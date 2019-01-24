96 Second News: Carrie Underwood Welcomes Baby #2; No Valentines Day Conversation Hearts This Year

**Carrie Underwood gave birth to a baby boy on Monday . . . her second son with husband Mike Fisher. They named him Jacob Bryan. Their other son Isaiah is three. Carrie's 35, Mike's 38.

They waited until yesterday to post the news on social media, writing, "Mom, dad, and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle. Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed."

They also posted three photos that feature each of them getting a turn to hold little Jacob.

Carrie set aside a few months to relax and spend time with her newborn son and the rest of the family. Her Cry Pretty Tour 360 doesn't pick up until May 1st.

**For the first Valentine's Day since 1901, conversation hearts will NOT be on sale this year.

They were made by Necco, which went out of business last July. The Spangler Candy Company acquired the rights to make conversation hearts, but they weren't able to get production set up for this year.

That means no conversation hearts in 2019. On the bright side, Spangler says they WILL be selling them again next Valentine's Day.

Even though the conversation hearts don't taste good, they ARE the number one Valentine's Day candy. Before they went under, Necco was pumping out eight billion of the hearts a year.

**On another huge night for the NBA's most sensational scorer, James Harden not only played a career high game with 61 points last night, but he also tied Kobe Bryant's record for a visiting player at the current Madison Square Garden. The Rockets ended up beating the New York Knicks 114-110.

"In the Garden, I'll take it," Harden said. He also tweeted, “MSG is something special....” Carmelo Anthony holds the overall record at the current MSG with 62 points.

Up next for the Rockets: They host Toronto on Friday.

**Oscar Mayer says its job opening as a Weinermobile driver is work you can "relish." Job candidates may also need a high tolerance for puns.

The Kraft food division is hiring a "hotdogger" who can drive the hot-dog-shaped vehicle across the country in exchange for a "competitive" salary and benefits. Would-be hotdoggers have until Jan. 31 to send in their applications.

Not everyone is encouraged to apply, however. The company is seeking college grads, preferably those who majored in journalism, marketing or communications. That cuts out 70 percent of Americans, as about only 1 out of 3 workers hold college degrees.

Oscar Mayer describes the job as more than driving and smiling, saying that the hotdogger will essentially be working in a "traveling public relations firm."

The hotdogger job will last one year and start in June. The applicant will need to endure the inevitable weiner jokes and enjoy meeting hot dog enthusiasts, with one former hotdogger telling Bon Appetit magazine that he talked to more than 2,000 people about hot dogs as he traveled across 34 states. Previous hotdoggers have gone onto work in public relations and marketing and entered fields such as medicine and law, Roland said.

Official Twitter wrote, “True story: You can put that you drove a giant hot dog across the country on your resume. Apply within.”

**Online sportsbooks are always offering random Super Bowl 'prop bets,' which let you bet on all the nonsense that surrounds the game. One site has already got their lines up, and here are 10 highlights . . .

1. What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

. . . 'Lime, green, or yellow' is the odds-on favorite at 9-to-4, or roughly 31%.

. . . Orange is 3-to-1 (25%),

. . . Blue is 15-to-4 (21%),

. . . Red and Clear / Water are tied at 4-to-1 (20%),

. . . and Purple is 10-to-1 (9%).

2. What will be the predominant color of Adam Levine's top at the start of the halftime show?

. . . 'Black' is most likely at 1-to-2 (67%). Google him. He wears a lot of black when performing.

. . . 'Any other color' is the other option at 3-to-2 (40%).

3. Will Adam be wearing a hat at the start of the halftime show?

. . . 'No' is slightly more likely at 10-to-13 (57%).

. . . 'Yes' is 10-to-11 (52%). Maybe the oddsmakers know something we don't.

According to our Google searches, Adam very rarely wears hats, so it's odd for it to be this close.

4. Will Gladys Knight forget or omit a word from the National Anthem?

The oddsmakers have faith! The odds she doesn't are 1-to-5 (83%) . . . the odds she DOES botch it are 3-to-1 (25%).

5. Will "Dilly Dilly" be said during a Bud Light commercial?

Just when you thought it had run its course. '

. . . 'Yes' is the odds-on favorite at 1-to-2 (67%).

. . . The odds that Bud moves on to something new are 3-to-2 (40%).

**While Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, they don't plan to bend that rule for Super Bowl LIII, WSB-TV reports.



The restaurant says they will not open its doors when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams play the Super Bowl in Atlanta next weekend.



The Chick-fil-A senior manager of partnerships and activation marketing, John Mattioli, addressed the decision in a 2017 email with the following statement:



"We're always looking for ways to get Chick-fil-A to our loyal and passionate customers in the most convenient and personal ways. What better place than at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We're excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at the stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host."



The restaurant has made exceptions before, including during the blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2017. The founder, Truett Cathy, established the policy in 1946 as a way to give employees a day to worship and rest.

**"Jeopardy!" host ALEX TREBEK has a lot of fans, but he doesn’t really consider himself as an ‘A-List’ celeb…

He says, quote, "I've always referred to myself as a second- or third-tier celebrity. I'm not George Clooney. I'm considered more of an extended family member because you get used to seeing me in your home every night.

"So when people pass me on the street, it's more like, 'Hi, how are you?' and not like, 'Oh my God, can I get your autograph?'"

He added, quote, "I also have a lot of women in their 70s and 80s who tell me, 'You're hot.'"

Alex is 78 . . . and married.

**Even Record Box Office Revenues Can't Surpass Video Game Sales

Last year, video game sales reached a new high in the U.S., soaring to $43.4 BILLION, which is up 18% from 2017.

That's a LOT of money. It's even bigger than Hollywood. Last year's box office hit its own record high . . . with ticket sales hitting $11.9 billion. That's up from the previous record of $11.4 billion, which was set in 2016.

Video games more than TRIPLED that.

The industry was boosted by major hits, including "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4", "Marvel's Spider-Man", "God of War", "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate", and "Red Dead Redemption 2", which was the year's top-selling game in the U.S.

**The Average Price of a Movie Ticket Rose to $9.11 in 2018

It seems like it's more expensive than ever to take your family to the theater, and there's data to back that up. The average price of a movie ticket in 2018 hit an all-time high of $9.11 in North America, 1.6% more than in 2017.

But the price isn't scaring everyone away. Movie attendance surpassed 1.3 BILLION tickets sold last year.

That's up 5.25% from last year, but it's down from the all-time record of 1.57 billion tickets in 2002.

For what it's worth, tickets actually don't hit your wallet as hard as they used to. Back in 1978, the average ticket cost $2.34 . . . but if you adjust that for inflation, it would be $9.41 in today's money.

