96 Second News: Chip And Joanna Gaines Opening Coffee Shop; The Monkees' Peter Tork Passed Away

**"Fixer Upper" fans might be able to have a cup of joe with Chip and Joanna Gaines…a spokesman for the couple's lifestyle brand confirmed they're opening up a coffee shop.

Unfortunately, it won't be here in Houston. You'll have to visit Waco to try it out.

The coffee shop will offer a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of teas with a to-go window and indoor-outdoor seating.

It's expected to open by the end of the year.

**Chicago Police say ‘Empire’ actor JUSSIE SMOLLETT staged his attack because he was unhappy with his salary.

They say he sent that disturbing letter to HIMSELF on the set of the show . . . and when that didn't get him the attention he wanted, he paid a pair of brothers to attack him.

Smollett turned himself in at 5:00 A.M. yesterday, and was released on $100,000 bond. He was ordered to surrender his passport. He's facing up to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine for falsifying a police report.

Jussie issued a statement saying he, quote, "fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence."

After he was released, Jussie went to the "Empire" set. According to TMZ, he was very emotional, and he told the cast and crew, quote, "I'm sorry I've put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I'm sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this."

**Peter Tork from THE MONKEES passed away yesterday, of complications from adenoid cystic carcinoma . . . a rare, slow-growing form of head and neck cancer. He was 77.

Peter was the group's bassist, beginning in 1966 when the show launched. The Monkees were initially the stars of a TV show about an imaginary band that wanted to be The Beatles . . . but was never successful.

The success of the show led to them becoming successful in REAL life. The Monkees have sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Peter is the second Monkee to die. DAVY JONES passed away in 2012 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Tork's death was announced on his official Facebook page on Thursday:

"It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world," the post read. "As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter's friends, family and colleagues -- we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately."

**Apparently, some couples have started signing "dating pre-nups." That's where they, basically, each lay out their DEMANDS for the relationship . . . what they want, what they don't want, and, I guess, who gets to keep the stuff if they break up.

It's not clear if the couples are actually going to a lawyer and making the contract binding, or if it's just something you put together yourself early on in the relationship.

But either way, do you really need one?

One relationship expert says, quote, "We expect our partners to read our minds . . . [so] it seems unromantic, but you can rely on the pre-nup when you're angry, emotional, or projecting baggage to guide you through those times."

**Will Smith announced an upcoming series of children's books called "Fresh Princess", which were inspired by "The Fresh Prince".

The books are about Destiny, a, quote, "cool, energetic, and strong-willed girl who approaches every day with her own signature style . . . that is, until she moves to a brand-new neighborhood, where nothing looks quite the same as it did at her old house."

Will helped grease the wheels on the deal, but he ISN'T writing the books . . . a children's author named Denene Millner is. The first book will be out on April 2nd, and you can pre-order it HarperCollins.com for $18.99.

**Kylie Cosmetics Just Slashed the Price of the Jordyn Woods Lip Kit

Well, if this doesn't prove that KYLIE JENNER'S best friend Jordyn Woods stabbed the family in the back, nothing does: Kylie's cosmetics line has a lip kit inspired by Jordyn . . . and Kylie just slashed the price on it.

It used to go for $27.00 . . . but it suddenly dropped down to $13.50, which is half price. And it sold out.

Meanwhile, KHLOE KARDASHIAN posted some interesting quotes on her Instagram story, including this one: "Somebody needs to hear this . . . That betrayal was your blessing."

**New in Theaters:

1. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (PG)

In the third and final movie in the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy, Toothless falls in love with a white female Night Fury . . . just as a new armada of dragon hunters threatens to destroy the dragon sanctuary his human buddy Hiccup fought for.

Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harrington star.

2. "Fighting with My Family" (PG-13)

Florence Pugh stars in a comedy about how WWE Diva Paige grew up in a family of British wrestlers, got signed by the WWE, and ultimately became a WWE Divas Champion.

Nick Frost and Lena Headey play her parents. The Rock is in it as himself. And Vince Vaughn is the guy who recruits Paige to the WWE. The movie also includes cameos from wrestlers John Cena, Sheamus, and Big Show.

**According to a new study, when your favorite team wins a big game, it gives YOU a big boost of confidence . . . one that can last for two entire days.

But there's also good news if your team loses: That WON'T affect your self-esteem.

So basically, if your team wins, you feel great and some of that winning glow rubs off on you.

But if they lose, you can be like, "Who cares, I mean, I wasn't the one playing, not my fault those bums lost" and just move on with your life. That's the essence of being a sports fan in a nutshell right there.

