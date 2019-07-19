96 Second News: Celebrate 50 Years Since The Moon Landing; New 'Maverick' Trailer Released

**Tomorrow is a big day. 50 years ago, we landed on the Moon.

On July 20, 1969, astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped down from Apollo 11's lunar module, and became the first human in history to step onto the moon's surface. Armstrong said those famous words that we’ll remember forever, "that's one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind."

There are plenty of ways to be a part of the celebration this weekend, especially since NASA is in our backyard. NASA's Mission Control from Apollo has been restored to look the way it did 50 years ago.

The control room at Johnson Space Center was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s. Now you can step back in time, right down to the retro coffee cups. The 1969 Mission Control has also been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper and glass ashtrays.

At the Museum of Fine Arts Houston you can mark the Moon landing anniversary with a trip to see the exhibit "Shooting the Moon: Photographs from the Museum's Collection 50 years after Apollo 11."

If you head out to the Astros game on Monday night, July 22, be sure to take photos with a replica statue of Neil Armstrong's 1969 spacesuit from the mission. Plus, you can interact with the NASA Mobile Exhibit and Space Exploration Vehicle on the Plaza. Be in your seats for the first pitch because it'll be thrown out by Rick Armstrong, the son of Neil Armstrong. On the field, the Astros will commemorate the anniversary with special hats.

**Comic Con San Diego kicked off with its first full day yesterday, and here's a rundown of the biggest stuff to come out of it:

1. Tom Cruise showed up to debut the trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick". It hits theaters in June of next year. Tom said, quote, "For 34 years you guys have been very patient with me and I felt it was my responsibility for me to deliver for you."

2. There's a new trailer for "It: Chapter Two". It comes out on September 6th.

3. Kevin Smith released the first trailer for "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot". The movie hits theaters on October 15th.

4. James Cameron announced that Edward Furlong would be back as John Connor in "Terminator: Dark Fate". He played John in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" when he was a kid . . . 27 years ago.

**A lot of comedians don't like people using their phones during their sets. But what about when the show's over? DAVE CHAPPELLE played Broadway recently, then hit a club called Marquee.

He partied all night, hung out in the DJ booth, and cracked jokes on the mic. But he also told everyone to put their phones away because, quote, "People that make memories and party together, stay together."

**And speaking of missing moments because of being on social media…

Ever missed something big because you were trying to capture it for social media instead of just BEING THERE…IN THE MOMENT?

According to a new survey, more than half of millennials say they've missed a huge life moment because they were trying to capture it on social media.

The survey also found 60% say it's important for their photos to get likes . . . and more than one-third check for likes within a minute of posting a picture.

And finally, it's not clear if they get the irony of this or not . . . but more than 90% say it's important to live in the moment.

**This study shouldn’t surprise us these days…

A new poll asked kids between eight and 12 years old what they want to be when they grow up. And the number one answer is . . . YouTuber. The rest of the top five are: Teacher . . . pro athlete . . . musician . . . and astronaut.

For what it's worth, YouTuber also came in first in the U.K. But in China, astronaut came in first.

**Popsicle's 'Double Pops' are apparently coming back . . . thanks to JUSTIN BIEBER. Back in May, Justin Tweeted, quote, "We just realized we can't find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!"

And then yesterday, Popsicle Tweeted, quote, "Hey @JustinBieber, you asked where are the Double Pops? Well, you better 'belieb' we made a special batch just for you! They're coming in hot . . . well, cold actually."

But Justin isn't the only one they're giving them to. Popsicle said that they'd go ahead and make them available again for EVERYBODY, if they can get 100,000 Re-Tweets by Tuesday. Last we checked, they had more than 44,000.

**New in Theaters this weekend:

1. "The Lion King" (PG)

The "live-action" remake of the 1994 Disney classic stars Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala. It's directed by Jon Favreau and features all the songs from the original, plus a new song called "Spirit" that Beyoncé wrote for this movie.

James Earl Jones is the only original cast member to return for the remake. He's Simba's dad Mufasa . . . the king who's betrayed and murdered by his brother Scar.

Rafiki is played by South African actor John Kani, who you know as Black Panther's dad T'Chaka. The rest of the cast includes John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumba opposite Billy Eichner's Timon, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. Keegan-Michael Key is also in the film as Kamari.

**The first trailer for the movie version of "Cats" came out yesterday, with TAYLOR SWIFT, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, James Corden, and Judi Dench. And the Internet DEFINITELY took notice.

Some people thought it looked awesome . . . others were so distracted by the skin-tight cat fur CGI that they didn't know what to think . . . and others outright ROASTED it.

"'You Need to Calm Down' was about the 'Cats' trailer. Taylor is always one step ahead." "Did a dog make this?" And, quote, "Technology has only evolved so one day Taylor Swift could become an actual cat."

In any event, the trailer doesn't make a lot of sense, but that isn't a big surprise, since the musical itself doesn't really make a lick of sense. It's just about a bunch of cats running around, trying to decide which one of them is worthy of being reborn.

"Cats" is in theaters December 20th.

**Houston Rockets' James Harden has bought in to the ownership group that controls the Houston Dynamo of the MLS and the Houston Dash of the NWSL.

The 29-year-old joins a group that includes boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and majority owner Gabriel Brener. He is the fifth overall member of the ownership group.

Harden said in an announcement by the Dynamo, "Houston is my home now, and I saw this as a way to invest in my city and expand my business interests at the same time. Soccer in general, and especially MLS, have exploded in this country throughout my lifetime. I've been a fan of the game for several years, and I know that Houston has a massive soccer fanbase, so it was an easy decision for me when this opportunity arose."

**Disney is in the middle of making a ton of live-action versions of all their animated movies. There have been 13 live-action movies so far, including "The Lion King", which is in theaters this weekend. Here's the list so far:

1. "The Jungle Book", 2016, 94% . . .

2. "Cinderella", 2015, 84% . . .

3. "Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book", 1994, 79% . . .

4. "Christopher Robin", 2018, 72% . . .

5. "Beauty and the Beast", 2017, 71% . . .

6. "Aladdin", 2019, 56% . . .

7. "The Lion King", 2019, 56% . . .

8. "Maleficent", 2014, 54% . . .

9. "Alice in Wonderland", 2010, 51% . . .

10. "Dumbo", 2019, 46% . . .

11. "101 Dalmatians", 1996, 39% . . .

12. "102 Dalmatians", 2000, 31% . . .

13. "Alice Through the Looking Glass", 2016, 29% . . .

And there are even more in the pipeline . . . including "Peter Pan", "Tink", "The Sword and the Stone", "Pinocchio", "Red Rose" from "Snow White", "Prince Charming" from "Cinderella", and "The Little Mermaid".​

**Instagram is hiding the number of likes on posts in several countries, including Australia and Japan, in order to "remove pressure" on users.

At the moment, Instagram users see a running total of people who have liked a post. In this new trial, users will see a user name then…"and others" below their posts.

Instagrammers can still see the number of likes on their own posts though.

A statement said, "We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love." The goal, she adds, is that users feel less judged and to see "whether this change can help people focus less on likes and more on telling their story".

