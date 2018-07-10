How to get a selfie with the "Fluffy" comedian on Sunday!

**Build-A-Bear is hosting a one-day summer promotion that's perfect for the little ones: Pay-Your-Age Day.



The event, which takes place on July 12, is meant to kick off the retailer's "Count Your Candles" birthday program.



Anyone, young or old, can walk into a Build-A-Bear store on Thursday and purchase a Make-Your-Own stuffed animal for a price that corresponds to that person's age. You're required to enroll in the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program in order to claim the deal, according to a press release. Kids must get permission from a parent or guardian 18 or older in order to enroll.

If the store's crowded or you don't have time, you don't have to stay and stuff the animal in order to take advantage of the deal. You can buy your new furry friend unstuffed and come back later to stuff it. The deal is limited to one stuffed animal per guest. In order to buy an animal for a child, that child has to be present in the store with you. The offer can't be combined with other offers. It doesn't include outfits, sounds, accessories or scents.

**Chick-fil-A will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.



Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.



The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

**Come celebrate comedian Gabriel Iglesias' birthday as he hosts "Fluffy's B-Day Fan Event" meet-and-greet at the Toyota Center in Houston on his birthday, Sunday, July 15th.



According to ABC 13, this free event will take place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. to promote the Sept. 13 & 14 taping of his new Netflix comedy special, which will also take place in Houston.



Tickets for his September shows will be available for purchase at the box office during the event. Open to the public, all fans will have the opportunity to meet Iglesias, take a selfie and get an autograph.



The event will kickoff with a special presentation of a Letter of Welcome presented by Houston Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen on behalf of Mayor Sylvester Turner's office.

**Starbucks announced Monday that it will phase out single-use plastic straws from its more than 28,000 stores worldwide by 2020, as part of it's commitment towards more sustainable solutions.



"Starbucks, the largest food and beverage retailer to make such a global commitment, anticipates the move will eliminate more than one billion plastic straws per year from Starbucks stores," the company said in a statement.



The company will be making "a strawless lid or alternative-material straw options available," the statement said.



The new strawless lid, which will become the standard for all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages, is already available in more than 8,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.



Straws made from alternative materials, including paper or compostable plastic, will also be available for Frappuccino blended beverages and for customers who prefer or need a straw.

**IHOP is officially back to its original identity as the International House of Pancakes.

On Monday, the chain announced on social media that its time as IHOb, the International House of Burgers, had come to an end.

"We're giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP's 60th birthday. That's right, IHOP! We'd never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)," the chain posted on Facebook.

In June, IHOP changed its name to IHOb to promote its new line of burgers. The pancake chain began revamping its burgers more than a year ago, IHOP President Darren Rebelez told Business Insider, as it has tried to boost sales outside breakfast.

"We had to make a bold move to get people to be willing to talk about us for something other than breakfast food," Rebelez said in early June.

The name change lit up social media, but the IHOb name change was never meant to be permanent. And IHOP never took pancakes off the menu.

**Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have both spoken out two days after their surprise engagement, and it’s safe to say they're both beyond thrilled.

According to Us Weekly, the 21-year-old model wrote a sweet message to Twitter on Monday:

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

The tweet came shortly after Bieber confirmed their happy news in an emotional post on Instagram:

**What does Selena Gomez think about Justin's engagement? Nothing, apparently. A "source" says, quote, "She's recording new music and gearing up for new projects. She hasn't been thinking about Justin. She's in a great place and is very happy."

Another source says their reunion earlier this year was doomed, in part because Selena's mom couldn't accept it. Quote, "It was like their past tainted everything. It wasn't possible for them to have a future."

**Costco will soon be getting rid of a staple in their food court: Polish hot dogs will no longer be part of the menu.

They announced on Thursday, July 5, that it was revamping its menu in an effort to make way for healthier options, and now that people are out of their Independence Day daze, the startling news is setting in. In short, a lot of people are not pleased.

Still, it’s worth noting that even though the Polish wiener will soon be no more, the all-beef hot dog – which you can still buy with a soda for just $1.50, the same price it was when the combo was introduced in 1984 – isn’t going anywhere. “The all-beef hot dog remains,” Costco CFO Richard Galanti told The Seattle Times, noting the Polish dog will continue to be sold in bulk.

In the Polish hot dog’s place, Costco shoppers can expect to see more nutritious items such as fruit bowls, organic burgers and a plant-based protein salad.

**Last week, JJ Watt asked his 5.4 million Twitter followers for the best Italian restaurant in Houston and he got nearly 2,000 responses.

Watt got plenty of decent responses, ranging from Coltivare in the Heights, Paulie's on Westheimer, Riva's in Montrose, Mandola's Deli off Leeland, and Carrabba's Italian Grill.

The overwhelming favorite was Olive Garden and the chain's never ending pasta bowls, unlimited salad and bread sticks.