96 Second News: 'BravoCon' Is Coming For Bravo TV Fans; Celine Dion Has Over 10,000 Pairs Of Shoes

**The Bravo Network announced that, this fall, they are hosting the first-ever BravoCon in New York. The event will be a massive gathering celebrating all of the network's beloved properties including Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Southern Charm, Project Runway, The Real Housewives and much more. The convention will run from Nov. 15-17.

Attendees at the convention will enjoy "live performances, insider panels, unique activations and VIP access to Bravo's biggest shows and Bravolebrities," according to a press release.

On top of all that, a very special edition of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will be filmed on the premises in front of attendees.

"You asked, @BravoTV answered!" the 50-year-old talk show host tweeted alongside a graphic promoting the event. "See you guys at #BravoCon."

ET ONLINE

**On Tuesday, a teacher tweeted to JJ Watt about a class project in which students created products and were tasked to use an advertising technique.

"One of my students chose celebrity endorsement...and look who he chose!!" the tweet said

JJ Watt, who has more than 5.4 million followers, saw the tweet and ran with the "endorsement," creating a hilarious ad for "Energy Chips."

Haha that’s awesome. Had a couple extra minutes during lunch break today, so I figured maybe this would help boost his grade on the project. I also brought on a second endorser, but we need to work on his script a bit ---- https://t.co/Di7LUZd3a5 pic.twitter.com/StAPmIbcfS — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 21, 2019

ABC 13

**When Celine Dion appeared on Carpool Karaoke earlier this week, she confirmed she has 10,000 pairs she keeps stored in a warehouse in Las Vegas.

When James Corden asked how many pairs of shoes she had, Celine shrugged and answered 3,000 to 5,000. However, James pushed saying he’d heard it’s as high as 10,000.

“Maybe,” Dion replied. “I didn’t want to say it. I have a place in Las Vegas. Let’s call it a warehouse,” she said using finger quotes when she said warehouse.

US WEEKLY

**The Houston Museum of Natural Science is now allowing adults to enjoy a night at the museum on Aug. 3.

The sleepover will be jam-packed with events including dinner and drinks, a theater show, a flashlight tour of the Morian Hall of Paleontology, a self-guided tour of Death by Natural Causes, and a 90-minute magic show by Ben Jackson.

Attendees will also receive dinner, two drinks, a late night snack, breakfast and a t-shirt.

The event is $200, but all HMNS members will receive a $25 discount when they enter their member ID numbers at checkout.

ABC 13

**Urban Outfitters Inc. is launching a new clothing rental service called Nuuly.

The monthly subscription service will cost $88 per month and includes six items that you choose. Members can wear the items for a month, then swap them for items the next month. If you want to keep an item of clothing, you can choose to purchase it.

Urban Outfitters' own brands, Anthropologie and Free People, will be part the service that initially will include 1000 styles from various different brands.

Nuuly launches this summer.

ABC 13

**80% of Americans get frustrated by technology at least once a day, according to a new survey. And for 30% of us, it happens more than five times a day . . . including 3% who said more than TWENTY.

The device that gives us the most trouble is our phone, followed by our computer and our Internet router. Here are the 5 tech issues that frustrate us the most:

1. Various Wi-Fi issues.

2. Trouble connecting to a Wi-Fi hotspot.

3. Connecting to Wi-Fi, but there's still no Internet.

4. Slow downloads or buffering.

5. Trouble logging in or signing up.

**A new survey by eHarmony.com asked single people what jobs make a person dating and relationship material.

And the top 10 are: Doctor or nurse . . . teacher or professor . . . veterinarian . . . firefighter or police officer . . . engineer or architect . . . lawyer . . . computing and I.T. . . . artist or designer . . . office worker . . . and writer.

The job that's the biggest turn-off is . . . politician.

The survey also found that FOOD is very important when it comes to dating. 34% of people say it's important for someone to like going out to restaurants . . . which makes that the most desirable "interest."

EHARMONY

**TOM HANKS was on "Ellen" yesterday, and Tom said he was recently DENIED BEER at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

He'd gone up to the beer stand, but they wouldn't serve him . . . because he didn't have a bracelet proving that he was allowed to drink.

They told him he had to go have his I.D. verified, get a bracelet, and come back. Obviously, he thought that was ridiculous, because he's 62 . . . AND he's Tom FREAKIN' Hanks. But they wouldn't budge.

He even tried to bribe them with tickets to the "Toy Story 4" premiere, but it didn't work. He eventually got a bracelet . . . AND a beer. (skip to 3:23)

Video of Tom Hanks Was Denied Beer at Stagecoach

**Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram yesterday that he will soon be releasing a new album, but this time every song will be a collaboration with another artist.

He explained his reason behind the album by saying, "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year."

So who did he get to work with on the songs? Sheeran added, "I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make."

Sheeran also announced that No.6 Collaborations Project will be out on July 12 and is "available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time."

ET ONLINE