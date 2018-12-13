96 Second News: Charlie Morton Leaving The Astros; Win $100k If You Can Put Down Your Phone For A Year

**Sorry, Dancing With the Stars fans -- the show is taking an extended break.

Entertainment Tonight can confirm that DWTS is not on ABC’s schedule for spring 2019. However, a source close to production anticipates the show will return for the fall season. The news was first reported by TV Line.

Host Tom Bergeron reacted to the news on Wednesday tweeting, "As predicted, we’ll see you in September, and we’ll make sure it’s worth the wait! -- @DancingABC #DWTS."

As predicted, we’ll see you in September, and we’ll make sure it’s worth the wait! -- ⁦@DancingABC⁩ #DWTS https://t.co/QOgyExRTk2 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) December 12, 2018

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Charlie Morton, a major arm in the Houston Astros starting rotation, is signing with the Tampa Bay Rays on a two-year free agency deal.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the American League East club agreed with the right-hander to a contract totaling $30 million.



Morton saw a career renaissance in Houston after signing with the Astros before the 2017 World Series winning season.



Morton is remembered for throwing four strong innings late in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series in route to the franchise's first world championship. He also holds the distinction of being the first pitcher to win two Game 7 decisions in the same postseason.

ABC 13

**Would you be willing to give up your phone for ALL of next year? What if someone paid you big bucks to do it?

Vitaminwater just announced a new contest where they'll pay someone $100,000 . . . if they give up their phone for ALL of 2019.

If they pick you, you'll have to go 365 straight days without using your smart phone, iPad, or anyone else's smart phone or iPad. And you have to take a LIE DETECTOR at the end to prove you stuck to the rules.

If you did, you get $100,000. If you only made it six months, you get $10,000.

But they don't want you to be totally screwed in case of emergencies, so they'll be giving you a, quote, "1996-era cellular telephone" that you can use for calls.

If you want to enter the contest, you need to post on Twitter or Instagram and say how you'd use your year if you didn't have your smart phone, and use the hashtags #NoPhoneForAYear and #Contest. Entries are due by January 8th.

BUZZFEED

**A new survey figured out the "formula" for a perfect Christmas. Let’s see if you agree with this:

Waking up at 7:56 A.M.

Four inches of snow outside.

Having one real Christmas tree.

Getting seven presents.

Watching five Christmas movies.

Having as many family members together as possible.

And eating dinner at 2:33 P.M.

MIRROR UK

**Google released its annual list of the top things we searched for this year, and here are America's top ten Google searches of 2018 . . .

1. The World Cup. France won it back in July. They beat Croatia 4 to 2 in the final. Kind of amazing it's #1, since the U.S. didn't even make the World Cup this year.

2. Hurricane Florence. It slammed into the Carolinas back in September.

3. Rapper Mac Miller, who died of an overdose in September.

4. Fashion designer Kate Spade, who died in June.

5. Anthony Bourdain, who died three days after Kate.

6. The movie "Black Panther", which hit theaters in February.

7. The Mega Millions results. Someone in South Carolina bought a winning ticket worth $1.5 BILLION back in October.

8. Stan Lee, who passed away last month at 95.

9. Demi Lovato, who spent two months in rehab after an overdose this summer.

10. The midterm election results.

GOOGLE

**ELLEN DEGENERES recently signed a contract extension to continue her daytime show until the summer of 2020 . . . but in an interview with the "New York Times", she said she almost turned it down.

Ellen said her brother wants her to go on forever . . . arguing that our country needs her positive, unifying voice on TV every day. But her wife Portia De Rossi doesn't agree.

Ellen said, quote, "She gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop."

Portia told the "Times", quote, "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle. I don't see the end of her show as her career ending."

NEW YORK TIMES

**POST MALONE's Crocs sold-out within minutes on Tuesday. Of course, these weren't his actual, used Crocs . . . thankfully . . . they were part of his collaboration with the company.

Post does wear Crocs all the time, and his signature version went on sale on Tuesday, and they sold out in 10 minutes. The Crocs are neon yellow, feature a saw blade and a snake, and they cost $59.99. Post designed them himself.

Now, people are selling them for HUNDREDS online.

This is his second collaboration. The white ones he designed last month also sold out in minutes.

CNN