96 Second News: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split; Ed Sheeran Got His Own 'Ed-Chup' Ketchup

**Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split after more than four years of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“They split but she is still staying at his house for now,” the insider says. “It’s complicated because of the baby.”

The news comes not long after the former couple’s relationship hit a rough patch. “They haven’t been getting along for a while,” another source told Us on Wednesday, June 5. “They are not in a great place.”

The A Star Is Born actor-director, 44, and the supermodel, 33, started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo.

US WEEKLY

**Ed Sheeran is absolutely crazy about Heinz ketchup. He even has a Heinz tattoo . . . and last year, he inspired a ketchup ICE CREAM. Now, Heinz is releasing a limited edition bottle that says 'Edchup' instead of Ketchup.

Ed made the announcement on Wednesday . . . National Ketchup Day.

He said, quote, "It's actually real and you'll be able to get your hands on one very soon. #Edchup." Don't get TOO excited . . . it's just regular ketchup.

**Here are a few stats on our love of donuts for National Donut Day today . . .

1. Our three favorite types of donuts are glazed, Boston cream, and chocolate frosted.

2. Would you ever cut a donut in half, and not eat the whole thing? 34% of us say no way. 66% say it's acceptable.

3. 56% of us have brought donuts into work before. And just over half of us think more HIGHLY of co-workers who bring us free donuts.

4. 22% of people think donuts are the best food to post on Instagram. Pizza's next with 19% of the vote, then ice cream with 15%.

5. How do you SPELL the word "donut"? Two different surveys asked that question this year, and got similar results. One found 57% spell it D-O-N-U-T . . . and 43% spell it D-O-U-G-H-N-U-T. The second survey found 59% use the shorter spelling. And young people are more likely to spell it that way.

NATIONAL TODAY

**New in Theaters:

1. "Dark Phoenix" (PG-13)

Sophie Turner from "Game of Thrones" returns as Jean Grey. She's a powerful mutant with telekinetic powers who unleashes her Phoenix alter-ego on her fellow X-Men after she's hit by a solar flare while on a rescue mission to save some astronauts. Jessica Chastain also joins the cast as the movie's other villain.

Unfortunately, "Dark Phoenix" has been getting slammed by a lot of the critics. As of last night, it only had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 24%. But the movie's still expected to rake in somewhere around $50 million this weekend. It's directed by Simon Kinberg, who also wrote the screenplays for "X-Men: The Last Stand", "X-Men: Days of Future Past", and "X-Men: Apocalypse"

2. "The Secret Life of Pets 2" (PG)

Patton Oswalt takes over as Max, the Jack Russell Terrier voiced by Louis C.K. in the first movie. In this one, his owner gets married, has a kid, and takes him on a roadtrip.

Harrison Ford is a farm dog who helps Max get over his fears, and Tiffany Haddish plays a Shih Tzu who tells the rabbit to rescue a tiger cub from the circus.

3. "Late Night" (R)

Emma Thompson is a late-night talk show host who adds Mindy Kaling to her staff merely as an affirmative action hire. Amy Ryan from "The Office" plays the head of the network, and the rest of the cast includes John Lithgow as Emma's husband, and comedian Ike Barinholtz as her potential replacement.

**Everybody wants to see the two biggest, baddest "Jeopardy!" studs JAMES HOLZHAUER and KEN JENNINGS throw down. And Ken is down for it.

On "Good Morning America" yesterday, he said, quote, "It's gotta be inevitable. But 'Jeopardy!' only does those special tournaments every so often . . . And obviously I can't get 29-year-old Ken to show up with his sleek, 29-year-old brain, it's got to be me with my broke-down brain."

James won $2,464,216 . . . but of course, he doesn't get to keep all that coin. A large chunk is going to Uncle Sam.

One expert says James will get barely half that. Federal and California taxes will trim his net winnings to $1.29 million, a 47.6% cut. Of course, $1.29 million in cash is nothing to cry about, either.

And finally, Emma Boettcher, the woman who took down James on Monday's episode, was dethroned last night after three straight victories.

PEOPLE

**"Healthy Beer" Is Here for You to Drink After Your Workouts

The company behind Sam Adams just created a new beer called 26.2 Brew. And they say it's a great beer for after a workout. It's around the alcohol level of a light beer, plus it's made with Himalayan sea salt to help replenish your electrolytes.

Now, it's definitely NOT as good after a workout as water or Gatorade. But if you like having a beer after a workout, maybe it's a better option than THAT.

NEW YORK POST

**A woman named Sheletta Brundidge posted a video of her son Daniel singing “Old Town Road”. . . which is kind of amazing, because he DOESN'T SPEAK.

In the caption she said, quote, "We had an 'Old Town Road' miracle at my house. My son Daniel has autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the tune the other day.

"Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions!" LIL NAS X reposted the clip and said, quote, "What a king."

UPROXX

**There's a New Cheetos Clothing Line at Forever 21

Forever 21 and Cheetos just announced they've partnered up to make an entire line of Cheetos CLOTHING. We're talking shirts, tank tops, bathing suits, flip flops, socks, and more.

There are men's and women's clothes available, and it's all on sale now at Forever 21.

EATER

**A woman in Australia is going viral because she recently posted a list on Facebook asking her friends for advice. Her husband is going to a friend's bachelor party and, well, here's what she had to say . . .

Quote, "I'm more than happy for him to go, but I was thinking of writing a list of rules for all the men to follow. Let me know if I've missed something."

And her list has 10 rules including: No drugs . . . no alcohol . . . no strippers, dancers, women . . . all phones need to be tracked at all times . . . no swearing . . . midnight curfew . . . and no hurting each other, including play wrestling.

Her friends BOMBARDED her with comments about how it was a terrible idea, so eventually she edited the post.

Quote, "You're right, I can't control him once he leaves the house and I can't control his friends. So I've decided just to not let him go."

REDDIT