96 Second News: Carlos Correa Out Due To Massage-Related Injury; Alex Trebek Gives Good Cancer Update

**The Houston Astros will be without another one of their star players for several weeks because of an off-the-field injury.



Shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the injured list due to a fractured rib he suffered…during a massage…at his home. The injury will take Correa out for approximately 4-6 weeks.



Correa released the following statement:

"I'm extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my teammates. I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team achieve our goal of winning another championship."

**Great news for ALEX TREBEK of Jeopardy…he says his cancer is nearing REMISSION.

He told "People" magazine, quote, "It's kind of mind-boggling. The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory . . . some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent."

He's still facing several more rounds of chemo, but he's optimistic. And he thinks the "good thoughts" and "positive energy" from his millions of fans is helping.

**Billboard.com has a list of the best LIP SYNC scenes from movies…

Most of them are comedic moments, where the characters are goofing around. They're not scenes where the actors are trying to play it off as if they're actually singing for real. Here's the Top 5, in no particular order.

1. Tom Cruise in "Risky Business" . . . doing Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll"

2. Jon Cryer in "Pretty In Pink" . . . doing Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness"

3. Matthew Broderick in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" . . . doing The Beatles' "Twist & Shout"

4. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in "Wayne's World" . . . doing Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody"

5. Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in "Dirty Dancing" . . . doing Mickey & Sylvia's "Love is Strange"

**Remember a few years back when everyone went crazy for "Pokemon Go" for a month? Well the game is finally getting a sequel. It's called "Pokemon Sleep," and to "play" it, you just go to sleep. That's it.

It looks like the game measures how long you sleep for and how deep you sleep, and based on those results, you'll wake up in the morning with Pokemon characters as rewards.

The company behind it says, quote, "In 2016, 'Pokemon Go' turned the simple act of walking into entertainment . . . we're about to do it again, this time, for sleeping."

"Pokemon Sleep" is set to come out next year.

**Ariana Grande canceled some shows earlier this week, and now she's revealed why: She just discovered she's allergic to TOMATOES . . . and apparently, she found out the hard way.

In an Instagram post, she said, quote, "We discovered that I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes, and my throat pretty much closed. It still feels like I'm swallowing a cactus, but slowly making progress!

"P.S: There's NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES."

**And your next big rapper of 2019 is…ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER? Yes, Arnold busted his very first set of rhymes on a new track with a singer from his home country.

The singer’s name is Andreas Gabalier from Austria, and he wrote a song all about Arnold. It's called "Pump It Up - The Motivation Song", and he got Arnold to drop some raps on it. They include:

"Break some rules, knock down wall, don't be afraid to fail / You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain.

"I don't want to hear it can't be done, give always something back / My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger. I'll be back."

(Yes, he rhymed "back" with "back", but cut him a break, he's new to the game.)

**According to a new survey, 26% of adults wake up at least once during the night to check their phone.

62% of us also keep our phone within reach of our bed . . . and 12% of us literally cuddle with our phone and keep it IN bed with us.

And 23% of us check our phone within five minutes of waking up.

The survey also found that 39% of kids say they wish their parents would spend less time on their phones.

**Someone in Bakersfield, California apparently bought a replica of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile several years ago to use as their regular, everyday car.

Well . . . it turns out that's not amazing. Quote, "The Wienermobile as a daily driver was a novelty and enjoyable for about a week. Now I suffer."

The Wienermobile has more than 110,000 miles on it but, quote, "runs wonderfully." The person is selling it for $7,000. There's no word on how much he originally paid for it.

**If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.

The company said that starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.

But before that happens they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they'll get several chances to improve their rating before getting the boot.

Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. It expects only a small number of people to lose the ability to ride.

