alexa to Dish Out Insults to Your Friends and Family

Amazon added a new feature to Alexa yesterday called Skill Blueprints that lets you create custom quizzes, and do things like pre-load answers to questions your babysitter might ask. But here's how people will ACTUALLY use it . . .

You can now add custom questions and answers. Which means you can PRANK people by asking things like, "Who's the ugliest person in the world?"

You can also create a "Burn" list of random insults. Then if you say, "open my burns," she'll immediately start ripping on you.

**Thrillist ranked the most underrated SNACKS of all time. Which is basically just a bunch of junk food. Let's see if you agree with their picks . . .

1. Nutty Buddy. They're sort of a cross between a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and a Kit-Kat bar . . .(They used to be known as Nutty Bars.)

2. Ding Dongs. Ho Hos get most of the Hostess love but Ding Dongs shouldn't be overlooked.

3. Krackle, Mr. Goodbar, and 100 Grand. You really only see them in miniature variety packs, but they're all good enough to stand on their own.

4. Bagel Chips. They're overshadowed by tortilla chips and pita chips, but they're good on their own or dipped in some spinach and artichoke dip.

5. Smarties. According to the people at Thrillist, they're not as tart as SweeTarts, and not as terrible as Necco Wafers.

6. Cheese Nips. They're not BETTER than Cheez-Its, but they can hold their own . . . especially after being dipped in some peanut butter.