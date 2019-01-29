96 Second News: 'Black Panther' Headed Back To Theaters; People Will Eat Millions Of CHIPS This Super Bowl Weekend

**As 'Black Panther' continues its march to the Oscars, audiences will have a second chance to catch the Best Picture nominee on the big screen.

Marvel announced Monday 'Black Panther' will return at participating AMC theaters on Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted tickets will be free for all ages. Iger also announced Disney will make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, the nation's largest minority education organization.

'Black Panther' took home the Screen Actor Guild Awards' top honor on Sunday, putting the film in contention for best picture at the Academy Awards.

The film is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design and Best Sound Editing.

ABC 13

** The most important number on Super Bowl Sunday is the final score. But even if you’re not totally interested in the game, these numbers are still fun to know:

1.38 million Americans are expected to eat 1.38 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend, according to the National Chicken Council. That's four wings for every person in America. And if you were somehow able to eat one wing per second, it would take you 44 years to eat them all.

If the Patriots win, they will tie the Pittsburgh Steelers with a record six Super Bowl victories. If they lose, they’ll set a record with six Super Bowl losses.

Even though it's the most-watched event every year, only 35 percent of people watching the Super Bowl…are interested in the game. Twenty-one percent are interested in the commercials, 15 percent just want to hang out with friends, and 13 percent are into the halftime show (Maroon 5 will perform this year).

Domino's drivers were expected to travel 1.2 million miles to deliver an estimated 13 million slices of pizza.

Eighty percent of Americans will eat potato chips or tortilla chips on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Frito Lay's U.S. Snack Index.

$2,795 – The cheapest Super Bowl ticket on the NFL Ticket Exchange as of Jan. 24 was $2,795. The most ticket expensive was $30,000.

$5,000,000 - CBS will charge advertisers more than $5 million for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl. Advertisers were charged just $37,500 during the first Super Bowl.

KHOU

**Reynolds Wrap just unveiled a new product called the Hunger Harness yesterday.

It's a silver harness you wear on your chest with several thermal and insulated pockets for holding different snacks and keeping them warm. And it also has a little fold out tray and a drink holder. So it's perfect for the Super Bowl.

They say it should hold enough snacks that you can go, quote, "all four quarters plus the halftime show without taking a break."

They put them on sale for $5 and . . . they sold out immediately. But don't worry, they say they're producing more soon.

You can keep an eye out for them at ReynoldsHungerHarness.com.

THRILLIST

**We always hear how "public speaking" is our #1 fear. But a new survey of 2,000 Americans found less than 1 in 5 of us is actually scared of it. And six other fears ranked higher. Here are the ten most-common fears, according to the survey . . .

1. Snakes. 51% of us are afraid of them to some degree.

2. Heights, 38%.

3. The dentist, 23%.

4. Confined spaces, a.k.a. claustrophobia, 21%.

5. Needles, also 21%.

6. Clowns, 18%.

7. Public speaking, 17%.

8. The dark, 15%.

9. Flying, 14%.

10. Birds, 5%.

WASHINGTON POST

**It's hard to get out of bed on a normal day. It's damn near impossible when it's FREEZING COLD.

According to a new survey, we'll spend an extra 24 HOURS in bed in the winter. That's right: An entire day out of the year will go toward you hiding under the blanket.

That's based on spending an extra 16 minutes a day in bed for 90 days. Which . . . yeah, sounds about right.

The survey also found that the average person is late to work seven times during the winter . . . and one in five have taken a sick day at some point rather than go outside into the cold.

**Almost One in 10 Americans Will Bet on the Super Bowl . . . for a Total of $6 Billion

Did you already put down your Super Bowl bet with your bookie? Or in Vegas? Or on some shady online casino? Or are you going to hold off and make some bets at your Super Bowl party? You've got to do SOME kind of gambling or why bother watching.

According to a new study, 22.7 million Americans will make a bet on the Super Bowl . . . which is almost one out of 10 people. And we'll bet a total of $6 billion.

**When Netflix announced thei price hike earlier this month, some people started complaining about how they keep CUTTING the number of movies they have. And it's TRUE.

Netflix has about 3,000 FEWER movies in its streaming library than it did in 2010. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime's movie library is more than 4.5-times BIGGER . . . but according to a new study, most of those movies are BAD.

The study took the list of movies available on four streaming services, and cross-referenced them with Rotten Tomatoes, to see how many were "Certified Fresh."

And Netflix's percentage of GOOD movies was not only higher than Amazon, but they had more than Amazon, Hulu, and HBO Now . . . COMBINED. And Amazon was ranked dead-last among the four services. Here are the results:

1. Netflix: 3,839 movies total, 596 of which are Certified Fresh (15.5%)

2. Hulu: 2,336 movies total, 223 of which are Certified Fresh (9.6%)

3. HBO Now: 815 movies total, 38 of which are Certified Fresh (4.7%)

4. Amazon Prime: 17,461 movies total, 232 of which are Certified Fresh (1.3%)

So Amazon has 13,622 more movies available than Netflix . . . but only 1.3% of them get a good rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

STREAMING OBSERVER

**There's a company called Space Roasters and they're planning to sell you INTERGALACTIC COFFEE BEANS.

They're going to send coffee beans into SPACE and the beans will be roasted when they make re-entry to Earth. Their theory is that since the beans will be floating in that zero gravity environment, the extreme heat of re-entry will roast them perfectly evenly.

They're going to start taking pre-sale orders in a month and there's no word on how expensive these beans will be . . . but it's going to be high.

The website Ars Technica did the rough calculations, and they estimated the coffee will cost between $200 and $500 PER CUP.

ARSTECHNICA

**It looks like the BACKSTREET BOYS are heading for their first #1 album in 18 YEARS. Their latest set, which is called "DNA", could sell more than 200,000 copies.

Most of those are actual album sales, as opposed to streams. But a chunk of that comes from one of those deals where you can get the album with concert tickets.

If the predictions are correct, "DNA" will be the Backstreet Boys' third #1 album, and their 10th Top 10 disc. Their last chart-topper was "Black & Blue", back in 2000.

BILLBOARD

**Just like us, celebrities have their go-to karaoke jams. And for Kanye West, those jams include…Kanye West songs.

Are you surprised? Yeahhhhhh, I didn’t think so.

Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram last weekend that Kanye performed a karaoke rendition of his 2007 song “Good Life” at a friend’s birthday party.

The caption said, “He wins at karaoke.”

Another family friend, Khadijah Haqq, also shared an Instagram video of West’s impromptu performance. “Yeeeee in the building.”

US WEEKLY