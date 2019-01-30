96 Second News: Chick Fil A Making Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Trays; Netflix Doesn't Want You To Think Ted Bundy Is Hot

**Candy hearts and flowers are out, chicken is in!

This year, you can give your significant other something they really want for Valentine's Day.

Chick-fil-a is offering heart-shaped trays of chicken nuggets and Chick-n-Mini biscuits at select locations as another way to say "I love you."

The trays are available with 30 nuggets or 10 Chick-n-Minis and became available last week. Check with your local store for availability.

**The NFL announced on Tuesday that there wouldn’t be a press conference with Super Bowl LIII halftime show performer Maroon 5 ahead of the big game on Sunday, February 3.

Past performers, including Justin Timberlake in 2018 and Lady Gaga in 2017, have all addressed members of the press before taking the stage. This year, according to a statement released by the league, “Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime show that will meet and exceed the standards of this event. As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

The band, who will be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi during their set, have faced backlash for their decision to work with the NFL because of the ongoing controversy over the league’s response to the protest movement started by former player Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

**Netflix is urging viewers of its new documentary ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’ to stop referring to the late serial killer as attractive.

A post on the official Twitter for Netflix read, “I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial [murderers>.”

The warning comes just four days after Netflix released the series based on the life and crimes of Bundy.

The series features old footage — including audio recordings with Bundy from death row — as well as recent interviews and more regarding the real-life crimes. Bundy was executed in the electric chair at Florida State Prison in 1989. Zac Efron will play him in an upcoming new movie called “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

**Pizza Hut is the official pizza sponsor of the NFL and plans to “over deliver” this Super Bowl Sunday with an offer that will likely make expectant parents pretty happy...

Pizza Hut announced on Tuesday that it intends to give a year of free pizza and Super Bowl LIV [54> tickets to the first baby born after the kickoff in the upcoming face-off between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

To win, parents with a baby born during the game simply need to post a photo on Twitter of their newest arrival (including exact time of birth) tagging @PizzaHut in the post and using the hashtags #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion.

With this prize, Pizza Hut’s goal is to fuel the lucky new parents through 365 sleepless nights and give them an “equally as unforgettable” Super Bowl to look forward to in 2020.

**Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and now…Christina Aguilera!

Christina just announced that she will debut her new Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on May 31.

She will perform 16 shows throughout the year. “This is the next chapter in something new, exciting, creative and epic for my fans,” Xtina told Billboard.

“I'm such a visual person and I've been acquiring all these inspirations. Las Vegas is an amazing place to put all of that together.”

And since BRITNEY SPEARS is also doing a residency there, what are the chances we'll see them onstage together? Christina says, quote, "We're in Vegas, it's inevitable."

**The average American will spend over a HUNDRED GRAND on delivery and takeout in their life, according to a new study. And in some cities, it's even more than that.

People in Seattle spend the most on delivery and takeout . . . $210 a month. That's about $2,500 a year, or just over $151,000 over the course of 60 years.

The top five cities are Seattle, $210 a month . . . Pittsburgh, $199 . . . San Francisco, $195 . . . Austin, $189 . . . and San Jose, $188.

The cities where people spend the least are Detroit, $142 a month . . . Memphis, $146 . . . Richmond, Virginia, $148 . . . Cleveland, $149 . . . and Birmingham, Alabama, $150.

The study also looked at how much you'd save if you NEVER ordered out, and only cooked at home. The answer is somewhere between $80 and $120 a month . . . or $58,000 to $86,000 over the course of your life.

**This Valentine's Day, Some Zoos Are Letting You Name a Cockroach After Your Ex

If you're going to be single this Valentine's Day, instead of going out and trying to find someone new to date . . . why not sit at home getting some passive-aggressive, cathartic revenge against your ex?

The Bronx Zoo in New York and a zoo in London called the Hemsley Conservation Center are both offering a Valentine's Day special: For a few bucks, you can name one of their COCKROACHES after your ex. And you can print out a certificate to make it official. (It'll run you $15 in New York, or about $2 in London.)

If you want, you can also name a cockroach after a friend or your current significant other, but that's less entertaining.

**ASHTON KUCHTER Tweeted out his phone number yesterday, claiming that he missed "real connection with real people, 'my community.'"

He added, quote, "From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone, but at least we can be real with each other, and I can share the unedited latest and greatest in my world."

Then he did it: "1 (319) 519-0576, yes this is my number."

He later deleted the Tweet, and replaced it with another one claiming that he was slammed with responses, and that he'd repost it again soon.

Not surprisingly, there's a CATCH. Ashton is promoting a start-up called Community, which is a new service that allows big-name subscribers to send messages to their "fans and followers."

If you sent a text to Ashton's number yesterday, you got an automated response confirming that Ashton "got" your message, and a link where you can sign-up for the service, if you provide your name, birthday, address, and confirm your number.

