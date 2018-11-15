96 Second News: Carrie Underwood Reveals She's Having A Boy; MTV Bringing Back 'Spring Break'

**Carrie Underwood revealed she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Mike Fisher, during the 2018 County Music Awards opening on Wednesday, November 14.

Underwood, 35, announced her pregnancy in August. The “Cry Pretty” singer and Fisher, 38, are parents of 3-year-old son Isaiah.

The American Idol alum has hosted the CMAs alongside Brad Paisley, for the last 11 years. Back in 2014, Paisley accidentally revealed pregnant Underwood was having a baby boy during their intro.

“Hey, you remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?” Paisley said on Wednesday. “Tonight, we’re going to reveal something even more exciting. Who the father is. … Mike, we’re all rooting for you, buddy. What’s your gut feeling, here, Carrie?”

After pressure from Paisley, Carrie broke the news.

Plus, this acceptance speech from Keith Urban was pretty awesome too-

**MTV has already brought back "Jersey Shore", "The Hills", and "Total Request Live". They even resurrected NBC's "Fear Factor". Now they're bringing back "Spring Break" next year.

It all goes down March 19th through the 21st from the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun . . . and it'll feature a mix of, quote, "high-energy performances, surprise celebrity guests, and thousands of young people."

But since times are changing and kids are more WOKE than ever, MTV will concurrently run ALTERNATIVE Spring Break events for "young activists."

MTV first started doing "Spring Break" in 1986. After 2005 it moved to MTVU, where it ran until 2014.

Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation trailer for 'Dumbo' is here! The live-action "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.



But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.



The film is directed by Tim Burton and features a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It utilizes state-of-the-art visual effects to portray Dumbo and many of his four-legged counterparts.



"Dumbo" hits theaters on March 29, 2019.

**Good news for everyone who's growing a mustache for Movember . . . maybe the results AREN'T making you look like a greasy aspiring porn star after all.

According to a new study in the "Journal of Evolutionary Biology", men with facial hair are more attractive than men without it.

The survey asked more than 8,500 women to rate men on how attractive they are. And here are the results, from most to least attractive.

1. Heavy stubble, like 10 days' worth or so.

2. Full beard.

3. Light stubble.

4. Clean shaven.

The researchers say there's an evolutionary aspect to it, and that beards make men look more masculine. Quote, "Beards may be more attractive . . . as they indicate a male's ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources."

**By now, pretty much every store's Black Friday ad has leaked. So the website WalletHub.com analyzed them and figured out the average discount that every store is offering.

The average discount is 37% off across all stores, which is down from 40.2% just three years ago. But it's just about the same as last year.

The department store chain Belk has the best average discount this year, at 68.9%.

The other stores with an average over 50% off are: JCPenney . . . Stage . . . Kohl's . . . New York & Company . . . and Payless.

The store with the worst discount is . . . True Value hardware stores, at just 16.3%.

The other stores with an average discount under 25% are: Gander Outdoors . . . Ace Hardware . . . Sam's Club . . . Big Lots . . . and Harbor Freight.

**Hidden Valley Ranch just announced a new product they're selling for the holidays this year: MAGNUMS of ranch. The bottles have 1.75 liters of ranch . . . which is about six times bigger than the standard eight-ounce bottles.

If you want to buy one, they go on sale on Hidden Valley's website on December 3rd for $25.

Hidden Valley's holiday store also has ranch wrapping paper, ornaments, a ranch bottle tree topper, and a six-and-a-half-foot inflatable ranch bottle lawn decoration . . . but some of the items are already sold out.

**Here's the Worst Day to Shop For Thanksgiving Dinner

You would THINK it would be a terrible idea to go to the grocery store the night before Thanksgiving, right? Crowded parking lots, picked-over shelves, people shoving each other over the last can of cranberry sauce.

But apparently, that's NOT the worst time to shop for Thanksgiving dinner. According to one expert, the TUESDAY before Thanksgiving is actually worse.

Why? Because everyone ASSUMES Wednesday will be so bad that they try to beat the crowds by going on Tuesday.

**Young Sheldon may share screen time with his grown-up self on an episode of "The Big Bang Theory" next month. Three characters from the prequel series "Young Sheldon" will appear on the episode . . . including IAIN ARMITAGE, who plays the younger version of JIM PARSONS' character.

The other two are Lance Barber . . . who plays Sheldon's father George, and Montana Jordan . . . who plays Sheldon's brother Georgie. There's no word how they're making this work.

Flashbacks seem like the obvious choice . . . although I'd like to see the two Sheldons interact . . . like maybe the older version has an imaginary conversation with his younger self.

**Jimmy Dean just created a new Christmas wrapping paper . . . that SMELLS like SAUSAGE.

If you want it, you have to go to JimmyDeanGiftExchange.com . . . submit a picture of you cooking one of their sausage recipes . . . and choose the wrapping paper as your gift. That sounds like a lot of work, but one recipe is "sausage and eggs."

**"People" magazine says JUSTIN BIEBER is taking a break from music to "figure out what he wants to do next." Supposedly his wife Hailey Baldwin is encouraging him to embark on a, quote, "season of discovery."

One "insider" says, quote, "It actually bugs him when people ask when he's going back to the studio or on tour. He has worked for years, and the first time he takes a significant break, everyone’s all, 'When's he coming back?' . . .

"He's thinking, 'Hey, maybe [my purpose right now is> not music. Maybe there are other things I should be doing.'" Ironically, his last album was called "Purpose". It came out three years ago.

