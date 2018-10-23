96 Second News: Billion-Dollar Mega Millions Tonight; Why Chris Hemsworth Picked Up A Hitchhiker

**Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is $1.6 billion, and you might wonder: If I bought every single possible ticket combination to guarantee myself a win, would I turn a profit? The answer is . . . yes, in theory. But there are some BIG catches.

First, you'd need to buy 302,575,350 tickets to get every combo. That would cost you just over $605 million. So you'd have to find a way to put up that much cash up front.

You'd also need nearly 700,000 people filling out tickets for 10 straight hours today to have time to buy all the possible ticket combinations, since just doing Quick Picks won't work.

Then the lump sum payout is an estimated $904 million . . . plus you'd win a lot of secondary jackpots, like for matching five numbers but not the final ball, which would net you roughly $75 million more. That would give you a total of $979 million in winnings, or $374 million in profit.

But that's before taxes, which knock off roughly 40%. That takes your winnings down to $587.4 million . . . or a LOSS of around $18 million.

Good luck!

BUSINESS INSIDER

**Amy Schumer is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer.

Schumer, 37, directed fans to former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin’s Instagram page on Monday, October 22, to share her announcement.

“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on,” the comedian captioned a Photoshopped pic of her and her husband as pregnant Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry. “She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

At the bottom, the note read, “I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer.”

The pregnancy news comes eight months after Us revealed that the couple tied the knot in Malibu.

**Kris Jenner has upped the ante in terms of friendship: it was recently revealed that Kris recently splurged on a facelift for her longtime friend Sheila Kolker. And, of course, the whole thing played out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Jenner, no stranger to going under the knife herself, explained that when she had her own face done “That was a really hard thing for me to go through. And who was there every single step of the way? Sheila.” And that’s why she returned the favor by gifting her pal with the same procedure: The Pinnacle Facelift.

The nip-tuck procedure is customized for every individual patient, with opened up and freshened eyes, elevated cheeks and youthful contours in the neck and jawline.

US WEEKLY

**Finally, a candy cane to get excited about!

Oreo candy canes are here just in time for the holidays. The delicious desserts are made by Spangler Candy, per the product description they are ideal for “eating, tree decorations, stocking stuffers, gift baskets, holiday recipes and more!”

What’s more? These candy canes also come with their own Oreo-esque color scheme – a black and white creamy swirl meant to look just like one of the popular cookies. Delish reports Oreo candy canes have already been spotted on supermarket shelves.

US WEEKLY

**Mariah Carey is kicking off her Caution World Tour in 2019. And Sugar Land is one of the early dates.

She'll perform March 1 at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. That's the second date of the tour after Dallas. It's being dubbed Carey's "most intimate tour yet."

Carey's 15th album," Caution," is out Nov. 16. It's preceded by tracks "The Distance," "With You" and "GTFO."

**When American musician Scott Hildebrand decided to hitchhike in Australia, he didn't realize he would get a ride from Thor himself.



As Hildebrand waited on the side of the road, actor Chris Hemsworth and friend Luke Zocci were driving by and noticed the Chicago native looking for a lift. And they actually stopped to pick him up.



A surprised Hildebrand told the duo he just traveled from Mexico and was on his way to Byron Bay. They then broke the news they were also on their way to the same location. "Dude, that's crazy!" Hildebrand said.



It got even crazier when he realized they were flying there! The three got into a helicopter and made their way to Byron.



Once back on land, Hemsworth told Hildebrand, "Alright, Scottie. Dream's over. Back to the normal hitchhiking."



Hemsworth posted the encounter on his Instagram account saying, "Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about."

ABC 13

**Do you ever leave the house and have a sinking feeling you left something on? Like the oven, or your curling iron? A new survey found 80% of us have turned around and gone back to double-check.

According to the survey, here are the Top 10 nagging questions that can instantly stress us out.

1. "Did I lock the front door?"

2. "Do I have my phone?"

3. "Do I have my keys?"

4. "Do we have anything to make for dinner?"

5. "Did I leave a window open?"

6. "Did I leave a light on?"

7. "Did I lock the car?"

8. "Did I SHUT the front door?"

9. "Did I leave the stove or oven on?"

10. "Did I remember to turn off the heat or the A/C?" A few more from the top 25 include, "Did I leave the curling iron on?" . . . "Did I close the fridge?" . . . "Did I remember to pay that bill?" . . . and, "Did I make sure the cat is in?"

**According to a new survey, a quarter of people between 18 and 24 would support a change making marriage contracts TEMPORARY.

So after five or 10 years, you'd have the option to renew your marriage . . . or upgrade to a new partner.

The survey also found one-third of people under 24 think POLYGAMY should be legal . . . and about half say you should be able to get divorced without citing any specific reason.

DAILY MAIL

**Sometimes we learn interesting things on JADA PINKETT's Facebook show, "Red Table Talk". Yesterday, for example, we learned that before she was married to WILL SMITH, Jada dated CARLTON.

She said, quote, "I actually think I dated [ALFONSO RIBEIRO]. I think I went on one date together . . . My memory is: I dated a lot of people, but we went on one date."

Will was on yesterday's episode, too . . . and he and Jada reminisced about meeting when she auditioned for "The Fresh Prince". She didn't get the gig, but she got Will's attention.

PEOPLE

**Last night's "WWE Monday Night Raw" started off with some hard, cold reality. WWE Universal Champion ROMAN REIGNS came down to the ring to announce that he's battling leukemia.

Roman is 33 years old, and he was first diagnosed with it 11 years ago, when he was 22. He beat it . . . but it's back. He had to relinquish his title, but he vowed to return.

He said, quote, "I'm not going to lie, I'm going to need every prayer you can send my way but I'm not looking for sympathy, I'm not looking for you to feel bad for me because I have faith . . ."I will beat this, I will be back, and you will see me very, very soon."

Roman is part of a three-man group called The Shield, with SETH ROLLINS and DEAN AMBROSE. And after he was done, they came out for a show of support.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSSLHiWpe0k

**Former "Price is Right" host Bob Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Monday for medical assistance that was considered not life-threatening.



Los Angeles paramedics were called to his home in Hollywood for an unspecified medical aid call.



They say they rushed a 94-year-old man to a local hospital. An immediate update on his condition was not available.



The hospitalization may have been related to increased pain from a previous back injury, some reports indicated. Barker has been hospitalized in the recent past for back pain and in 2017 injured his head in a fall at his home.



Barker hosted "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007.



In a 50-year career on television, he was also known for hosting the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.