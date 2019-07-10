96 Second News: Beyonce Announces New Music; Ariana Grande Covers 'Vogue' Magazine

**Beyonce has given us new music… She will be releasing a new compilation album in support of ‘The Lion King.

‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ will arrive in tandem with the global release of the film on July 19th

Of the album Beyonce said, “This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

**If you're making your way through all 10 seasons of "Friends" on Netflix, you might want to hurry up . . . because it'll be gone next year.

Yesterday, WarnerMedia announced its new streaming platform, HBO Max, which will launch next spring. And it'll feature the, quote, "exclusive streaming rights to all 236 episodes of 'Friends'."

HBO Max will also have "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and "Pretty Little Liars", plus new original shows like an animated "Gremlins" reboot and a thriller called "The Flight Attendant" starring Kaley Cuoco.

Netflix confirmed it on Twitter . . . quote, "The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We're sorry to see 'Friends' go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang."

"Friends" has been on Netflix since 2015. Last year, they supposedly coughed up $100 MILLION to keep it through 2019. Which is a lot even for Netflix. Before that, they were paying $30 million a year for it.

**Everybody knew ARIANA GRANDE and PETE DAVIDSON were moving too fast in their relationship when they got together . . . except Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. But Ariana is admitting it now.

In the new issue of "Vogue", she says, quote, "I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him. I'm like an infant when it comes to real life."

They hooked up pretty soon after her breakup with MAC MILLER, so she was still reeling from that.

She continued, "I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming . . . less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

Vogue’s August 2019 issue will officially hit newsstands nationwide on July 23.

**Talk about being in the right place at the right time…

Some guy at a beach in Italy fell off his unicorn float on Sunday, and it got carried off by the wind. Then he couldn't keep his head above water and started drowning.

But luckily, one of the best swimmers in the WORLD happened to be at the same beach. Filippo Magnini is a two-time world champion in the hundred-meter freestyle. And he won bronze for Italy at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

He heard people yelling and saw the guy in trouble. So while lifeguards grabbed a raft, he swam out . . . held him up until they got there . . . then helped pull him back to shore.

Apparently the guy swallowed a lot of water and was in pretty rough shape. But they got him to a hospital, and he's okay now. He's hoping to meet up at some point to say thanks. But Filippo's acting like it was no big deal. He says he just did what he had to do.

**There's been a run lately of people going viral for LICKING ice cream at a store then putting it back in the freezer.

So now, apparently, some stores are LOCKING their ice cream freezers so they're not the next victims. People have been tweeting photos from stores with locks on their freezers, with signs like "Please see employee for help."

If this all feels vaguely familiar, it's kind of like what happened during the Tide Pod Challenge . . . where some stores started locking up their Tide Pods to keep dummies from buying and eating them.

**It’s easy to forget about the Volkswagen Beetle with all the talk these days about the future of electric cars and self-driving cars…

But the Beetle has been around for nearly 82 years, and has sold more than 25 million vehicles.

Volkswagen today saw the last of the current Beetles roll off its assembly line in Puebla, Mexico. This current version just did not live up to VW’s hopes and expectations.

But the company has already announced that it will release an electric powered ID.3, in 2021.

**Since the release of her single "Ocean Eyes" when she was just 13 years old, Billie Eilish has emerged as a rising superstar on the music scene.

She has created a name for herself in music and fashion with her unique sound, moody lyrics and striking designer-brand style

Billie's latest album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", came out in March, and she just announced she’s coming to Houston.

According to her official Twitter account, “Billie has added 3 shows in October to the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, TOUR in Oklahoma and Texas. Presale begins Thursday at 10am CT. General on sale begins Friday at 12pm CT.”

She is currently on a world tour and just announced that she will be coming for her first-ever show in Houston on October 10.

Tickets will go on sale on the Toyota Center website at noon on Friday.

**Last month, BRYAN CRANSTON and AARON PAUL were both teasing an upcoming announcement on social media. And naturally, a lot of people thought it was something "Breaking Bad" related . . . like a possible movie reunion.

But that wasn't it . . . they just PLAYED us. Instead, it was apparently just a marketing campaign for a new liquor they've partnered on called Dos Hombres.

In Aaron’s Instagram post, he wrote “Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond.”

As they sat and sipped cocktails they came up with an idea. “We should do a really special Mezcal.”

So that’s what they did.

The post continues, “We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world.”

There is still a "Breaking Bad" sequel on the way and Cranston may still be very much involved, but it seems like this tease had nothing to do with it.

**According to a new survey, 61% of dog owners don't care about what their dog licks. . .because they still say they will always kiss their dog on the MOUTH.

And 52% say they kiss their dog more often than they kiss their significant other.

Although there's no word on how often we go in for a kiss only have our significant others turn their heads away in disgust.

The survey also found the majority of people would rather share their bed with their dog than their partner.

**Burger King just announced that, as of yesterday, it is offering a cripsy taco filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce, and topped with a savory taco sauce for only $1.

Burger King traveled to Austin, "a city known by some as the capital of tacos," to film a commercial as part of the announcement, and the company said the verdict was that the new item has "enough crunch to satisfy the local taco experts."

The deal is only available for a limited time.

