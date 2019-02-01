96 Second News: Beyonce Is Offering Free Concert Tickets For Life; The Fiji Water Girl Is Suing Fiji Water

**Beyoncé really, really wants others to go vegan. Not long after challenging her fans to stick to a plant-based diet for 22 days at the start of 2019, the “Drunk in Love” singer is sweetening the deal.

In fact, Bey took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 30, to announce that those who embrace a vegan lifestyle will now have the opportunity to win free concert tickets for life. The new contest is part of the Greenprint Project, which aims to improve the environment by eliminating meat and animal products from people’s eating regimens.

“What is your Greenprint?” the Houston native asked via the photo-sharing app alongside a snapshot detailing her own commitment to veganism. “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY-Z and/or my shows for life.”

Though the former Destiny’s Child member isn’t strictly vegan, she asserted via her Instagram post that she goes “plant-based for breakfast” and is also a fan of “meatless Mondays.”

**Should the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday, so you don't have to go to work tired and hung over? A new survey found only 29% of Americans think it should be.

40% of people also said they expect to either show up to work LATE on Monday, or take a sick day. Here are a few more random Super Bowl stats:

1. 67% of Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl this year. So about a third of us won't be watching.

2. More people are rooting for the Rams than the Patriots. 42% want L.A. to win . . . 29% want New England to win . . . and the other 29% don't really care.

3. 34% of us have fallen ASLEEP while watching the Super Bowl before. It's not clear how many of those people PASSED OUT from too much drinking.

4. Most people agree the game itself is more important than the commercials, but it depends on whether you're a big football fan or not. 66% of avid NFL fans say the game is more important. For everyone else, it's about 50/50.

5. Only 32% of us are looking forward to this year's halftime show with Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi. 37% of people said they're NOT looking forward to it. The remaining 31% are lukewarm about it.

6. The average Super Bowl ticket bought through a reseller like StubHub would cost you $7,166 this year. That's actually down about $100 from last year.

**This is the scandal that could rock Hollywood . . . if not the very world we stand on . . . to its very core: The Fiji Water Girl is SUING FIJI WATER!

Remember young KELLETH CUTHBERT . . . who photobombed all the celebrities on the "Golden Globes" red carpet while holding a tray of Fiji Water?

Well, cardboard cutouts of her from the "Globes" have started popping up all over L.A., and she says she never gave the company permission to do that. She also claims that her sneaky work at the "Globes" resulted in $12 million in free advertising for Fiji, and she wants a cut.

A rep for FIJI tells TMZ, "This lawsuit is frivolous and entirely without merit. After the Golden Globes social media moment, we negotiated a generous agreement with Ms. Cuthbert that she blatantly violated. We are confident that we will prevail in court. Throughout our history, we have had a sterling reputation working with talent."

Oh, and by the way . . . her real name is not actually Kelleth, it’s Kelly Steinbach.

**A few weeks ago, a story went viral about a woman in Texas who was banned from a Walmart . . . for driving a motorized shopping cart around the parking lot while she drank WINE out of a PRINGLES CAN.

Who knew that woman would turn out to be an INSPIRATION?

To honor her innovations in drinking, an artist named Celeste Powers from Coldwater, Mississippi just started selling Pringles wine tumblers on Etsy.

Her tumblers aren't made from actual Pringles cans . . . but they have the labels printed on them. And if you want one, they're $30 each.

**What's the one food you'll DEFINITELY be eating on Super Bowl Sunday? A new survey looked into the most common foods served at Super Bowl parties . . . and chips and dip are #1.

47% of parties this year will have some type of chips-and-dip combo. Pizza is second at 37%.

The ten most common foods we serve on Super Bowl Sunday are chips and dip . . . pizza . . . wings . . . nachos . . . cheese and crackers . . . burgers or sliders . . . tacos . . . hot dogs or sausages . . . cookies . . . and ice cream.

Those aren't necessarily our FAVORITE foods to eat on Super Bowl Sunday though. Another recent survey of 3,000 people found the #1 thing we WANT to eat are WINGS.

The top ten FAVORITE Super Bowl foods are wings . . . pizza . . . nachos . . . potato chips . . . salsa . . . guacamole . . . mozzarella sticks . . . quesadillas . . . jalapeño poppers . . . and burgers.

Also, we'll eat 1.4 BILLION chicken wings this Sunday . . . 10 million pounds of ribs . . . at least 8 million pounds of guacamole . . . and drink more than 50 million cases of beer.

**"Fuller House" is Ending with Season Five

All good things must come to an end . . . and so must "Fuller House". Netflix has announced that the fifth and FINAL season will air in the fall.

The original "Full House" aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995. Netflix brought pretty much everyone back for "Fuller House", which debuted in February of 2016.

Although Netflix doesn't usually release viewer data, a third-party measurement company said the first season drew huge audiences.

Video of Fuller House: The Farewell Season | Announcement [HD> | Netflix

**The average American will spend over a HUNDRED GRAND on delivery and takeout in their life, according to a new study. And in some cities, it's even more than that.

People in Seattle spend the most on delivery and takeout . . . $210 a month. That's about $2,500 a year, or just over $151,000 over the course of 60 years.

The top five cities are Seattle, $210 a month . . . Pittsburgh, $199 . . . San Francisco, $195 . . . Austin, $189 . . . and San Jose, $188.

The cities where people spend the least are Detroit, $142 a month . . . Memphis, $146 . . . Richmond, Virginia, $148 . . . Cleveland, $149 . . . and Birmingham, Alabama, $150.

The study also looked at how much you'd save if you NEVER ordered out, and only cooked at home. The answer is somewhere between $80 and $120 a month . . . or $58,000 to $86,000 over the course of your life.

**Buffalo Wild Wings is promising everyone in America a free snack-sized portion of wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime.



On Feb. 3 the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play in the big game, but no matter what team you're rooting for, if the game does in fact go into over time, everyone will get free wings.



To cash in on the deal you'll have to visit any location between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (local restaurant time) on Feb. 18.



All Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be participating. No purchase is necessary; however, there is a limit of one order of either boneless or traditional wings per customer.

**Every Groundhog Day, thousands gather in Punxsutawney, Penn., to receive the prediction of the beloved Punxsutawney Phil. According to tradition, if Phil sees his shadow while exiting his burrow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If Phil does not see his shadow, then spring will begin early. While Phil's ability to forecast the weather might be seen as remarkable, other legends surrounding this mythical creature are almost as far-fetched.



The average lifespan of a groundhog is six to eight years, but according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, there is only one Phil and he has been making weather predictions since 1887. Their website states that he drinks a magical "groundhog punch" each summer at the Groundhog Picnic and gains seven years of life with each sip.

Perhaps the most unlikely legend of Punxsutawney Phil is the club's belief that he is always correct in his weather prediction. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, since 1990, Phil has only been correct 24 percent of the time.

Here’s to that Polar Vortex warming up quickly, Phil!

