96 Second News: Cardi B Breaks RODEO HOUSTON Record; Khloe Kardashian Responds To Jordyn/Tristan Ruining Her Family

**It was a CARDI PARTY here in Houston this past weekend! According to ABC 13, one of this year's most anticipated concerts, Cardi B set a new RodeoHouston attendance record.

The tickets for her show sold out super fast, so it was no surprise that rodeo officials said 75,580 people were in attendance to see her perform Friday night. That beats Garth Brooks' record of 75,577 people, set on March 18, 2017 by just THREE PEOPLE!

Cardi didn't end her show at the rodeo Friday night, the rapper also appeared at Spire Nightclub, where she was spotted dancing and interacting with fans.

**KHLOE KARDASHIAN straight-up admitted that TRISTAN THOMPSON cheated on her with KYLIE JENNER's friend Jordyn Woods. But she also said she blames Tristan, NOT Jordyn.

In a series of Tweets on Saturday, she said, quote, "I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time.

"What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault.

"I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

The day before that, right after Jordyn went on JADA PINKETT SMITH's Facebook show, Khloe accused her of LYING, and told her, quote, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

**The original cast of "The Sandlot" is set to return for a sequel to classic film, but this time adapted for television.

"The Sandlot" director David Mickey Evans revealed during a podcast interview that he recently sold a 2-season sequel to a streaming service.



"I just sold a Sandlot television show," Evans said in an interview with The Rain Delay podcast. "We're about to get an order for the first two seasons."

While Evans wouldn't name the streaming service that will broadcast the reboot, he also said, "It doesn't take a genius to figure that out right now." the film was set in 1962, the TV series will take place 22 years in 1984. Evans did not reveal how soon the series would be released.

ABC 13

**Do you like your Uber driver to just be quiet and leave you alone? Or do you prefer a little conversation?

Well, a 38-year-old Uber driver in Seattle named George Ure has started giving his passengers some options by handing out MENUS when they get in his car.

There are five different types of rides you can pick from. The first one is called "Stand-Up," where he'll tell jokes and funny stories about his poor life choices . . . including his time in jail.

He also offers a "Silent Ride," where he won't bother you at all . . . and a "Therapy Ride," where you get to vent and talk about all the stuff that's stressing you out.

GEEKWIRE

**A Sugar Land man and "American Idol" contestant is heading to Hollywood and you might want to remember his name: Uché Ndubizu-Egwim-Okoli.

Actually, you only have to remember his stage name: Uché (pronounce ooh-chey).

"I feel like I'm my truest self when I'm on stage," he explained with a laugh. "I can be as extra as I want to be and you can't say nothing, because you bought the tickets and you wanted a show."

Uché is a 24-year-old actor, singer, and dancer. He's hoping his unique style will attract attention, and eventually, a record deal.

"Kill it, rock that confidence! Rock all the things that stand out and make you different," Uché said. "How are you going to lead if you're just like everybody else?"

Uché was featured on the season premiere of "American Idol" Sunday night. He initially received a "no" from judge Lionel Richie, but Richie had a change of heart after learning Uché aspires to sing like Prince.

"Houston, pay your phone bill because, if we need to start voting at some point, I need y'all to be ready," he laughed.

ABC 13

**"Captain Marvel" is projected to debut this weekend with $150 million, which would EASILY be the biggest box office weekend of the year . . . by about $100 million.

But that's nothing compared to next month's "Avengers: Endgame".

According to the latest projections, it's expected to make $265 MILLION in its first weekend, which would be an ALL-TIME record. It could possibly make up to $290 million.

"Avengers: Infinity War" holds the current record, after pulling down $257.7 million in its first three days last April. ‘Endgame’ is out April 26th.

THE WRAP

**"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" won the box office for the second straight weekend, raking in another $30 million. But it was close. "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral" debuted in second with $27.1 million.

And thanks to its Best Picture win at last Sunday's Oscars, "Green Book" re-entered the Top 10. It came in fifth, with $4.7 million in its 16th week out. Here's the weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", $30 million. Up to $97.7 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral", $27.1 million.

3. "Alita: Battle Angel", $7 million. Up to $72.2 million in its 3rd week.

4. "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part", $6.6 million. Up to $91.7 million in its 4th week.

5. "Green Book", $4.7 million. Up to $75.9 million in its 16th week.

**NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK are serving up a history lesson with their new song and video, "The Boys in the Band". That lesson? The history of BOY BANDS.

The clip starts out in a classroom, with a teacher played by LANCE BASS from 'N SYNC.

He introduces the Backstreet Boys, who come out as old men . . . then proceed to school the kids on all the classic boy bands . . . from New Edition and Boyz II Men to One Direction and BTS.

And there are some cool cameos along the way. In addition to Lance, we also get to see Naughty By Nature, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Debbie Gibson.

The new track is part of the 30th anniversary edition of their classic album "Hangin' Tough".

Video of New Kids On The Block - Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem) (Official Music Video)

Speaking of Lance Bass...

he is developing a road trip comedy about two women who followed 'N SYNC on their final tour. And it's based on a true story . . . that's actually kind of interesting.

The two ladies went on "The Price is Right" in 2001, hoping to win an RV so they could follow the band. They won a Winnebago, and ended up seeing dozens of shows on 'N Sync's Celebrity Tour in 2002. They even appeared in a special about the tour hosted by CARSON DALY.

VARIETY

Video of *Nsync The Road of Celebrity part8

**The "A Star Is Born" Soundtrack Is #1 Again, Thanks to the Oscars

Thanks to the Oscars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" soundtrack soared back up to #1 on the Billboard 200, selling another 128,000 copies.

Meanwhile, there were FIVE new albums in the Top 10 . . . featuring the latest by Gunna, Offset, Gary Clark Jr., Lil Pump, and Kehlani. Here's the list . . .

1. The "A Star is Born" soundtrack . . . 128,000 copies

2. "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande . . . 116,000 copies