96 Second News: Celine Dion Is Coming To Houston; 'Captain Marvel' Hit $1 Billion

**Celine Dion is leaving her long time residency in Las Vegas...and coming to Houston!

She returns to the road as part of her Courage World Tour, which includes a Feb. 1 2020 date at Toyota Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12.

Dion announced the tour and a new album during a Facebook Live Wednesday from Los Angeles where she answered audience questions and performed "I'm Alive," "My Heart Will Go On" and "Ashes."

This is Dion's first tour in ten years and will visit more than 50 cities. She was last here in 2009 at Toyota Center.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Speaking of tours, pre sale tickets for Cher's stop in Houston go on sale tomorrow:

She’ll be at the Toyota Center on 12/15. Regular tickets go on sale Friday at 10am, but our radio presale is today from 10a-10p.

Just use the password (enter under MEDIA Presale): mix

TOYOTA CENTER

**Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility amid concerns over her dad Jamie Spears‘ illness, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.The 37-year-old is receiving treatment at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being and Britney will be there for a few weeks,” one insider tells Us. “Britney’s sons are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin, for the time being.”

The source adds that Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “has been nothing but supportive through everything.”

TMZ first reported on Wednesday, April 3, that the pop star is receiving treatment amid 66-year-old Jamie’s health issues. The businessman, who became Britney’s sole conservator in March after her lawyer Andrew Wallet resigned as co-conservator, was hospitalized in October 2018. He received surgery after his colon spontaneously ruptured, causing Britney to indefinitely postpone her BRITNEY: Domination show in Las Vegas.

US WEEKLY

**Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing 5,000 shoes to Houston for a great cause.

The 'Sex and the City' actress, who made women everywhere fall in love with Manolos on the show, is hosting the ultimate shoe sale from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. April 16 at the Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road, to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center. Admission is free.

The sale features shoe styles and accessories from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand, which launched in 2014.

Parker said by phone. "Any reason to come to Texas is fine by me. So we're going to jump on a plane, spend a few hours there and work the room like we do when we are in New York in our showroom. We'll be there to move things along and make sure people have what they need, to say, 'hello' and to be part of this special day."

CHRONICLE

**While Beyonce is gearing up for the July 19 release of Disney’s The Lion King remake, in which she voices Nala, she also has two other projects in the pipeline.

According to sources at US WEEKLY, Bey does not have a full album on the way, but she has recorded a “couple of new tracks [for> a deluxe album filled with old songs.”

She’s also working with Netflix on a documentary, which a second insider tells Us “will be tied to her Coachella 2018 performance” with additional footage.

The new music will be the first solo material that Beyoncé has dropped since her surprise 2016 visual album, Lemonade.

**After launching Mayochup – a mayonnaise and ketchup combo – in 2018 and Mayomust and Mayocue (a mixture of mayonnaise and mustard and mayonnaise and barbecue sauce) earlier this year, on Wednesday Kraft Heinz announced the debut of a mayo-less condiment that’s still bound to be a hit…

The newest member of Kraft Heinz’s condiment hybrid lineup, which is now available for purchase online, is called Kranch sauce. The unique topping is described as a “mouthwatering mix of ketchup and ranch” that also happens to feature a “special blend of spices” for an added flavor boost. In other words, it’s the perfect companion for a burger, french fries and more.

Kranch is expected to be on shelves at retailers nationwide later this month. And, like Mayochup, Mayomust and Mayocue before it, each bottle of Kranch is slated to retail for around $3.49.

US WEEKLY

**Ben Stiller gave one fan the surprise of her life when she noticed they were riding on the subway together.

In a video shared by Subway Creatures on Instagram Wednesday, Stiller laughed as he watched the woman freak out once she noticed who he was.

She said in Spanish, “I need a photo for my kids! God! Crazy!” She immediately got up, took her hair out of rollers she had used to keep her hair pinned up, and continued “I love you so much! Me crazy!”

Ben didn’t appear to mind as she asked for a video and photograph. Other fans also approached him asking for photographs, which he accepted.

PEOPLE

**Captain Marvel, the Brie Larson-fronted Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office Tuesday, making it the seventh overall Marvel title to reach the milestone. It’s only been in theaters for 26 days, but 14 movies did it faster including "Avengers: Infinity War", which did it in just 11 days.

To date, all 21 MCU films have earned a collective $18.5 billion globally.

According to a press release from Disney, the project — about Larson fighting to save the planet from a galactic war between alien beings — has amassed $358.1 million in North America and $644.5 from international territories for a total of $1,002.6 billion.

The film has earned the most foreign dollars in China, where it has taken $152.3 million so far.

**It's National Burrito Day, and a few national chains have deals going on. Here are some best deals so far:

1. Baja Fresh has $5 burritos. You have to hit their Facebook page for the coupon.

2. Moe's Southwest Grill is also selling burritos for five bucks.

3. Chipotle has free delivery if you order through DoorDash and spend $10.

4. El Pollo Loco has a buy-one-get-one burrito deal if you use a coupon.

5. Qdoba is giving out triple rewards points all day.

Also, Chipotle did a study last year that looked at how much each STATE loves burritos. And they found people in Wyoming eat the most per capita.

The rest of the top five are Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho. And the states that love burritos the LEAST are Alabama, Georgia, Texas, New York, and North Carolina.

DELISH

**Lunchables Is Introducing Brunchables . . . Which Everyone Thought was an April Fools' Joke

The problem with launching a new product this time of year . . . especially one that SOUNDS fake . . . is that everyone's on the lookout for April Fools' jokes.

Case in point: The people at Lunchables are rolling out a new product called BRUNCHABLES. Basically they're just breakfast sandwiches that come with a muffin. But they teased it on Twitter on April 1st and that name made people think it's a prank.

But it's very real. And the official website is BrunchablesIsReal.com, which may or may not be grammatically correct. Anyway, these are coming out sometime soon.

THRILLIST

**SUGAR RAY singer MARK MCGRATH has revealed that he's GOING DEAF, and he's unsure how long he can continue performing.

He said, quote, "I'm deaf now . . . It's years and years of being on the road and being two feet in front of symbols and drums.

"High frequencies I can't hear anymore. I'll be listening to people and they'll tell me their names and I can't hear anymore. It's scary because my job is hearing."

Mark is working with specialists to try to slow the hearing loss . . . but he isn't listening to them as much as he should be. For starters, he doesn't like to wear anything to protect his ears during shows.

He said, quote, "Fortunately for the new generation, they have in-ear [monitors> . . . I'm dumb enough not to use them though. I still need the sight, sounds, and smells of a concert and that includes the auditory part, but unfortunately, mine's going."

Mark said he's also dealing with knee and back problems.

DAILY MAIL

**Brian Littrell's Teenage Son Will Open for the Backstreet Boys on Their Tour

The BACKSTREET BOYS will have a special opening act on their upcoming tour: BRIAN LITTRELL's son. Yeah, he has a son, who's old enough to open for Dad.

Brian's son is 16-year-old BAYLEE LITTRELL, an up-and-coming country singer. Several months ago, he released his first single "Don't Knock It". And he's putting out his first album this summer.

He says, quote, "Since I was six . . . I wanted to do what my dad did. And now the opportunity to open for him and the guys is a dream come true."

PEOPLE

**When JENNIFER LOPEZ and ALEX RODRIGUEZ make it to the altar, this will be J-Lo's FOURTH marriage, and at least she's got a sense of humor about it.

In an interview yesterday, she was asked when she knew Alex was THE ONE. She replied, quote, "[When did I know> that I wanted to . . . get married AGAIN?"

She added that she was, quote, "Very wary [sic> after everything I've been through."

If you're interested in a serious answer, she said, quote "Probably like a year in. I was just sussin' it out until then."

**LORI LOUGHLIN and FELICITY HUFFMAN appeared in federal court in Boston yesterday, along with about a dozen other wealthy parents caught up in "Operation Varsity Blues". Among them was Lori's husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Neither Lori nor Felicity offered a plea. Lori and her husband agreed to surrender their passports, which Felicity already did when she was arrested last month.

They're facing five years behind bars . . . which, let's face it, probably won't happen. But sources say that prosecutors want them to spend SOME time in jail, even if they make a deal.

Meanwhile, a couple girls outside the courthouse brought homemade Aunt Becky masks in support of Lori . . . even though they both agreed that what she did was wrong.

One of them said, quote, "Everyone is acting so surprised. I don't know why. I mean, rich people do corrupt things."