96 Second News: Buy The Royal Wedding Soundtrack; Who Won 'The Voice' Last Night

**Can’t get enough of the Royal Wedding? The music, sermons and more from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s nuptials are now available to stream or purchase.

The Royal Wedding: The Official Album was quietly released on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music just nine hours after Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19. It includes everything from Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir’s stunning rendition of “Stand by Me” to Bishop Michael Curry’s rousing address. The album will be released as a CD on Friday, June 1, and a vinyl edition is also in the works.

...And speaking of being a Royal...they've got some rules for new Duchess Meghan Markle. Check these out according to E! News:

1. No Selfies: During her first official event with Prince Harry, Meghan revealed that she would no longer be able to take selfies with fans after a couple asked her to pose. "We're not allowed to do selfies," she told the duo, reports the Daily Mirror.

2. No Autographs: She may have some Suits superfans in her past, but these days the new royal isn't allowed to sign autographs under any circumstances.

3. No Social Media: Meghan's not allowed to have her own social media page.

4. No Dark Nails: According to sources at OK! magazine, Royal Family members are prohibited from wearing dark and colored nail polish. Meghan wore the Queen's favorite color, Essie's Ballet Slippers, to the Royal Wedding, and we have a feeling that color is here to stay.

5. No Miniskirts: The queen disapproves of hemlines higher than an inch or two above the knee.

6. No Crossing Of Her Legs: It's frowned upon for Royal Family members to cross their legs, according to an expert for Hello! You'll never see Kate Middleton crossing her legs anywhere other than at her angles.

7. No Wedges: The Queen apparently DESPISES wedge shoes, says Vanity Fair.

8. Mealtime Is at 8:30: If dining the queen, Meghan should be prepared to always eat at 8:30 and dinner will be over by 10.

9. No Open Seating: At a Royal Family gathering, Meghan will always be sat next to Prince Harry.

10. Don't Eat Before the Queen or After the Queen: Markle should not begin eating her meal until the Queen has started hers, StyleCaster reports.

11. No Sleeping 'Til the Queen Sleeps: If Markle stays at the Queen's house, she's gotta stay up until the Queen falls asleep, so says the Daily Beast. Apparently it's considered bad form to call it a night before the monarch.

12. No Pinkies Out: Tea time is an important time for royals. Etiquette expert Myka Meier told People that the correct way to drink tea is to use your thumb and index finger to hold the top of the handle, while the middle finger supports the bottom. But beware—no pinkies out.

**"Houston, we're coming home!" Those words were from Chris Paul after a victorious Houston Rockets Game 4 in Oakland last night.



The team fought back from a slow start in enemy territory, defeating the Golden State Warriors, 95-92. Players say this win was all about grinding it out. The series is now tied two games a piece, with Game 5 on Thursday at Toyota Center.

**Your new "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin is already engaged . . . and she's announced it before her season even starts.

Obviously, the season is done filming, and she got engaged to the winner . . . it's NOT that she somehow got engaged BEFORE doing the show.

Becca won't say WHO she is engaged to, because she wants you to tune in to watch her season, which premieres next Monday. Of course, this is Becca's second engagement in six months…her first being to Arie on last season of ‘The Bachelor.’

**While Adam Levine was out, the other three ‘Voice’ coaches had contestants in the final four last night: Blake Shelton‘s team included Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker; Alicia Keys‘ solo singer Britton Buchanan; and first-time coach Kelly Clarkson‘s Brynn Cartelli.

During the finale, season 13’s winner Chloe Kohanski returned to perform, as well as Jason Aldean, James Bay, Big Sean, Florence + the Machine, Halsey and Dua Lipa.

Team Blake’s Kyla and Spensha came in third and fourth. Before the winners were announced, both Keys and Clarkson had the chance to talk to their finalists.

So, who took home the title of The Voice? The youngest finalist ever, 14-year-old Brynn! Clarkson, a first-time coach, won it all and both were in tears.

**Apparently, the hot new food trend is "bowl food." And it's literally just eating food…out of a bowl.

Why is that a trend? Who knows, really? Trendy restaurants have been serving different foods in small bowls with a small fork, and it became so popular that "bowl food" was featured at the royal wedding.

If you're wondering what goes in the bowl, it’s pretty much vegetables and meat.

There's a restaurant in Brooklyn that has a "create your own bowl" for $10, where you can choose to add things like roasted asparagus, green salad, egg, bacon, avocado, hummus, chicken, and smoked salmon.

BOWL FOOD

**Deadline.com has a rundown of the highest-rated broadcast TV shows of the 2017-2018 season. In all, they ranked over 200 shows, by both total viewers, and the best in the coveted demo of 18- to 49-year-olds. Here are the 10 most-watched shows overall, and their average audience for the season:

1. "The Big Bang Theory", 18.6 million, CBS

2. "NFL Sunday Night Football", 18.3 million, NBC

3. "Roseanne", 17.8 million, ABC

4. "This Is Us", 17.4 million, NBC

5. "NCIS", 16.7 million, CBS

6. "Young Sheldon", 16.3 million, CBS

7. "The Good Doctor", 15.6 million, ABC

8. "Bull", 14.4 million, CBS

9. "NFL Thursday Night Football", 14.2 million, the CBS games

10. Also, "NFL Thursday Night Football", 13.6 million, the NBC games

**A woman named Masako Wakamiya learned to code a little over a year ago, and released a successful iPhone game called Hinadan. And here's the kicker . . . she's 82 YEARS OLD.

Her game is intended for older people who are interested in traditional Japanese culture. It's basically a memorization game where you dress up little ornamental dolls, and have to put them in the right spot.

So it might not be "cool" by a teenager's standards. But over 50,000 people have downloaded it in the past year.

Masako recently did an interview where she talked about how learning new things is so important as you get older. And she says she has some more app ideas in the works.

**Where you keep your phone during work can have a major effect on your productivity, according to a recent study. Especially if it's out where you can see it. And even if it's off.

Researchers tested people's cognitive abilities while their phones were in different places . . . in their pocket, face-down in front of them, or in another room. And their phone was on mute in all three scenarios.

They performed best when their phone was in another room where they couldn't see it. And they did the worst when their phone was right in front of them, which makes sense. The effect was similar to how you'd perform if you didn't get enough sleep.

Here's the science behind why that's the case: Basically, your brain knows your phone is a really powerful tool that you use all the time. So it's TRAINED to pay attention to it. And even the act of ignoring it uses up some of your brain power.

So if you really need to focus on something, you should leave your phone in another room or in your car, so your brain knows you can't access it. Just turning it off or leaving it in your bag isn't enough.