96 Second News: The Big Bang Theory's BIG Finale Ratings; Justin Bieber Releasing New Deodorant

**It's not often that a show ends its run ON TOP . . . especially one that's lasted 10-plus seasons. But that's what"The Big Bang Theory" did.

The ratings are in for the 2018-2019 season . . . and "The Big Bang Theory" was the most-watched non-sports show . . . in its 12th season.

Even more interestingly, "The Big Bang Theory" did BETTER in the ratings as it aged. It didn't crack the Top 10 shows until its fifth season. It wasn't the #1 show until its eighth season . . . but it was #1 in four of the five seasons since.

Of course, CBS is sad to see it go. They didn't cancel it. JIM PARSONS wanted to move on, and the show's producers didn't want to continue without him.

**This fall, Justin Bieber is releasing an all-natural, plant-based deodorant called Here + Now. It'll be vegan and cruelty-free. Supposedly, Justin's wife HAILEY has influenced him to switch to more natural products.

And it's not just good for the environment . . . it's good for YOU. That's partly what the name represents. The company that's developing this with Justin says, quote, "It's more than just a deodorant; it's a lifestyle and a connection to those around you.

"It's about the small, but intentional choices we make every day that help us to lead happier and healthier lives, mentally and physically."

**A new survey asked 2,000 parents what the ideal age is for their kids to start preparing for their future career. And the average answer was FIVE-AND-A-HALF years old.

56% of parents in the survey said they already have a career in mind for their kid. And 75% hope they end up in one of five fields . . . science, technology, engineering, the arts, or mathematics.

The top job skills we want our kids to learn as soon as possible are: written and oral communication . . . computer literacy . . . mathematics . . . money management . . . and a foreign language.

The average kid will be better at technology than their parents by age EIGHT. 45% of parents in the survey said it's already true.

**You can really learn a lot about a state from its signature SNACK FOOD…right?

Buzzfeed just put together a list of the snack food that every state is known for.

A lot of the picks are easy to guess, like French fries for Idaho . . . Whoopie Pies for Maine . . . fried cheese curds for Wisconsin . . . salt water taffy for New Jersey . . . chips and salsa for Texas . . . and Jell-O for Utah.

**If you hated the ending of "Game of Thrones", don't worry . . . the books will be different…maybe?

In a new blog, author GEORGE R.R. MARTIN says, quote, "How will it all end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well . . . yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes."

He adds, quote, "There are characters who never made it onto the screen at all, and others who died in the show but still live in the books. So if nothing else, the readers will learn what happened to [them]."

Martin has two more books to go, but the last one came out in 2011. He says, quote, "[The next book] is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won't say when, I've tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself. But I will finish it."

**CHER celebrated her 73rd birthday on Monday this week, and as a bday present to herself…(and her fans)…she has a new fragrance on the way. It's called Eau de Couture by Cher.

She says, quote, "This is a genderless scent. I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it's part of who they are."

This is Cher's first fragrance since her Uninhibited perfume was discontinued in 1987, and it's been FOUR YEARS in the making. She says, quote, "It is a labor of love and I am especially happy to announce this the day after my birthday."

**Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high 12 to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The ‘Stros, now a big league-best of 33-16, won for the 12th time in 13 games overall and ninth in a row over the White Sox.

Up next for the Astros, Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start for Houston when the series continues Wednesday.

**Tuesday's season finale of The Voice not only saw a new winner crowned, but also gave fans three huge performances from the biggest names in music, including the Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift with Brendon Urie, and BTS!

The Voice crowned singer Maelyn Jarmon the season 16 winner last night!

She and coach John Legend told the media, "I think it gave us an advantage to stand out being the only woman, and only non country artist," Legend said of Jarmon, who beat out fellow finalists Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts and Gyth Rigdon -- all coached by Blake Shelton -- for the big win on Tuesday night.

John continued, "But when you have Maelyn on your team, she's supposed to win The Voice. Her voice is supposed to win. That's why it's called The Voice."

**CARDI B has canceled a series of upcoming shows, because she needs to recover from plastic surgery.

Her rep says, quote, "Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work . . . she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May."

Earlier this month Cardi admitted to having liposuction, and said she probably shouldn't be performing. Okuuurrrrr.

